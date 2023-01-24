ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

US Forecast

By Accuweather
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

US Forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;37;21;34;32;Cloudy, p.m. snow;ESE;8;89%;99%;1

Albuquerque, NM;42;22;38;19;Mostly sunny, cold;NNW;10;48%;6%;4

Anchorage, AK;43;30;41;36;A little p.m. rain;E;5;85%;97%;0

Asheville, NC;56;36;55;31;Rain and a t-storm;NW;8;83%;99%;1

Atlanta, GA;53;45;61;37;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;11;81%;90%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;46;33;50;42;Periods of rain;S;14;77%;100%;1

Austin, TX;50;31;57;35;Mostly sunny;N;8;58%;2%;4

Baltimore, MD;50;33;47;40;Periods of rain;WSW;9;77%;99%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;64;46;51;39;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;13;69%;13%;2

Billings, MT;43;30;41;31;Cloudy;WNW;15;50%;72%;1

Birmingham, AL;56;47;55;37;Cooler in the a.m.;W;15;75%;32%;1

Bismarck, ND;36;7;20;11;Low clouds;NNW;7;80%;59%;1

Boise, ID;37;25;39;24;Partly sunny;NNW;7;64%;3%;1

Boston, MA;39;25;37;34;A bit of p.m. snow;ESE;6;78%;100%;1

Bridgeport, CT;43;28;41;37;A little p.m. rain;ESE;9;76%;100%;1

Buffalo, NY;35;29;37;28;Cloudy, p.m. snow;S;12;82%;98%;1

Burlington, VT;37;18;30;28;A bit of p.m. snow;ESE;6;80%;100%;1

Caribou, ME;32;2;14;9;Colder;ESE;5;55%;99%;2

Casper, WY;27;14;24;14;Mostly cloudy;WSW;12;78%;36%;1

Charleston, SC;56;48;70;45;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;16;83%;94%;1

Charleston, WV;49;35;54;35;Rain and drizzle;WSW;10;87%;99%;1

Charlotte, NC;56;41;60;38;Rain and a t-storm;WSW;12;89%;99%;1

Cheyenne, WY;29;19;23;19;Cold with a flurry;NW;16;68%;53%;1

Chicago, IL;37;33;35;29;Breezy with snow;NW;16;93%;96%;0

Cleveland, OH;37;32;40;32;Wet snow;SW;13;87%;100%;0

Columbia, SC;57;37;64;37;Thunderstorms;W;14;95%;99%;1

Columbus, OH;39;28;41;31;Snow, then rain;WSW;13;90%;99%;1

Concord, NH;38;11;31;28;A bit of p.m. snow;E;8;79%;99%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;45;35;49;32;Breezy;NW;16;70%;4%;2

Denver, CO;38;17;31;16;Snow showers, cold;WSW;6;66%;69%;1

Des Moines, IA;35;25;28;9;Colder;NW;15;93%;65%;1

Detroit, MI;39;34;35;32;Wet snow;NW;12;91%;100%;0

Dodge City, KS;38;20;35;20;Mostly cloudy, cold;NW;18;75%;9%;2

Duluth, MN;30;23;33;9;Cloudy, snow showers;NNW;8;78%;96%;0

El Paso, TX;50;29;53;30;Sunny, but cool;NNE;7;37%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;-2;-10;9;0;Mostly cloudy;NW;4;62%;39%;0

Fargo, ND;28;5;10;-1;Colder;NNW;14;80%;13%;1

Grand Junction, CO;36;20;35;15;Morning flurries;ENE;6;64%;56%;1

Grand Rapids, MI;35;32;33;29;Periods of wet snow;NW;12;88%;97%;1

Hartford, CT;41;25;36;33;Afternoon snow;ESE;6;78%;100%;1

Helena, MT;36;17;32;26;Cloudy;W;7;71%;11%;1

Honolulu, HI;81;67;79;66;Cloudy with a shower;N;9;69%;96%;2

Houston, TX;69;39;53;40;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;10;72%;8%;3

Indianapolis, IN;45;33;35;31;Colder with wet snow;WNW;11;91%;99%;0

Jackson, MS;55;40;46;36;Breezy in the a.m.;WNW;13;77%;24%;1

Jacksonville, FL;66;57;80;47;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;15;75%;92%;2

Juneau, AK;41;40;46;41;Rain, mainly early;S;12;86%;99%;0

Kansas City, MO;42;32;33;17;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;14;83%;75%;1

Knoxville, TN;51;38;60;36;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;15;79%;96%;1

Las Vegas, NV;57;34;56;40;Sunny and cool;N;10;34%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;47;36;48;32;Rain and drizzle;WSW;17;88%;93%;1

Little Rock, AR;44;36;45;31;Cloudy and chilly;WNW;15;74%;23%;1

Long Beach, CA;68;43;69;47;Plenty of sunshine;NE;5;39%;0%;3

Los Angeles, CA;66;46;68;46;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;6;30%;1%;3

