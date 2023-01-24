ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Seattle startup aims to change surgery using AI, computer vision and augmented reality

In a former Boeing manufacturing facility near Seattle’s waterfront, a six-year old startup is readying a system it says will change surgery. Proprio‘s technology enables surgeons to see key structures on a screen in three dimensions in real time. The system helps clinicians place incisions and guide placement of hardware, such as devices that can help straighten a spine.
Tech Moves: Ex-Amazon VP Babak Parviz joins Madrona; Microsoft CVP Vahé Torossian departs

— Babak Parviz, a former director at Google and vice president at Amazon, joined Seattle-based firm Madrona Venture Group as a venture partner. Parviz departed Amazon in December, according to his LinkedIn profile. He helped launch and lead Grand Challenge, the company’s secretive research and innovation arm which was reportedly at risk of being shut down amid Amazon’s recent cutbacks.
Publicly traded cannabis fintech POSaBIT acquires three compliance software firms

POSaBIT has reached a deal with Akerna to acquire three cannabis compliance companies in an all-cash deal, broadening the suite of software products it sells to marijuana merchants in the U.S. and Canada. The Seattle-area financial tech business will pay $4 million to purchase MJ Platform, Leaf Data Systems, and...
What Microsoft’s numbers say about the state of the tech economy

Things really began to change in December. That’s when Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform started to lose some of its momentum, experiencing “moderated consumption growth,” in the words of Amy Hood, Microsoft’s chief financial officer, on its earnings call Tuesday afternoon. Microsoft says Azure’s revenue growth...
Go inside Group14, the $3B startup with a secret tech for better batteries

Across the highway from battery startup Group14 Technologies is the Maltby Cafe, a decades-old institution dishing up cinnamon rolls the size of dinner plates. The cafe’s exterior is plastered with a half-dozen vintage gas station signs, a nod to transportation’s fossil fuel past — and a striking contrast to Group14’s embrace of an electrified future.
Microsoft and VMware vet Paul Maritz backs social app that vows not to monetize user data

Veteran computer scientist and business leader Paul Maritz is perhaps best known for his work in PC and server operating systems, cloud computing, and enterprise infrastructure technology. But he also has a longstanding interest in the intersection of technology and personal data, as reflected in his founding in 2003 of...
UW biotech spinout raises $5M to develop gene therapy system for muscular dystrophy

The news: Myosana Therapeutics, a Seattle startup developing gene therapy technology, raised $5 million to develop an early-stage candidate treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Mysona says its experimental platform to deliver genes to cells has advantages over the standard approach, which is limited to smaller pieces of DNA. The...
Amazon adding new fees for grocery delivery

Amazon is tacking on new service fees for Prime members who get less than $150 worth of groceries via the company’s Amazon Fresh delivery service. In an email to customers, Amazon said it will start adding delivery charges of $3.95 for orders between $100-$150; $6.95 for orders between $50-$100; and $9.95 for orders under $50.

