Sterling Heights police officer saves choking baby

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - In an emergency, quick action is imperative to save a life.

A Sterling Heights police officer did just that when dispatch was called to help assist a choking baby.

It all started with a 911 call from a frightened mother on Jan. 17.

"My daughter, I don't know what happened to her, please hurry," the mother said to the operator.

"Is she breathing," the operator replied.

"No," the mother screamed.

Sterling Heights Police Sgt. Anthony Roeske arrive on scene and took immediate action.

" He gets out, runs up, not knowing exactly what was going on," said Sterling Heights PD PIO Lt. Mario Bastianelli.

"I know the family was very, they were panicking. They were very frantic about the situation obviously. You have a one-year-old choking."

Sgt. Roeske rushed to the baby's aid, performing back thrust to dislodge her airway.

"And did a finger sweep of the mouth and ended up removing the object out of the baby's mouth and the baby ended up started breathing and obviously crying," Bastianelli said.

The baby was treated by Sterling Heights EMS.

Police say not only did Sgt. Roeske save a life.

He also used his skills to calm the situation and comfort the family.

"Just an amazing heroic effort by Sgt. Roeske in the mix of a very chaotic scene and just an outstanding job," Bastianelli said.