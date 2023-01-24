Read full article on original website
NDOL’s Lincoln Services Move to 1330 N St
Services from the Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) for workers in the Lincoln area have moved to 1330 N Street, Suite A, as of Friday, Jan. 27. The move comes on the heels of the American Job Center of Lancaster and Saunders Counties moving to the same location. “The new...
Shorthanded Nebrasketball Struggles on Defense in Loss to Northwestern
Nebraska could not overcome injuries to key defensive pieces Wednesday night as the Huskers fell to the Northwestern Wildcats 78-63. The first half was a competitive offensive battle led by two guards who could not seem to miss. Keisei Tominaga got it going early, hitting his first five shots of...
Humann Elementary School Celebrates Blue Ribbon Award
Humann Elementary School in Lincoln celebrated being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School by the United States Department of Education in 2022. The school joined Adams as one of two elementary schools in the state capital to receive the annual distinction. Speaking to a crowd of kids at a...
Developer Selected for South Haymarket Redevelopment Site
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and city officials announced today that EADO, LLC of Lincoln has been selected as the developer for the city’s South Haymarket Redevelopment site. The site, located at the southwest corner of Seventh and N streets, will become South Haymarket Park. EADO, a partnership between Speedway Properties and Nelnet, Inc, are proposing a mixed-use, five-story building with a total proposed investment of about $47.5 million.
Lincoln Mayor, Police Chief React To Tyre Nichols Beating Videos
Officials in Memphis, Tennessee released body cam video Friday evening that shows five officers beating, kicking and pepper spraying 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after he was pulled from his vehicle during a traffic stop on January 7. He died a few days later at the hospital. All five officers have been...
Fire Causes $200,000 Damage At Lincoln Recycling Business
Damage is estimated at $200-thousand after a fire at a metal recycling facility near 1st and West P Street Wednesday afternoon. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire broke out around 3:30 p.m at American Metal Recycling. “When crews arrived they found a vehicle on fire inside a crushing recycling...
LTU Making Progress On Streetlight Replacement Project
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials gave a progress report Friday on a project that began last October to replace 1,000 malfunctioning LED streetlights. The streetlights are being replaced due to a manufacturing defect that causes them to turn from white to purple. “Our crews have been working diligently through the winter weather to replace the defective lights,” LTU Director Liz Elliott says. “We are proud of their work to replace 624 lights in just 90 days through tough conditions and that work will continue for the next few months.”
Lincoln Police Union Supports Suzanne Geist For Mayor
Nebraska State Senator Suzanne Geist has picked up the endorsement of the Lincoln Police Union in her bid to become the next mayor of Lincoln. During a news conference Thursday, Union president Jeff Sorensen said Geist shares their vision for improving public safety “so that we all have a safe place to live, work and raise out families. She has consistently stood with us, and we are proud to stand with her in the upcoming election.”
Bullet Leaves It’s Mark In Northeast Lincoln Neighborhood
Lincoln Police are investigating after a home was damaged by gunfire around 7:15 Tuesday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says officers were initially sent to the area of 56th and Fremont after residents reported hearing several gunshots. “Arriving officers did not locate any damage, casings or additional disturbance,” Vollmer says. Just...
Man Holds On As Thief Takes Off In His SUV
Lincoln Police say a man did everything he could to get his stolen SUV back after it was taken from the Super C store at 501 West A Street just before 9:00 Tuesday night. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the 31 year old victim parked his Ford Escape next to a fuel pump and went into the store. He told officers the vehicle was off, but the keys were still in the ignition.
Lincoln Man Injured In Deadly Saunders County Crash
A woman was killed and four other people were injured in a two vehicle crash Wednesday night on Highway 79 about four miles north of Prague. The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. according to the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators say 20 year old Payton Pruett of Lincoln was...
LPD Arrests Man For Threatening Neighbors With Steak Knife
A Lincoln man was arrested after police say he threatened two upstairs neighbors with a steak knife around 8:30 Thursday morning near 28th and P. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says 51 year old Dana Wright called police saying his upstairs neighbors were stomping on the floor. Officers cleared the call and...
Woman Accused Of Stabbing 69 Year Old Man Near Waverly
A 33 year old Omaha woman is facing attempted murder and a weapons charge after a 69 year old man was stabbed near Waverly Friday morning. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says Haley Gaston was trying to steal the man’s car around 6:40 a.m. near N. 112th and Branched Oak Road.
