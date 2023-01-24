Read full article on original website
Alabama hosts conference focused on ADHD discussion
The University of Alabama held its 15th annual Southeast Regional ADHD Conference this week. The two-day conference is used a tool to educate counselors, parents, employers and people in general about Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and how to better understand the 5% to 10% of people who have it. Experts...
Health Matters: Sports medicine
Sports medicine isn’t just for collegiate or professional athletes, as anyone who’s active can benefit. These specialists can treat acute injuries like fractures, sprains and dislocations, and also treat patients for chronic overuse injuries including tendonitis and degenerative diseases. These days, sports medicine specialists are also watching out...
State sheriff’s group welcomes new, returning sheriffs with Tuscaloosa event
If you see a lot of sheriff’s cruisers around town the next few days, don’t worry, they’re here for a good reason. There’s not one, but 16 new sheriffs in town, and they’re here alongside returning sheriffs from around the state for the Alabama Sheriffs Association orientation, which is happening in Tuscaloosa this year.
Monday Muster: Celebrating VA volunteers
Volunteers are imperative to ensuring the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center‘s patients and employees enjoy the things they need most. VA Volunteer Service Acting Chief Charmel Taylor said volunteers, donations and community partners mean everything to veterans and the VA as a whole. “We have all these people who are...
Alabama hosting children’s conference Feb. 1
Adults and researchers interested in what’s best for children have a chance to be part of the discussion in Tuscaloosa Feb. 1 during the annual Doing What Matters for Alabama’s Children Conference. Tuscaloosa’s One Place is one of the many area agencies that helps put this event together...
Tuscaloosa County Commission roundup: Jail services, volunteer fire departments funded
The Tuscaloosa County Commission is ensuring inmates at the Tuscaloosa County Jail have better access to psychiatric care. On Wednesday, the commission approved a contract with Capstone Health Services to provide services at the jail. In addition, the commission approved funding for several volunteer fire departments so they can purchase...
UA wants to put a book in the hands of every child in the Black Belt
The University of Alabama Center of Economic Development is ensuring students who live in Alabama’s Black Belt have access to a basic learning necessity: Books. But the center needs help making that possible. To that end, they’re collecting new and gently used books for K-12 students who live in the area.
Tuscaloosa’s One Place hosting food giveaway Friday
The cost of groceries is constantly on the rise. And that is why one agency is helping families with food. Tuscaloosa’s One Place is hosting its first food giveaway of the year Friday at 10 a.m. at the organization, located at 810 27th Ave. in Tuscaloosa. Each family will...
Sheriff’s office: Safety should be No. 1 for gun owners
TUSCALOOSA – Alabama is one of the latest states to allow people to carry a concealed handgun without getting a state permit that requires a background check. But more people carrying guns means more people may put themselves or others in harm’s way because they lack the proper safety knowledge.
Tuscaloosa Police increasing patrols along the Strip
Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley met with city council members Tuesday to update them on safety issues along the Strip, located just off the University of Alabama campus. Blankley said TPD has increased security in the area since the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. Former University of Alabama basketball...
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Jan. 25, 2023
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Brandi Jo Watkins, 44, is last known to be living in the area of Frank Lary Road in Northport. Watkins is wanted on a third-degree burglary charge. Larry Leon Bryant, 37, is last known...
Northport approves road improvement agreement
Northport is already filled with orange barrels and traffic cones, but more are coming. Next in line for improvements? The intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Snows Mill Avenue, where MLK Boulevard turns into Watermelon Road. On Monday, the Northport City Council gave permission to City Administrator Glenda...
Tuscaloosa County residents get rundown on property tax vote Thursday
The Tuscaloosa County School System held a meeting Thursday night to hear from parents and residents regarding the proposed property tax increase. During the meeting members of the Tuscaloosa County School System presented in detail the funds they presently have and the funds they need so they can make improvements for schools in the district.
Alabama football players surprise Central Elementary students
Students at Central Elementary School got a big surprise during what they thought was a typical field trip. It’s all thanks to the University of Alabama nonprofit organization Players Provision, which gets Crimson Tide athletes involved in the West Alabama community. On Wednesday, the organization provided school supplies for...
Sokol Park will soon get a whole lot brighter
New LED lights have shown up on the grounds of Sokol Park. The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority received $1.3 million in funding from the Tuscaloosa County Commission in March 2022 to replace lights that have been down since 2016. “One of the (old) light poles collapsed,” said PARA...
Some Tuscaloosa County residents will soon vote on proposed property tax increase
“There’s a quote that education is the great equalizer. The one thing we can give our children that can potentially change the entire course of their lives is an education. ”. Tuscaloosa County School System Superintendent Keri Johnson tells me right now Tuscaloosa County’s property tax rate for education...
Tuscaloosa City Council approves moving fire station
The Tuscaloosa City Council approved moving Fire Station No. 6 to a new location Tuesday. This decision is the first step toward beginning the construction of the new station, which will be located at 1812 Hargrove Road E on 2.51 acres. Construction is estimated at $4 million. Station No. 6 will include features designed with the community in mind.
Remembering Paul W. ‘Bear’ Bryant 40 years after death
Thursday, Crimson Tide fans remembered football coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, who passed away 40 years ago on Jan. 26, 1983. His outstanding legacy as Alabama’s football coach left a lasting mark on Alabama and Tuscaloosa. Street, schools, buildings and, of course, the Crimson Tide’s stadium are named in his honor.
Bear Bryant passes away 40 years ago today
Forty years ago today, Jan. 26th, 1983. The University of Alabama family lost one of the greatest coaching legends in the history of College Football. Coach Paul William “Bear” Bryant passed away in Tuscaloosa at the age of 69. Bryant passed away just one month after coaching his...
Short chase ends in arrest for man wanted in Tuscaloosa County
A man who was already facing charges might be facing more after a short police chase this afternoon. Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle that belonged to a man wanted on a warrant related to his sex offender status.
