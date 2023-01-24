ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to play pinball in Derby City

Zanzabar has a rotating selection of pinball machines.

If you’re anything like Senior City Editor Katie and use your couch change to practice becoming a pinball wizard , then bookmark this mini-guide on where to play pinball in LOU next time you flip those cushions.

Zanzabar , 2100 S. Preston St., St. Joseph

Play a
rotating selection of games in the front room of this music venue, restaurant, and arcade serving up dinner and pinball seven days a week.

Recbar , 10301 Taylorsville Rd., Jeffersontown

This arcade bar has the largest collection of active pinball machines in Derby City with over 60 machines to choose from, ranging from popular 1980s games like Xenon to new releases like Toy Story 4.

The Merryweather , 1101 Lydia St., Schnitzelburg

Sip on tiki drinks or a local craft beer while playing rounds of pinball on one of this neighborhood dive bar’s machines.


Bonus : The bar has an Airbnb upstairs with a private Star Wars pinball machine .

The Back Door , 1250 Bardstown Rd., Highlands

Come for the hot wings, stay for the Deadpool pinball machine .

New Wave Burritos , 3311 Preston Hwy., Audubon

Among the eclectic decor of this retro burrito shop and bar (located in a bright pink building) are several pinball machines to play in between bites of your giant burrito.

