Huskies dominate offensive zone for 3rd straight shutout in heat of Big 9 title race

As the regular season slowly begins to wind down, every game becomes just a little more important, as the Owatonna girls hockey team continues to defend its Big 9 Conference title.

The Huskies picked up two more points to tie Northfield in the conference standings Monday, recording a dominant 8-0 shutout over Rochester Century.

The win over the visiting Panthers not only marked a current four-game win streak — the longest of the season — for the Huskies, but it also marked their third consecutive shutout victory with junior goaltender Mikayla Wilker in net.

Having previously defeated Rosemount 8-0 and Mankato East 3-0 on the road, Owatonna has now outscored opponents 19-0 through their past three games following a flurry of offense against the Panthers.

“The girls played really well, they were working on some of the stuff we talked about pregame,” said Owatonna head coach Tony Cloud. “Having a game on Monday night is pretty interesting because you don’t get that day of practice right before. For us, we decided to take the weekend to relax a bit because we have four games this week. Got to rest and recover and the girls came out flying tonight.”

Owatonna was quick to start racking up the shot total on Century’s net, but it was the top line pairing of senior forwards Ezra Oien and Ava Stanchina and junior forward Molly Achterkirch that broke through to score on the ninth shot of the night.

Achterkirch found Oien with a pass at mid-ice and gave Oien and Stanchina a 2-on-1 opportunity. Oien let Stanchina carry the puck in before passing it right back for Oien to bury in the back of the net just under six and a half minutes into the game.

With nearly six minutes remaining, the Huskies extended their lead after a shot from sophomore forward Averi Vetsch led to a scrum in front of the net for the loose puck. The puck was left uncovered next to the Century goaltender’s right pad and the scrum caused the puck to slide across the goal line with junior forward Samantha Bogen being the last to touch the puck and being credited with the goal.

Kendra Bogen helped keep things rolling in the second period after finding an open shot with the puck left sitting in the offensive zone after the Panthers broke up a prior shot attempt by Samantha just under two minutes into the period.

Nearly a minute later, Stanchina found a small breakaway chance and buried it for her first of two goals of the night.

The Huskies were forced to go on the penalty kill late in the period after being whistled for an interference minor and it nearly resulted in a breakaway short-handed goal for Oien. Instead, Averi Vetsch found an opportunity and took advantage of the Century netminder coming too far out by moving the puck to her backhand and buried the backhander into an open net for the short-handed goal.

“We’ve got a lot of players that can contribute and a lot of players that can get involved in the action,” Cloud said. “We got two forwards some time in the third period from junior varsity and even got some scoring chances on their end.”

Stanchina helped the Huskies open the third period with their sixth goal and her second of the night on a breakaway chance just two minutes in. Izzy Radel scored the seventh goal two and a half minutes later by getting a piece of the puck on a rebound off a Samantha Bogen shot. Macy Stanton capped things off offensively by having a rebound shot deflect off the Panthers and cross the goal line just over eight minutes into the period.

By the final buzzer, the Huskies had successfully outshot Rochester Century 44-5 (18-1, 11-2, 15-2), while not allowing the Panthers to record their first shot until there was under a minute remaining in the first period.

Owatonna also combined for eight goals and 12 assists for 20 total points with two goals and an assist for Stanchina and one goal and two assists for Radel and Samantha Bogen leading the team for three points each.

Abby and Averi Vetsch recorded two points each with Averi’s goal and assist and Abby’s two assists. Kendra Bogen (goal), Oien (goal), Stanton (goal), Achterkirch (assist), Anna Mollenhauer (assist), Kaelyn Frear-Boerner (assist) and Sarah Snitker (assist) all recorded one point each.

Wilker had a quiet night in net as the junior made all five saves on the five faced shots for her seventh shutout victory of the season. Though, the Huskies are fine with a relaxed night as they officially enter into a four-game week.

“[Wilker] has had three games in a row where she hasn’t given anything up and a lot of that is our team in front of her keeping them to the outside,” Cloud said. “But she hasn’t let anything squeak past her.”

Monday’s win over Century was just the start of a gauntlet where the Huskies host Century on Monday, travel to Red Wing on Tuesday, and host Mankato West on Thursday and Hastings on Saturday.

Conference wins are a must for the Huskies as they tie Northfield at 22 points in the conference standings. Both teams have a total of 12 points remaining in conference games, which may lead to the conference title being decided in their rematch to close out the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Northfield.