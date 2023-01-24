Malachi Coleman, Nebraska Cornhuskers star recruit, earns Polynesian Bowl Offensive Player of the Week: Report

247Sports released its superlatives for the Polynesian Bowl - both for the game itself and the week of practices.

Turns out, Nebraska Cornhuskers signee Malachi Coleman, the nation's No. 2 athlete , earned high marks.

The Lincoln East (Nebraska) star finished second in the "Fastest Man" competition - a remarkable feat given his 6-foot-4, 190-pound frame - made an incredible sideline grab during the Polynesian Bowl and capped that same drive with a touchdown reception.

All of that earned him 247Sports' "Offensive Player of the Week" award:

"Had Mauka not rallied to win the game on the strength of Iamaleava, there is a good chance Coleman would have been the Offensive MVP but his performance from the beginning of the week till the end made him a slam dunk for the offensive player of the week. He's got speed, length, athleticism, wide catch radius, explosiveness and a competitiveness that should make him Matt Rhule's signature first recruit."

Coleman was committed to Nebraska before re-opening his recruitment in early December.

That began a furious battle between Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes and Matt Rhule's Nebraska program.

Colorado hosted Coleman on a visit late in the process, but it wasn't enough and the in-state prospect elected to stay home.

Coleman is the gem of Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class, a 26-man group that is ranked No. 27 nationally and consists of five bluechip prospects.

Over the past week in Hawaii, he clearly showed why he was such a coveted prize on the recruiting trial.

