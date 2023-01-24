The Company You Keep: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the TV drama

A late entry to the 2022-2023 TV lineup of new shows is The Company You Keep , a crime drama headlined by This Is Us alum Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim. But this cat and mouse game also features a romance between the stars' two characters.

The Company You Keep is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series My Fellow Citizens . Julia Cohen ( A Million Little Things , Quantico ) and Phil Klemmer ( DC's Legends of Tomorrow , Chuck ) are serving as executive producers and co-showrunners.

Here is everything we know about The Company You Keep .

The Company You Keep premieres on Sunday, February 19 at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC. It is taking over the time slot of The Rookie , which moved to Tuesday nights for the network so it could pair with its spinoff show, The Rookie: Feds .

There are no details on when The Company You Keep may head to the UK, but if/when it does, there's a good chance it streams on Disney Plus like other ABC shows.

You can keep up with what's on TV every night with WTW’s US TV listings .

The Company You Keep plot

The series My Fellow Citizens that The Company You Keep is based on is actually considered a comedy, but the new ABC show is going for the more dramatic angle. Here is the official synopsis for The Company You Keep :

"A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the 'family business' so he can get out for good, Emma's closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie's family debts in hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they've told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences."

The Company You Keep cast

Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim headline The Company You Keep , as Charlie and Emma, respectively. Ventimiglia is best known for his role as Jack on the long-time fan favorite TV show This Is Us , but he has also been seen in Heroes , The Art of Racing in the Rain and Rocky Balboa . Kim is no stranger to playing a law enforcement officer, as she had a recurring role on FBI . Among her other previous roles were Ballers , Boyfriends of Christmas Past and Good Trouble .

Also part of The Company You Keep cast are William Fichtner ( Prison Break , Armageddon ) as Leo, Tim Chiou ( Space Force , SEAL Team ) as David, Freda Foh Shen ( 9-1-1 , Elementary ) as Grace, James Saito ( Always Be My Maybe , Dash & Lily ) as Joseph, Sarah Wayne Callies ( The Walking Dead , Prison Break ) as Birdie, Felisha Terrell ( BMF , Dynasty ) as Daphne and Polly Draper ( Billions , Thirtysomething ) as Fran.

The Company You Keep trailer

Watch the sparks fly between criminal Charlie and CIA agent Emma in the trailer for The Company You Keep below:

How to watch The Company You Keep

Airing on ABC, The Company You Keep is going to be available to watch live for anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription or a live TV streaming subscription with ABC as part of its channel lineup, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Episodes are then going to be available to stream on-demand the day after it airs via Hulu (and ABC.com if you have a TV subscription).

UK viewers wondering if they are going to get the series, that's TBD, but if it does become available there's a strong chance it'll stream on Disney Plus .