Malachi Coleman, Nebraska Cornhuskers star recruit, earns Polynesian Bowl Offensive Player of the Week: Report
247Sports released its superlatives for the Polynesian Bowl - both for the game itself and the week of practices.
Turns out, Nebraska Cornhuskers signee Malachi Coleman, the nation's No. 2 athlete , earned high marks.
The Lincoln East (Nebraska) star finished second in the "Fastest Man" competition - a remarkable feat given his 6-foot-4, 190-pound frame - made an incredible sideline grab during the Polynesian Bowl and capped that same drive with a touchdown reception.
All of that earned him 247Sports' "Offensive Player of the Week" award:
"Had Mauka not rallied to win the game on the strength of Iamaleava, there is a good chance Coleman would have been the Offensive MVP but his performance from the beginning of the week till the end made him a slam dunk for the offensive player of the week. He's got speed, length, athleticism, wide catch radius, explosiveness and a competitiveness that should make him Matt Rhule's signature first recruit."
Coleman was committed to Nebraska before re-opening his recruitment in early December.
That began a furious battle between Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes and Matt Rhule's Nebraska program.
Colorado hosted Coleman on a visit late in the process, but it wasn't enough and the in-state prospect elected to stay home.
Coleman is the gem of Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class, a 26-man group that is ranked No. 27 nationally and consists of five bluechip prospects.
Over the past week in Hawaii, he clearly showed why he was such a coveted prize on the recruiting trial.
Senior season highlights
