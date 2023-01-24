Read full article on original website
Democratic House leader Jeffries says Trump running 'low-energy' campaign for president
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said presidential candidate Donald Trump is running a "low-energy campaign" after announcing his third bid for the White House in November.
Catholic lobbyists urge Jim Jordan to probe DOJ’s handling of attacks on churches, pro-life centers
CatholicVote is pressing Jim Jordan to open an investigation into DOJ's efforts to arrest and prosecute those responsible for attacks on churches and pro-life centers.
Ilhan Omar says McCarthy leaving her off Africa subcommittee is 'racist, xenophobic'
House Rep. Ilhan Omar has issued another statement condemning House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has he continues to reject her appointment to the Foreign Affairs Committee.
Newsweek suggests Matt Gaetz had affair with male staffer solely based on tweets from Dem rival he defeated
Newsweek solely relied on tweets from the defeated rival of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for a report suggesting he had an affair with a top male staffer.
Bryan Kohberger case: Theory Idaho suspect was behind party house noise complaints debunked
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, allegedly visited the victims' home repeatedly for weeks before the attack.
SEAN HANNITY: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed these 'idiots' for good reason
Sean Hannity discusses how speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy removed CA Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee on "Hannity."
CNN's Van Jones says Tyre Nichols' death might have been 'driven by racism' despite Black cops being charged
CNN's Van Jones raised eyebrows on social media for suggesting racism may have led to the death of Tyre Nichols despite five Black police officers being charged.
John Kennedy rips Biden over GOP Medicare cut suggestion: 'Not even George Santos would' claim that
Sen. John Kennedy criticized President Biden over his comments on what Republicans want to do with Medicare on "The Story," adding that Biden is the only American who thinks the country's going in the right direction.
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Won't Be Trump's VP Nominee for This Reason: Conway
Greene's ascent within the GOP may be a stepping stone to bigger aspirations in the years to come.
After Madison Brooks death, slain LSU student Allie Rice's father says 'something's got to change'
Slain Louisiana State University student Allie Rice's father, Paul Rice, says "something's got to change" in Baton Rouge after the alleged rape and death of Madison Brooks.
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
Rep. Matt Gaetz introduces 'PENCIL' resolution barring Adam Schiff from accessing classified information
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced a resolution on Thursday that would bar California Rep. Adam Schiff from accessing classified information.
Karine Jean-Pierre upstaged by White House official in Biden docs saga, critics say: 'She talks like a binder'
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is being upstaged by Rear Adm. John Kirby [Ret.] in openness with the press, critics said on 'The Five' on Friday.
Could President Biden's classified documents scandal evolve into a counter-espionage case?
RealClearInvestigations reporter Paul Sperry takes a look at the classified documents case against President Biden and why it could delve into something bigger.
Former White House press secretary unloads on Karine Jean-Pierre: 'I would feel shamed'
Fox News contributor and former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer slammed current White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over her silence amid the Biden documents drama.
The inquiry Trump launched to clear his name on Russia collusion ended up investigating him for potential financial crimes: NYT
It is not clear what happened to the probe, which started as a result of a tip by Italian officials.
Kristi Noem under fire from state Freedom Caucus for allegedly overstepping South Dakota constitutional limits
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is getting heat from some state Freedom Caucus members who say her executive branch has “overstepped” its constitutional authority.
Mike Pompeo eviscerates 'leaker' Adam Schiff: He should be 'nowhere near' classified information
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Rep. Adam Schiff should be "nowhere near" classified information after the prominent Democrat was removed from the Intelligence Committee.
I was an FBI Special Agent and if Biden won't fix a bureau in crisis, it will be destroyed
The FBI is in crisis. If we don’t fix it now, we risk irrevocably breaking the greatest law enforcement agency in the world – and America’s trust in this invaluable institution.
