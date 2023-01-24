Read full article on original website
Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate dies at hospital
A 62-year-old Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate serving a life sentence out of Douglas County for charges including first-degree murder died at a hospital Monday.
Beatrice woman receives more prison time, for high-speed chase incident
BEATRICE – A Beatrice woman who has been serving a 4-year state prison term for two counts of drug possession…..has been sentenced to additional time in a separate case. 25-year-old Payton Bishop Thursday was sentenced to 8-to-12 years in prison on a conviction of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Gage County District Judge Rick Schreiner issued a harsher sentence than that recommended by state and defense attorneys. The judge noted that prior to a plea agreement, Bishop faced nine weapons, driving and drug charges, some that carried the possibility of up to 50 years in prison.
Lawsuit targets 'momentum' for wind turbines
DES MOINES - A citizens group is asking an Iowa court to halt momentum toward construction of wind turbines in Fremont County. A press release from the Shearer Law Office in Des Moines says petitioners claim the Fremont County Board of Supervisors did not follow legal procedures as it did in 2001 regarding construction of cellular towers.
Officials release preliminary details of fatal plane crash in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – No one witnessed the plane crash that killed two near Auburn, safety officials said in a report. The National Transportation and Safety Board released its preliminary investigation report of the crash, which happened back on Jan. 12. Investigators say the Cessna 150H, flown by 24-year-old...
Pawnee City man sentenced to probation
PAWNEE CITY – A Pawnee City man was sentenced to two years probation for theft, willful reckless driving and criminal trespass in what a sheriff's deputy described as a “run of many criminal offenses” on May 2. Kenneth Berry, 59, was apprehended while he slept in a...
Sheriff provides info on Fentanyl
Editor's note: the following was submitted by Brown County Sheriff John Merchant. We are seeing a definite increase in fentanyl use and fentanyl overdoses in Brown County and I would like to bring awareness to county residents. The fentanyl we have been seeing in our county is illicitly manufactured and...
Residents urge Gage County Board to pave three-mile gravel gap, near Virginia
BEATRICE – Some residents and landowners in southeast Gage County are imploring county officials to support paving three miles of South 162nd Road near Virginia. The stretch extends south from Nebraska Highway Four, to where paving begins. Steve Knoche, who lives a mile east of the road…said the group cites safety concerns, flat tires, broken windshields, larger truck traffic….and failure to follow through on commitments years ago to pave that section.
Three arrested following Wymore home search
BEATRICE – Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drug violations following the Tuesday search at a home, in Wymore. Gage County law officers, with assistance from Wymore and Beatrice Police….executed a search warrant on a residence in the five-hundred block of West E Street, in Wymore….at around 9:15 a.m., Tuesday.
Otoe County: 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office reports results of its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign through New Year’s Day. The sheriff reports 263 calls for service, 37 traffic warnings and 18 citations. There were 13 arrests for offenses including driving while...
Sheriff reports roll-over crash near Palmyra
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office reports a roll-over crash near Palmyra on Wednesday. A press release says deputies are investigating a crash involving a SUV and pickup truck. The SUV, driven by 46-year-old Jennifer Maher of Adams, was stopped at a stop sign at the...
Auburn utility forms wellhead protection committee
AUBURN - Minutes of the Auburn Board of Public Works meeting on Jan. 18 indicate opposition to changes in the wellhead protection ordinance that would require the Auburn water utility to have a part in the permit process for new wells. The minutes say multiple people approached the board about...
Fatal accident in Page County
(Page Co) A Shenandoah man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Page County. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says dispatch was notified of a vehicle found in a ditch on the west side of E Avenue in the 2000 block at approximately 3:54 p.m. on Monday. An accident...
Man from Kansas indicted in Missouri for armed bank robbery of Mound City Bank
A man from Kansas was indicted in Missouri by a federal grand jury for the armed robbery of a Mound City, Mo., bank. Marvin J. McWhorter III, 41, Ottawa, Kansas, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. McWhorter is charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Weekend Beatrice traffic stop ends with drug arrest
BEATRICE – The traffic stop of a car without an illuminated passenger side headlight, ended up with an arrest in Beatrice Friday night after 8:30 p.m. A police officer noticed the malfunctioning light on a black-colored Honda Accord that was traveling north on North 7th Street. The officer pulled the driver over near North 7th and Arthur Streets.
Hiawatha traffic stop leads to arrests and meth seizure
BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two arrests were made during a Hiawatha traffic stop after the driver was charged with driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license and the passenger possessed approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:23 a.m. on January...
Crash survivor returns to career with gratitude
NEBRASKA CITY - After a flash of white metal invaded the view from her windshield, Sarah Wiltse of Nebraska City tried to re-gather her breath from the impact. She knew her car had rolled, but she had no sense that her feet had been crushed, her legs were broken or that her Jeep was on fire.
Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce holds annual banquet
BEATRICE – The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual banquet Friday night at the Vintage Venue in Beatrice. The organization recognized committee volunteers, board members, ambassadors and the retiring and incoming Board Presidents. Beatrice Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen ended her term as Chairperson of the...
Lants plan to uphold Mercer's tradition with hardware store
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City commissioners approved a Growth Fund loan to Jeff and Angie Lant as they work to open Lant Hardware at the former Mercer’s downtown location. Jeff Lant told the city that since he went part-time with the Nebraska City Police Department he and Angie have had a greater focus on their rental properties.
Web Foot Raceway ready for Quack Off return
AVOCA – Avoca firefighters assembled the track to traditional specifications at Fowl Field Friday and posted the signage to signal Saturday’s return of thousands of the closest Quack Off family members. The 41st annual Quack Off renews a tradition started by a bar bet that lured local men...
