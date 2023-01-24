ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rwcpulse.com

Blog: San Mateo County's First Church

This is a story of what became two churches. We’ll focus on one in this writing. In 1853, a young Irish immigrant named Dennis Martin founded the very first church in what would officially become San Mateo County three years hence in 1856. Martin, born in 1821, of Irish...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
rwcpulse.com

Here's how you can support the Half Moon Bay community right now (and take care of yourself)

The Coastside community and the wider Bay Area are stepping up to support families of victims of the Jan. 23 shootings that killed seven farmworkers and wounded another in Half Moon Bay, as well as the farmworker community as a whole. At the same time, many are still trying to process the horrific events of that day. Below you’ll find a running list of fundraisers as well as other useful resources. Please send additional recommendations to jbrown@embarcaderopublishing.com.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
rwcpulse.com

San Mateo County Board of Education Trustee Joe Ross announces resignation

San Mateo County Board of Education Trustee Joe Ross has announced his resignation from the Board this week, effective March 16, 2023. In the role, Ross has represented Trustee Area 7 — which includes parts of Redwood City, Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Portola Valley and Woodside — since 2012. He was most recently re-elected in 2020, with his current term slated to end in December 2024.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy