NFL Draft Profile: Corey Mayfield Jr., Cornerback, UTSA Roadrunners

NFL Draft profile scouting report for UTSA CB Corey Mayfield Jr.

Corey Mayfield Jr.

UTSA Roadrunners

#26

Pos: CB

Ht: 5104

Wt: 5104

Hand: 193

Arm: 878

Wing: 3138

40: 4.61

DOB: 9/9/1999

Hometown: Forney, TX

High School: North Forney

Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Originally from Forney, Texas. Attended North Forney High School. Played at UTSA. As a freshman, he played in ten games, totaling ten tackles. During his sophomore season, he played in eleven games, totaling nineteen tackles and one tackle for loss. As a junior, he started in all twelve games, totaling thirty seven tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. During his senior season, he played in all fourteen games, totaling thirty seven tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. He decided to use his extra year of eligibility. During the 2022 season, he played in all fourteen games, totaling sixty four tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, and three interceptions. Declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.