Hertford Grammar exceeds NC rate on 3rd grade reading

Several area elementary schools, including Hertford Grammar, had better passing rates than the state average on Read to Achieve, the North Carolina education initiative that seeks to have all students reading at or above grade level by the end of the third grade.

The statewide Read to Achieve passing rate for the most recent year was 74.9 percent.

Hertford Grammar School in the Perquimans County Schools was nearly two percent better with a 76.8 percent passing rate.

“We are very pleased with the Read to Achieve results in Perquimans County given the struggles of recovering from an almost three-year pandemic,” Superintendent Tanya Turner said.

Turner noted the district’s passing rate on Read to Achieve formerly was 46%, slightly below the state average of 46.4% but above the passing rate in the region of 41%.

“Our school system K-12 has embraced literacy as a focus for overall district improvement,” she said. “We are being very intentional about core instruction and interventions necessary for our students to be proficient readers.”

In the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, the districtwide rate was 65.4 percent. But three schools in the district — Weeksville Elementary, 82.1 percent; Sheep-Harney Elementary, 81 percent; and Central Elementary, 76.5 percent — exceeded the state rate.

Also exceeding the state rate were Knotts Island Elementary School in the Currituck County Schools with an 86.7 percent rate, and Grandy Primary School in the Camden County Schools with a 85.8 percent rate.

ECPPS Superintendent Keith Parker said Monday he was reluctant to comment on scores from testing that occurred before he arrived. However, he said he believes the district’s current emphasis on small group instruction in reading is moving the local schools in the right direction.

“I do believe that small group reading instruction is very effective to teach kids how to read and then to understand what they are reading,” Parker said.

He said he is encouraged when he visits classrooms and sees teachers engaged in small group instruction in reading.

“That’s something that we have been emphasizing and it’s encouraging to see that going on this year,” Parker said.

Results on Read to Achieve for other ECPPS schools were 73.5 percent at Northside Elementary; 63.9 percent at Pasquotank Elementary; 51.1 percent at P.W. Moore Elementary; and 41.5 percent at J.C. Sawyer Elementary.

Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said he was very pleased with Grandy Primary’s performance on Read to Achieve.

Currituck County Schools Superintendent Matt Lutz noted that Currituck County students and North Carolina students as a whole showed improvement on Read to Achieve.

“The 2022-23 beginning of the year benchmark data for North Carolina and Currituck County Schools has increased over the previous school year,” Lutz said. “The state has seen a 6 percent increase, while Currituck County Schools has seen a 16 percent increase of at or above benchmark levels of early literacy skills according to 3rd-grade beginning of the year scores.”

The districtwide rate for Currituck elementary schools was 57.3 percent. Results for other Currituck County elementary schools were 68.8 percent at W.T. Griggs Elementary; 61.3 percent at Moyock Elementary; 51.4 percent at Central Elementary; 50 percent at Shawboro Elementary; and 46.9 percent at Jarvisburg Elementary.

D.F. Walker Elementary School in the Edenton-Chowan Schools posted a 69.3 percent rate on Read to Achieve.