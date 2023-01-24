Read full article on original website
Patty J
3d ago
This is the rule I live by,,, You Don't hurt children, elderly or pets! They are precious gifts and should be treated as such 💟
Reply(10)
45
nunya_biznezz
3d ago
The fact that they adopted this child because they wanted him......wanted him, for what? Would, could, or should this be interpreted as "premeditated" murder? Who is to say they didn't plan this all along. I'm sorry, I couldn't make myself read the article after seeing the headlines, forgive me if I'm judging....this poor baby, may you RIP and Lord, spare no mercy on these monsters.
Reply
12
Sherri Brown
3d ago
This is so sad these two need to get the same treatment so they can endure the same pain they inflected on this child
Reply(4)
18
