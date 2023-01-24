ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enoch, UT

Warrant: Neighbors, not law enforcement, discovered slain Enoch family

By Kyle Dunphey
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
Community members leave after placing a Minnie Mouse stuffed animal near police tape around a home where eight members of a family were killed in Enoch, Iron County, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Neighbors, not law enforcement, discovered the deceased Haight family on Jan. 4 after police say Michael Haight shot and killed his wife, five children and mother-in-law before turning the gun on himself.

That’s according to a recently unsealed search warrant obtained by the Deseret News that provides several new details surrounding the ongoing investigation into the murder-suicide that left an entire family dead and rocked the small, southern Utah community of Enoch.

On Jan. 4, Enoch police received a call requesting a welfare check after they say 40-year-old Tausha Haight did not show up to an appointment.

Cedar City police then received a missing persons call after they were unable to make contact with 42-year-old Michael Haight. That missing persons report was then passed along to Enoch police, “at which point the welfare check to locate Tausha became an effort to locate the entire family,” Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson said on Jan. 5.

While both of those calls were being looked into, “neighbors from the (family’s) church made entry into the home” on Albert Drive in Enoch, according to the warrant. That’s when they found the bodies of Tausha, her mother, 78-year-old Gail Earl, Michael, and the couple’s five children — 4-year-old Gavin, 7-year-old twins Sienna and Ammon, 12-year-old Brilee, and 17-year-old Macie.

The neighbors then contacted law enforcement — one of the neighbors was able to identify Michael.

“It is probable that there will be evidence of the crime of homicide due to the circumstances listed,” the warrant reads.

The warrant also lists Michael’s white Ford F-150 that was missing from the scene, and later located at his parent’s house by Cedar City police.

Police recovered several items from the scene, most notably a Springfield .40 caliber handgun. Officers also recovered a number of electronics, jewelry and keys to a gun safe.

After the murder, one of Tausha Haight’s siblings took to Facebook, saying the family’s “guns were removed by him before the shooting. Which ultimately left my sister and my mother vulnerable to his actions without any means to protect the children or themselves.”

On Aug. 27, 2020, police responded to the couple’s home to investigate allegations of child abuse after their oldest daughter, Macie, claimed her father had assaulted her, including one instance where he choked her to the point where she was “afraid that he was going to keep her from breathing and kill her,” according to a police report.

No criminal charges were filed against Michael, and according to the report, Tausha told officers “she is in hopes that this case will be a wake-up call for Michael. She stated that she does not believe that criminal charges will be appropriate at this point.”

