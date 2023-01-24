ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Clemson at Tennessee

By Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 3 days ago

Dec 30, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel looks on after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Target Walter Nolen Teases Transfer Portal Interest

Former Tennessee target Walter Nolen, the No. 2 recruit from the class of 2022, signed with Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M back in December 2021. With Nolen being an attendee of Powell High School in Knoxville during his recruitment, Tennessee was certainly a big player in that process. Nolen has previously pointed to great relationships on the coaching staff, specifically DL coach Rodney Garner, as enticing aspects of the Tennessee program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

IMG Academy Standout Visiting Tennessee This Weekend

Class of 2024 defensive lineman Jayden Jackson is visiting Tennessee this weekend for the Vols’ second January Junior Day. Jackson is a fast rising prospect in the 2024 recruiting class after posting a strong junior prep season at IMG Academy in Florida. Jackson is unranked according to the 247sports composite and other recruiting rankings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Former Vol Drew Pember Erupts in Record-Setting Performance

Former Tennessee Basketball forward Drew Pember has been having an incredible senior season at UNC Asheville, and he continued to excel Wednesday night with a record-setting performance. Pember went off for 48 points, a school record, 12 rebounds and a pair of blocks in an 88-80 overtime victory over Presbyterian....
ASHEVILLE, NC
WATE

Federal lawsuit filed against Knoxville martial arts company

Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. Federal lawsuit filed against Knoxville martial arts …. Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. News at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Morristown losses unborn child in crash

A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. Good Morning...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?

A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
HARRIMAN, TN
wvlt.tv

Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Morristown woman recovering after losing unborn child in car crash

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman is learning how to walk again after a car accident took the life of her unborn child and almost her own life as well.  The accident happened back in December but Brianna Campbell’s life has been forever changed. Campbell grew up in Morristown.  “My mamaw and papa raised […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WMAZ

Two juveniles arrested in Tennessee for gun store burglaries in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two juveniles have been arrested in Tennessee for a string of burglaries at Warner Robins gun stores, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. The two men broke into a pair of gun stores on Jan. 16 and attempted to break into a third one on the same morning. Police say they stole four cars to help commit the burglaries. They stole multiple guns and ammo from both locations.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WBIR

Developers: Exit 407 will see more traffic 'failures' when Buc-ee's opens

KODAK, Tenn. — Exit 407 will see a 65% increase in traffic on any normal day once Buc-ee's opens, according to a draft study obtained by 10News. The study was commissioned by Kituwah LLC, the company developing the area near Exit 407 off I-40 in Kodak. The study said Buc-ee's would generate 15,000 more trips at Exit 407 once it opens. Right now, that side of the interchange handles 23,366 trips on a normal day, according to that draft report.
KODAK, TN
Newland, NC
