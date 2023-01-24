ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Rally Truck Equipped with Allison Transmission Wins Dakar 2023 Rally Raid Competition

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023--

Team De Rooy wins truck division of 2023 Dakar Rally with Allison-equipped truck. The 45 th running of the world’s toughest annual motorsport competition featured daily extreme temperatures and terrain. The rally raid began December 31 on the shores of the Red Sea, crossed Saudi Arabia and concluded on the sands of the Arabian Gulf in Dammam on January 15. The 2023 Dakar Rally covers a total distance of 8,549 kilometers, of which 4,706 km is timed in the form of special stages.

Team De Rooy recently won the truck division of the 2023 Dakar Rally with its Allison-equipped truck pictured here. All top 10 trucks of the world’s toughest annual motorsport competition were equipped with Allison fully automatic transmissions. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our goal was to win this Dakar and we succeeded. Super well done by Janus, Marcel and Darek winning the rally, and Martin van den Brink and his son Mitchel, who did a fantastic job ranking third and fourth, respectively,” said Gerard De Rooy, Team Captain and Owner, Team De Rooy. “This Dakar was one of the toughest ones I remember and one with many surprises. With the Allison fully automatic transmission the teams were able to drive full speed and with full power to the wheels through the toughest terrains.”

Nearly 25 trucks that competed in the 2023 Dakar Rally and all Top 10 trucks were equipped with Allison Automatics, the majority of which were Allison 4000 Series™ transmissions. The 4000 Series is designed for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and is widely used around the world by heavy-duty construction, refuse, fire and rescue trucks as well as defense vehicles.

“Allison is proud to provide Dakar competitors with robust fully automatic transmissions that deliver superior reliability, maneuverability, acceleration and industry-leading performance. Additionally, Allison Authorized Distributors, including Drive Line Systems (DLS) in the Netherlands and NIMDA in the Czech, play a key part in the success, having collaborated closely with the Dakar Rally teams throughout the years,” said Sjoerd Vos, Director of Marketing, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Allison Transmission. “There’s no motorsport rally more demanding than Dakar, and Allison automatic transmissions once again demonstrated their proven ability to perform in a variety of demanding conditions, including steep hills, sand dunes and soft ground.”

To learn more, please visit the Team De Rooy website.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works . Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

The Associated Press

