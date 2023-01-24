ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Huskies dominate offensive zone for 3rd straight shutout in heat of Big 9 title race

By By STEPHEN MCDANIEL
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lRx5O_0kPwKwos00

As the regular season slowly begins to wind down, every game becomes just a little more important, as the Owatonna girls hockey team continues to defend its Big 9 Conference title.

The Huskies picked up two more points to tie Northfield in the conference standings Monday, recording a dominant 8-0 shutout over Rochester Century.

The win over the visiting Panthers not only marked a current four-game win streak — the longest of the season — for the Huskies, but it also marked their third consecutive shutout victory with junior goaltender Mikayla Wilker in net.

Having previously defeated Rosemount 8-0 and Mankato East 3-0 on the road, Owatonna has now outscored opponents 19-0 through their past three games following a flurry of offense against the Panthers.

“The girls played really well, they were working on some of the stuff we talked about pregame,” said Owatonna head coach Tony Cloud. “Having a game on Monday night is pretty interesting because you don’t get that day of practice right before. For us, we decided to take the weekend to relax a bit because we have four games this week. Got to rest and recover and the girls came out flying tonight.”

Owatonna was quick to start racking up the shot total on Century’s net, but it was the top line pairing of senior forwards Ezra Oien and Ava Stanchina and junior forward Molly Achterkirch that broke through to score on the ninth shot of the night.

Achterkirch found Oien with a pass at mid-ice and gave Oien and Stanchina a 2-on-1 opportunity. Oien let Stanchina carry the puck in before passing it right back for Oien to bury in the back of the net just under six and a half minutes into the game.

With nearly six minutes remaining, the Huskies extended their lead after a shot from sophomore forward Averi Vetsch led to a scrum in front of the net for the loose puck. The puck was left uncovered next to the Century goaltender’s right pad and the scrum caused the puck to slide across the goal line with junior forward Samantha Bogen being the last to touch the puck and being credited with the goal.

Kendra Bogen helped keep things rolling in the second period after finding an open shot with the puck left sitting in the offensive zone after the Panthers broke up a prior shot attempt by Samantha just under two minutes into the period.

Nearly a minute later, Stanchina found a small breakaway chance and buried it for her first of two goals of the night.

The Huskies were forced to go on the penalty kill late in the period after being whistled for an interference minor and it nearly resulted in a breakaway short-handed goal for Oien. Instead, Averi Vetsch found an opportunity and took advantage of the Century netminder coming too far out by moving the puck to her backhand and buried the backhander into an open net for the short-handed goal.

“We’ve got a lot of players that can contribute and a lot of players that can get involved in the action,” Cloud said. “We got two forwards some time in the third period from junior varsity and even got some scoring chances on their end.”

Stanchina helped the Huskies open the third period with their sixth goal and her second of the night on a breakaway chance just two minutes in. Izzy Radel scored the seventh goal two and a half minutes later by getting a piece of the puck on a rebound off a Samantha Bogen shot. Macy Stanton capped things off offensively by having a rebound shot deflect off the Panthers and cross the goal line just over eight minutes into the period.

By the final buzzer, the Huskies had successfully outshot Rochester Century 44-5 (18-1, 11-2, 15-2), while not allowing the Panthers to record their first shot until there was under a minute remaining in the first period.

Owatonna also combined for eight goals and 12 assists for 20 total points with two goals and an assist for Stanchina and one goal and two assists for Radel and Samantha Bogen leading the team for three points each.

Abby and Averi Vetsch recorded two points each with Averi’s goal and assist and Abby’s two assists. Kendra Bogen (goal), Oien (goal), Stanton (goal), Achterkirch (assist), Anna Mollenhauer (assist), Kaelyn Frear-Boerner (assist) and Sarah Snitker (assist) all recorded one point each.

Wilker had a quiet night in net as the junior made all five saves on the five faced shots for her seventh shutout victory of the season. Though, the Huskies are fine with a relaxed night as they officially enter into a four-game week.

“[Wilker] has had three games in a row where she hasn’t given anything up and a lot of that is our team in front of her keeping them to the outside,” Cloud said. “But she hasn’t let anything squeak past her.”

Monday’s win over Century was just the start of a gauntlet where the Huskies host Century on Monday, travel to Red Wing on Tuesday, and host Mankato West on Thursday and Hastings on Saturday.

Conference wins are a must for the Huskies as they tie Northfield at 22 points in the conference standings. Both teams have a total of 12 points remaining in conference games, which may lead to the conference title being decided in their rematch to close out the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Northfield.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

A downed light pole briefly impacts traffic on Madison Ave.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Public Works says a vehicle struck and knocked down a light pole on Madison Avenue near Long St. around 3 p.m. this afternoon. First responders and public works quickly cleaned up the scene, removing the pole and covering up exposed wires. No word on any injuries.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Economic impact of Riverland Community College estimated at $158.1 million

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Minnesota State says Riverland Community College contributes $158.1 million and 1,210 to the regional economy. A study commissioned by Minnesota State, the system of 26 state colleges and seven state universities was conducted by Parker Philips, a nationally recognized consulting firm specializing in economic impact analysis. It looked at the direct spending on operations, pay, benefits, and capital projects by Riverland and the estimated increase in demand for goods and services in industry sectors that supply or support the college. The study also measured the effect of student spending and the induced effect of increased household income.
AUSTIN, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato man injured in crash on Highway 22 & Bassett Dr

A Mankato man was injured in a crash yesterday morning after two cars collided at the intersection of Highway 22 and Bassett Dr. The state patrol says Sanfield Dittbenner, 89, was northbound on Highway 22 turning west on Bassett Dr when his vehicle and a southbound sedan collided. Dittbenner suffered...
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

Nursing home neglect leads to death

(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
AUSTIN, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 drivers injured, one critically, in Highway 13 crash

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Two drivers were injured, one of them critically, early Thursday morning in a crash on Highway 13. Sebastian Robert Schumacher, 28, of Waseca, was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which happened just before 3:30 a.m.
WASECA, MN
106.9 KROC

50+ Puppies at Rochester Animal Rescue, Here’s How to Help

Hi, crazy animal lover Carly, back again with another animal story! As sad as it is, there's a never-ending stream of dogs and cats that need forever homes in and around Rochester, Minnesota. I volunteer at Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester and every time a dog kennel opens up it quickly gets filled with another dog that needs our help. That's the case always but especially now. There are a whopping 50 puppies at Paws and Claws currently! Not all of them are ready for adoption yet but there are plenty that are if you're looking.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Austin native named suspect in 1994 New York cold case murder

(ABC 6 News) – Police in East Greenbush, New York have identified a former Austin, Minn. man as the suspect in the murder of an 81-year-old woman in August 1994. At a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 19, law enforcement linked the suspect, former Austin native, Jeremiah James Guyette, to the murder of Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins who was found dead by her brother and niece in her East Greenbush apartment on Aug. 19, 1994.
AUSTIN, MN
Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
423
Followers
764
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at www.Owatonna.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/

Comments / 0

Community Policy