Louisville, KY;47;37;43;34;Rain and snow;W;15;87%;98%;1

Madison, WI;33;28;31;27;A bit of snow;NNW;8;93%;98%;1

Memphis, TN;49;38;43;32;Breezy and cooler;WNW;15;83%;32%;1

Miami, FL;78;75;81;72;Breezy;S;14;71%;60%;4

Milwaukee, WI;37;31;36;27;A little snow;NNW;13;83%;93%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;26;24;29;10;Cloudy, snow showers;NNW;9;85%;97%;0

Mobile, AL;59;56;61;38;Mostly sunny;NW;11;63%;15%;4

Montgomery, AL;56;47;58;37;Partly sunny;WNW;10;66%;31%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;14;4;13;10;A bit of p.m. snow;S;26;78%;99%;1

Nashville, TN;50;44;48;35;A couple of showers;W;15;84%;93%;1

New Orleans, LA;67;51;54;42;Winds subsiding;NW;17;69%;13%;4

New York, NY;46;34;41;41;Afternoon rain;SE;9;76%;100%;1

Newark, NJ;45;31;41;40;Afternoon rain;SE;8;78%;100%;1

Norfolk, VA;53;34;61;46;A little p.m. rain;SSW;14;82%;97%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;36;30;43;26;Rather cloudy, cold;WNW;14;77%;6%;2

Olympia, WA;49;41;49;35;Mostly cloudy;NNE;7;83%;10%;1

Omaha, NE;36;24;26;12;Increasingly windy;NW;18;84%;9%;1

Orlando, FL;74;61;85;57;Breezy, warm;SSW;15;65%;70%;2

Philadelphia, PA;47;29;46;40;Rain and snow;SSW;10;82%;100%;1

Phoenix, AZ;55;35;61;38;Sunny, but cool;NE;6;43%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;36;34;44;31;Snow, then rain;SW;14;84%;100%;1

Portland, ME;38;19;37;34;A little p.m. snow;ESE;8;71%;98%;1

Portland, OR;49;42;52;36;Mostly cloudy;N;5;75%;7%;1

Providence, RI;39;26;37;33;A bit of p.m. snow;ESE;6;82%;100%;1

Raleigh, NC;57;36;66;41;A shower and t-storm;SW;15;79%;98%;1

Reno, NV;38;24;42;20;Sunshine, but cold;ESE;5;61%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;54;32;59;40;Cloudy, p.m. rain;W;9;75%;95%;1

Roswell, NM;45;22;49;21;Mostly sunny, chilly;WNW;7;54%;2%;4

Sacramento, CA;61;35;65;38;Plenty of sunshine;N;8;63%;2%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;35;23;35;24;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;69%;15%;1

San Antonio, TX;60;38;61;36;Plenty of sun;NNE;9;54%;2%;4

San Diego, CA;64;43;65;47;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;7;47%;0%;4

San Francisco, CA;62;44;62;46;Plenty of sunshine;NE;8;59%;1%;3

Savannah, GA;56;48;73;43;Heavy thunderstorms;WSW;15;81%;98%;1

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;47;42;49;37;Mostly cloudy;N;7;81%;11%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;29;16;21;5;Breezy and colder;NW;18;72%;21%;1

Spokane, WA;39;29;37;30;Variable cloudiness;SW;5;80%;23%;1

Springfield, IL;42;32;36;24;Snow in the morning;WNW;13;92%;94%;1

St. Louis, MO;45;33;38;28;A little snow;WNW;12;87%;96%;1

Tampa, FL;77;63;81;56;Humid;SW;12;75%;82%;3

Toledo, OH;36;28;35;28;Wet snow;NW;10;97%;100%;0

Tucson, AZ;53;30;59;33;Sunny, but cool;E;6;40%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;41;34;43;23;Cloudy and chilly;NW;9;73%;17%;1

Vero Beach, FL;75;67;85;63;Breezy;S;14;69%;76%;2

Washington, DC;50;33;48;39;Periods of rain;WSW;8;77%;99%;1

Wichita, KS;35;26;37;21;Breezy;NW;17;76%;3%;2

Wilmington, DE;48;30;50;41;Rain;SSW;11;78%;100%;1

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change. Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.
MEMPHIS, TN
them.us

Destiny Howard, a Trans Woman Who Loved Fashion, Killed in Georgia

Destiny Howard, a 23-year-old Black trans woman, was found dead in a parking lot in Macon, Georgia, the morning of December 9. She had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Initial reports of her death misgendered and deadnamed her, with local news outlet 41 WMGT using “he” pronouns.
MACON, GA
Leader Telegram

Lake Altoona getting new tech to remove sand, but first must find funding for start-up costs

ALTOONA — An alternative may be coming to the costly, annual dredging that has been used to keep sand from clogging up Lake Altoona. The Lake Altoona District has been gifted $1.2 million worth of equipment that passively filters sand out of river water and moves it off-site. But before that new machinery can get up and running, it requires significant up-front costs and numerous approvals. Michele Skinner, chairwoman of...
ALTOONA, WI
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy