Toyota Engine Oil Switching Advice You Must Follow Warning

Is it okay to switch the type of engine oil you use in your Toyota? Here’s the latest on a Toyota engine oil question one owner asked a Toyota expert if in fact whether they were ruining their engine by doing this. Plus, find out what is the maximum number of miles you really should wait before changing your oil and why manufacturers mislead owners about this point; and, why Toyota is now switching to SAE 0W-16 oil!
Owners of 2023 Toyota Tacoma Are Scratching Heads as On-dash Compass Disappears

Owners of the brand new 2023 Toyota Tacoma are starting to see that their on-dash compass has disappeared. Why did that happen?. On all 2023 Toyota Tacomas equipped with the factory GPS, you get a nice little compass which you see on your trip screen next to your gauges. This is just a little cool “adventure” feature you get on your Tacoma. I think it’s pretty cool because Toyota went the extra mile and placed the compass on the dash instead of doing what Lexus does and put it on the rear view mirror. My friend has an old Lexus with the compass on the rear view mirror and while it looks pretty futuristic, it kind of takes the cool factor out of owning that car.
2023 Toyota Prius: Performance, Price, And Photos

The Toyota Prius has always been the choice of car to own if you’re looking for reliability and outstanding fuel economy, and for 2023, it just got even better. Performance finally has a place in this vehicle, and with a bigger engine than ever before, the Prius is finally a zippy vehicle.
Woman receives beat up car in divorce settlement, and everyone wants it

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. In the late 1980s, my ex-husband and I parted ways. We had an old beater Chevy pickup that I had to jump-start to get going and a 1975 Dodge Dart Sedan with a slant-six engine. We had paid $200 for the Dodge Dart. I received the Dodge Dart in the divorce settlement.
This Is What Happens When You Put A 3,300 HP Dodge Viper On The Dyno

Sure, the Dodge Viper may be dead but there remains a thriving scene for Viper tuning and drag racing. In fact, some of the world’s quickest road-legal cars are twin-turbocharged Vipers producing astronomical levels of power. This example is one of them. The Viper in question has been built...
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut

There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
The Best New Cars This Year And Why Subaru Gets No Respect

Where are the Subaru models in the three top new automotive rankings of the best new cars for 2023? The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, Outback, and Forester are all missing. The automotive media ignores the Crosstrek, Outback, Forester, and Solterra. Here's why. Even though Subaru is one of the smallest automakers,...
What Does ‘Lexus’ Stand for?

Lexus is the well-known luxury arm of Toyota and it has been around for decades. You may know the name of the brand well, but do you know what it stands for? The post What Does ‘Lexus’ Stand for? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Watch a Bicyclist Pedal for His Life as a Relentless Grizzly Chases Him

Watch a Bicyclist Pedal for His Life as a Relentless Grizzly Chases Him. A video with over 41 million views shows just how intense interactions between humans and beasts can be! A Youtube account by the name of “McGregor” was enjoying one of his regular bike rides through the forest.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half

This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?

Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
