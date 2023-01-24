ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Comments / 53

Patty J
3d ago

This is the rule I live by,,, You Don't hurt children, elderly or pets! They are precious gifts and should be treated as such 💟

Reply(10)
45
nunya_biznezz
3d ago

The fact that they adopted this child because they wanted him......wanted him, for what? Would, could, or should this be interpreted as "premeditated" murder? Who is to say they didn't plan this all along. I'm sorry, I couldn't make myself read the article after seeing the headlines, forgive me if I'm judging....this poor baby, may you RIP and Lord, spare no mercy on these monsters.

Reply
12
Sherri Brown
3d ago

This is so sad these two need to get the same treatment so they can endure the same pain they inflected on this child

Reply(4)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Toddler dies after being found inside washing machine in family home

A toddler has died after being found inside the washing machine at her family home, according to reports. Authorities in Paris announced on Friday they were opening an investigation into the three-year-old girl’s death.The prosecutor’s office said she was discovered at a property in northeast Paris on Thursday night, but refused to provide more details or confirm a report in Le Parisien that she was found alive inside the washing machine.The newspaper claimed she was found inside the household appliance by her father and another family member at their home in Paris’ 20th arrondissement. She died in emergency care an...
The Independent

Family says six-year-old boy who shot Virginia teacher has ‘acute disability’

The family of the six-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia has said that he suffers from an “acute disability”. It’s the first statement the family has made since the shooting took place just after 2pm on 6 January at Richneck Elementary School. The student pulled out a firearm from his backpack and shot Abigail Zwerner, a 25-year-old first-grade teacher, during a lesson. The bullet went through her hand and struck her in the chest. In the statement released by the family’s lawyer James Ellenson, the family shared their sympathy for Ms Zwerner and said...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
americanmilitarynews.com

21-year-old trainee charged with murder of Fort Rucker soldier who died in shovel attack

A 21-year-old private at Fort Rucker has been charged with murder in the death of a fellow soldier. Private Brian Jones, a trainee attending an Army air traffic control operator course at Fort Rucker, has been in custody since the Jan. 10 killing of Pvt. Abdul Latifu, Army Times reported. Jones now faces a murder charge under the Uniform Code of Military Justice and will remain in custody until trial as the military justice system does not provide an opportunity for bail.
FORT RUCKER, AL
Fox News

Fox News

945K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy