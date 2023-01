Where to play pinball in Derby City

Zanzabar has a rotating selection of pinball machines. Photo by LOUtoday

Zanzabar , 2100 S. Preston St., St. Joseph

Recbar , 10301 Taylorsville Rd., Jeffersontown

The Merryweather , 1101 Lydia St., Schnitzelburg

The Back Door , 1250 Bardstown Rd., Highlands

New Wave Burritos , 3311 Preston Hwy., Audubon

If you’re anything like Senior City Editor Katie and use your couch change to practice becoming a, then bookmark this mini-guide onnext time you flip those cushions.Play ain the front room of this music venue, restaurant, and arcade serving up dinner and pinball seven days a week.This arcade bar has the largest collection of active pinball machines in Derby City withto choose from, ranging from popular 1980s games like Xenon to new releases like Toy Story 4.Sip ontiki drinks or a local craft beer while playing rounds of pinball on one of this neighborhood dive bar’s machines.: The bar has an Airbnb upstairs with aCome for the hot wings, stay for theAmong the eclectic decor of thisare several pinball machines to play in between bites of your giant burrito.