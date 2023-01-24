Read full article on original website
Seattle startup aims to change surgery using AI, computer vision and augmented reality
In a former Boeing manufacturing facility near Seattle’s waterfront, a six-year old startup is readying a system it says will change surgery. Proprio‘s technology enables surgeons to see key structures on a screen in three dimensions in real time. The system helps clinicians place incisions and guide placement of hardware, such as devices that can help straighten a spine.
Startup survival: How a pandemic pivot helped this photo booth company see a bigger picture
Nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live events and put Sam Eitzen’s physical photo booth business in serious jeopardy, the co-founder and CEO of Snapbar now has a developing picture of what survival and success looks like. Even though many people and companies have returned to...
Tech Moves: Ex-Amazon VP Babak Parviz joins Madrona; Microsoft CVP Vahé Torossian departs
— Babak Parviz, a former director at Google and vice president at Amazon, joined Seattle-based firm Madrona Venture Group as a venture partner. Parviz departed Amazon in December, according to his LinkedIn profile. He helped launch and lead Grand Challenge, the company’s secretive research and innovation arm which was reportedly at risk of being shut down amid Amazon’s recent cutbacks.
Publicly traded cannabis fintech POSaBIT acquires three compliance software firms
POSaBIT has reached a deal with Akerna to acquire three cannabis compliance companies in an all-cash deal, broadening the suite of software products it sells to marijuana merchants in the U.S. and Canada. The Seattle-area financial tech business will pay $4 million to purchase MJ Platform, Leaf Data Systems, and...
What Microsoft’s numbers say about the state of the tech economy
Things really began to change in December. That’s when Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform started to lose some of its momentum, experiencing “moderated consumption growth,” in the words of Amy Hood, Microsoft’s chief financial officer, on its earnings call Tuesday afternoon. Microsoft says Azure’s revenue growth...
Go inside Group14, the $3B startup with a secret tech for better batteries
Across the highway from battery startup Group14 Technologies is the Maltby Cafe, a decades-old institution dishing up cinnamon rolls the size of dinner plates. The cafe’s exterior is plastered with a half-dozen vintage gas station signs, a nod to transportation’s fossil fuel past — and a striking contrast to Group14’s embrace of an electrified future.
Seattle-area longevity company emerges from three startups, plans to go public via SPAC
Bradford Zakes recently helped combine the Seattle-area biotech company he led, Cerevast Medical, with two startups to create a new company. Now he’s poised to take Longevity Biomedical public as its president and CEO, via a merger with a shell company. The merger is expected to raise at least...
Tech layoffs at big companies could be a boon for startups and entrepreneurship
A wave of layoffs at tech companies is flooding the job market with fresh talent. The trend is sparking questions about whether startups will take advantage, and whether there will be a rush of new companies launched by Big Tech alum. The answer to the first question is yes. While...
Exit comeback: After big slowdown in IPO and M&A activity, analysts optimistic for a rebound
After startup exit activity took a nose dive in 2022 amid inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic forces, some tech analysts are predicting public listing and acquisitions to pick up in the latter half of this year. Speaking at a Silicon Valley Bank event in Seattle on Wednesday, SVB...
Microsoft and VMware vet Paul Maritz backs social app that vows not to monetize user data
Veteran computer scientist and business leader Paul Maritz is perhaps best known for his work in PC and server operating systems, cloud computing, and enterprise infrastructure technology. But he also has a longstanding interest in the intersection of technology and personal data, as reflected in his founding in 2003 of...
Go inside the $2 billion Seattle Convention Center expansion, viewed as a big boost to downtown
The sparkling new addition to the Seattle Convention Center is a $2 billion statement piece in the downtown Seattle landscape. Now state and local leaders hope the massive new building can help attract more activity to a city core disrupted by the pandemic. “We’re on the rebound. We’re coming back...
In effort to ban caste discrimination, Seattle councilmember cites system’s link to tech industry
When Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant introduced legislation this week to ban caste discrimination in Seattle, her supporters included tech workers who say the system of bias and oppression has followed them from South Asia to the U.S. and Seattle. Sawant’s proposed legislation would be a first-in-the-nation attempt to address...
UW biotech spinout raises $5M to develop gene therapy system for muscular dystrophy
The news: Myosana Therapeutics, a Seattle startup developing gene therapy technology, raised $5 million to develop an early-stage candidate treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Mysona says its experimental platform to deliver genes to cells has advantages over the standard approach, which is limited to smaller pieces of DNA. The...
Amazon adding new fees for grocery delivery
Amazon is tacking on new service fees for Prime members who get less than $150 worth of groceries via the company’s Amazon Fresh delivery service. In an email to customers, Amazon said it will start adding delivery charges of $3.95 for orders between $100-$150; $6.95 for orders between $50-$100; and $9.95 for orders under $50.
Microsoft puts game developers front and center in latest Xbox reveal presentation
Microsoft aired a 44-minute pre-recorded presentation Wednesday to announce several release dates for upcoming games on the Xbox platform, as well as a surprise drop of a brand new game. Xbox teased the broadcast, which it called the Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct, for several days leading up to its debut....
