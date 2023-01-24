ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights police officer saves choking baby

By Cryss Walker
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYAF9_0kPwLICd00

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - In an emergency, quick action is imperative to save a life.

A Sterling Heights police officer did just that when dispatch was called to help assist a choking baby.

It all started with a 911 call from a frightened mother on Jan. 17.

"My daughter, I don't know what happened to her, please hurry," the mother said to the operator.

"Is she breathing," the operator replied.

"No," the mother screamed.

Sterling Heights Police Sgt. Anthony Roeske arrive on scene and took immediate action.

" He gets out, runs up, not knowing exactly what was going on," said Sterling Heights PD PIO Lt. Mario Bastianelli.

"I know the family was very, they were panicking. They were very frantic about the situation obviously. You have a one-year-old choking."

Sgt. Roeske rushed to the baby's aid, performing back thrust to dislodge her airway.

"And did a finger sweep of the mouth and ended up removing the object out of the baby's mouth and the baby ended up started breathing and obviously crying," Bastianelli said.

The baby was treated by Sterling Heights EMS.

Police say not only did Sgt. Roeske save a life.

He also used his skills to calm the situation and comfort the family.

"Just an amazing heroic effort by Sgt. Roeske in the mix of a very chaotic scene and just an outstanding job," Bastianelli said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Parent praises Royal Oak Police Department for quick response during high school lockdown

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It was a scary situation at Royal Oak High School on Thursday as students and staff were placed on lockdown. Police say a man at a nearby park was suffering from a mental health crisis and because of their team's quick response, the situation was cleared up and no one was hurt. Our Alysia Burgio spoke to a parent on Friday who is praising the Royal Oak Police Department and high school for their swift action.Rachel Klause drove up to Royal Oak High School, was waiting in line to pick her child up from school...
ROYAL OAK, MI
CBS Detroit

Illinois man charged in stabbing of 14-year-old girl in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - An Illinois man, 18, is charged for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old girl who refused to have sex with him.Julian Antonio Pinedo is charged with assault with intent to murder and was arraigned on Friday in the 52-2nd District Court."The victim is stable and seems to be holding her own," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "We have taken an important step to hold the perpetrator accountable by arraigning him on serious charges today. I look forward to that proceeding."Authorities say deputies were called to a home in the 6000 block of N. Bay Street on a report of a teen...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run that killed 46-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are searching for a driver who hit and killed a 46-year-old man in October.The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2022, in the area of Grand River and Maplewood avenues.Police say the suspect was driving a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.DPD released footage of the vehicle on Friday.Anyone with information or who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call DPD's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

1 dead, 1 injured in Oakland County crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One man was killed, and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Oakland County. Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 61-year-old Oakland Township man was driving northbound on Adams Road in a 2000 Subaru Outback when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by a 30-year-old man from Oakland Township.Police say the 61-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.The 30-year-old driver was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital after the crash. He has been listed in serious but stable condition. Authorities say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time.The investigation is ongoing.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Mother desperately searching for son who went missing in Detroit over the weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said she is desperate to figure out what happened to her son after he went missing over the weekend. She said Armani Kelly, 27, called her Saturday evening as he arrived to Detroit. "I try to be optimistic, but everyday that goes by it gets worse and worse," Kemp said.   Kemp said Armani was supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Saturday night, but said she wasn't sure if that happened. After not hearing from Armani for 24 hours, she began to worry and then began searching for his whereabouts. Kemp said she drove more...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Heroin, hidden shotgun found after speeding driver stopped on Woodward in Berkley

BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police stopped a speeding driver last month in Berkley, they discovered he had heroin and a shotgun in his vehicle. Police said they suspected the driver was impaired when they stopped him on southbound Woodward near 11 Mile at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 2. Once an officer spoke with the driver, they began conducting an operating while under the influence of drugs investigation and took the man into custody.
BERKLEY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit man, 32, charged with assaulting officers

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been charged in connection to the assault of Detroit police officers on Jan. 16.Billie T. Hill, 32, of Detroit, has been charged with four counts of felonious assault and four counts of felony firearm.The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 16, at about 7:40 a.m. at a gas station in the 22640 block of West Eight Mile Road. Police responded to the location on reports of a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they found the defendant, Hill, inside the gas station with a gun drawn. Hill allegedly pointed the gun at the officers, and the officers then fired shots, striking Hill.After that, Hill allegedly grabbed his gun again, and officers fired another shot, disarming him.He was transported to a local hospital.Hill was arraigned on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and given a $150,000 cash/surety bond, according to the prosecutor's office. A bond redetermination hearing is set for Friday, Jan. 27, and his probable cause conference is set for Feb. 1.In addition, his preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 6.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit parents accused of killing 5-year-old son, abusing 3-year-old

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Parents of two Detroit boys are facing charges after they allegedly killed one of their sons and abused the other one. Shane Robert Shelton, 27, and Valeria Lynn Hamilton, 27, were arrested over the weekend and charged with felony murder, two counts of first-degree child abuse, one count of torture, and one count of conspiracy to commit torture.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Metro Detroiters host vigil for 29-year-old Tyre Nichols

(CBS DETROIT) - The death of Tyre Nichols hit the Metro Detroit community as they held a vigil Friday night for the 29-year-old.Chants like "No justice, no peace" could be heard in downtown Detroit. Dozens met at the Spirit of Detroit, to honor Nichols' life.Minutes before Memphis police released body cam footage showing the arrest of Nichols, Metro Detroiters voiced their concerns with police brutality."We know that only the people can put an end to this terror that black America is subjected to on a daily basis," said Mitchell Bonga, organizer of the vigil.With the officers involved in the alternation facing charges, some believe that isn't enough, especially since this isn't the first time America has seen similar incidents."We are sick and tired of having people die from a system that's supposed to protect us." said vigil attendee Sammie Lewis.Police brutality incidents have become more and more notable. Attendees believe now is the time for all races to speak up against violence. "It's crucial for everyone to stand up against this."
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP: Armed man killed in shootout with police in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - State police say a man was killed after firing shots at troopers Tuesday night in Detroit.The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m., Jan. 24, in the 12800 block of Terry Street.According to Michigan State Police, a trooper notified dispatch that someone was shining a green light at them from the second floor of the building. The trooper then advised that they were being shot at from the same building.MSP says responding officers were walking up to the home when the suspect came out and fired shots, prompting troopers to shoot back.Police say the suspect died at the scene.The shooting is under investigation. No other details have been released at this time."One thing that we're fortunate of is people don't realize the seriousness of firing a laser at one of our helicopters or any aircraft. If he had blinded the pilot, he would've crashed and it would've been a lot worse," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy