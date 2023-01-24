Where to play pinball in Derby City
If you’re anything like Senior City Editor Katie and use your couch change to practice becoming a pinball wizard , then bookmark this mini-guide on where to play pinball in LOU next time you flip those cushions.
Bonus : The bar has an Airbnb upstairs with a private Star Wars pinball machine .
Zanzabar , 2100 S. Preston St., St. JosephPlay a rotating selection of games in the front room of this music venue, restaurant, and arcade serving up dinner and pinball seven days a week.
Recbar , 10301 Taylorsville Rd., JeffersontownThis arcade bar has the largest collection of active pinball machines in Derby City with over 60 machines to choose from, ranging from popular 1980s games like Xenon to new releases like Toy Story 4.
The Merryweather , 1101 Lydia St., SchnitzelburgSip on tiki drinks or a local craft beer while playing rounds of pinball on one of this neighborhood dive bar’s machines.
