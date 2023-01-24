ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakulla Springs, FL

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow drops his bid to lead Florida Democrats

Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow says he is no longer pursuing the chairmanship of the Florida Democratic Party. In a statement, he says local issues need his undivided attention. The party will choose a new leader next month. Former Chairman Manny Diaz resigned a couple of week ago following Republican...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Florida Department of Education is investigating Leon's Rocky Hanna

Leon County School Superintendent Rocky Hanna is under investigation for what the state department of education says is the degree to which his personal views have impacted his job. Hanna is the latest in a line of superintendents who’ve been forced out or have stepped down after defying Gov. Ron DeSantis.
LEON COUNTY, FL

