Owners of the brand new 2023 Toyota Tacoma are starting to see that their on-dash compass has disappeared. Why did that happen?. On all 2023 Toyota Tacomas equipped with the factory GPS, you get a nice little compass which you see on your trip screen next to your gauges. This is just a little cool “adventure” feature you get on your Tacoma. I think it’s pretty cool because Toyota went the extra mile and placed the compass on the dash instead of doing what Lexus does and put it on the rear view mirror. My friend has an old Lexus with the compass on the rear view mirror and while it looks pretty futuristic, it kind of takes the cool factor out of owning that car.

8 DAYS AGO