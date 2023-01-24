NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Clemson at Tennessee

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Target Walter Nolen Teases Transfer Portal Interest
Former Tennessee target Walter Nolen, the No. 2 recruit from the class of 2022, signed with Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M back in December 2021. With Nolen being an attendee of Powell High School in Knoxville during his recruitment, Tennessee was certainly a big player in that process. Nolen has previously pointed to great relationships on the coaching staff, specifically DL coach Rodney Garner, as enticing aspects of the Tennessee program.
rockytopinsider.com
IMG Academy Standout Visiting Tennessee This Weekend
Class of 2024 defensive lineman Jayden Jackson is visiting Tennessee this weekend for the Vols’ second January Junior Day. Jackson is a fast rising prospect in the 2024 recruiting class after posting a strong junior prep season at IMG Academy in Florida. Jackson is unranked according to the 247sports composite and other recruiting rankings.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Starting 5: Tennessee’s historic defense, Alabama’s narrow win, UConn’s collapse
Welcome back to the Starting 5! The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tipoff. The Tennessee Volunteers...
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee Vols drop incredibly hilarious video from their win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl
The Tennessee Vols dropped an incredibly hilarious video on Wednesday that recaps their win against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. This video won’t be for everyone. Some folks might not “get it”. But I recommend giving it a shot because it’s tremendous content. There’s...
Jay Bilas: No obvious impediment to Tennessee winning National Championship
Rick Barnes and the NCAA Tournament has always been a divisive conversation. That discussion has firmly set in at Tennessee. The Barnes-led Vols have had a tremendous amount of success and while there may be more context to his results in the Big Dance than some may want to admit, fans want more in March.
rockytopinsider.com
Former Vol Drew Pember Erupts in Record-Setting Performance
Former Tennessee Basketball forward Drew Pember has been having an incredible senior season at UNC Asheville, and he continued to excel Wednesday night with a record-setting performance. Pember went off for 48 points, a school record, 12 rebounds and a pair of blocks in an 88-80 overtime victory over Presbyterian....
New Development With BJ Gibson Could Bode Well For Gamecocks
BJ Gibson's timing of his recent decommitment from Tennessee's baseball program could be a good sign for South Carolina's football program in his recruitment.
K'Vion Thunderbird Narrows Recruitment, Sets Commitment Date
Inside linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird narrowed his recruitment to five schools and included the Tennessee Volunteers.
WATE
Federal lawsuit filed against Knoxville martial arts company
Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. Federal lawsuit filed against Knoxville martial arts …. Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. News at...
WATE
Morristown losses unborn child in crash
A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. Good Morning...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
WATE
What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
wvlt.tv
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
wvlt.tv
Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
Morristown woman recovering after losing unborn child in car crash
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman is learning how to walk again after a car accident took the life of her unborn child and almost her own life as well. The accident happened back in December but Brianna Campbell’s life has been forever changed. Campbell grew up in Morristown. “My mamaw and papa raised […]
WMAZ
Two juveniles arrested in Tennessee for gun store burglaries in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two juveniles have been arrested in Tennessee for a string of burglaries at Warner Robins gun stores, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. The two men broke into a pair of gun stores on Jan. 16 and attempted to break into a third one on the same morning. Police say they stole four cars to help commit the burglaries. They stole multiple guns and ammo from both locations.
10 pounds of Lo mein tossed during inspection at Dandridge restaurant
The cafe with the low inspection score is in Jefferson County. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
Developers: Exit 407 will see more traffic 'failures' when Buc-ee's opens
KODAK, Tenn. — Exit 407 will see a 65% increase in traffic on any normal day once Buc-ee's opens, according to a draft study obtained by 10News. The study was commissioned by Kituwah LLC, the company developing the area near Exit 407 off I-40 in Kodak. The study said Buc-ee's would generate 15,000 more trips at Exit 407 once it opens. Right now, that side of the interchange handles 23,366 trips on a normal day, according to that draft report.
The Avery Journal-Times
Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT
The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.https://www.averyjournal.com/
Comments / 0