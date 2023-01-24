ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan online casino gaming, sports betting operators report nearly $2B in revenue

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Online gambling has generated nearly $2 billion in Michigan in 2022, according to the state Gaming Control Board.

Officials say the total gross receipts for last year was a 41% increase compared to 2021. Internet gaming generated $1.58 billion, whereas sports betting generated $399.58 million.

Officials say the total handle, or the amount wagered by bettors, was $4.6 billion in 2022, which was an increase from $3.7 billion in 2021. Additionally, adjusted gross receipts were $1.65 billion -- 47.8% higher than the $1 billion in 2021.

The state received $302.98 million in taxes and payments from tribal and commercial operators.

In Detroit, the city received $84.57 million from downtown's three casinos -- $77.83 million from online gaming and $6.74 million in sports betting. The Detroit casinos also reported $8.4 million in wagering taxes and municipal services fee payments in December. Of that amount, $7.6 million in internet gaming taxes and fees and $807,717 from online sports betting.

CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
