Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
TUCKER CARLSON: Another attempt by leaders of our country to inflame racial hatred in the United States
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to the killing of Tyre Nichols and voices his concerns over people using his death to justify riots on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
KULR8
AP News Summary at 5:31 p.m. EST
Past US presidents, VPs asked to recheck for classified docs. WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives has asked former presidents and vice presidents to recheck their personal records for any classified documents following the news that President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence had documents in the possession after they left office. The Archives sent a letter Thursday to the representatives of former presidents and vice presidents from former President Ronald Reagan to the present to ensure compliance on the issue of compliance with the Presidential Records Act, which states that any records created or received by the president are the property of the U.S. government and will be managed by the archives at the end of the administration.
KULR8
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:48 p.m. EST
California judge orders release of footage of Pelosi attack. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband will be released publicly. A California judge ruled on Wednesday there was no reason to keep the footage secret. The San Francisco District Attorney's Office had played the footage in open court during a hearing last month. The district attorney's office argued releasing the footage would allow people to manipulate it and spread false information about the high-profile attack. A host of news agencies objected, including The Associated Press. They argued the public has a right to see the evidence in the high-profile case.
Efforts since George Floyd death have failed to stem US police violence
The shocking death of Tyre Nichols after a police beating has reopened anguished debate across the United States about police violence, fueling a sense that the huge, nationwide demonstrations of 2020 have done little to solve the problem. A huge factor explaining the difference is the enormous number of privately owned firearms in the United States -- there are more guns than there are people -- which sharply increases the sense of vulnerability police feel during interactions with the public, making them much quicker to draw their own arms.
