ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Long COVID is keeping people out of work for months

By Megan Cerullo
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PnHNW_0kPwKFIz00

Although COVID-19 infections have declined from a year ago, the elusive condition known as long COVID is having a pronounced effect on U.S. workers. New research shows that many employees report being too sick to return to work or require ongoing medical treatment.

Nearly a third of workers' compensation claimants in the state have long COVID, with more men than women suffering from the condition, according to a report from the New York State Insurance Fund (NYSIF), the largest workers' compensation insurer in New York State.

Of New York residents who have filed for workers' comp because of long COVID, roughly 70% said they experienced symptoms that kept them out of work for at least six months or needed continued medical care.

People with long COVID often suffer a range of physical and neurological symptoms, including muscle pain and difficulty concentrating, that can persist for months and even years after the start of a COVID-19 infection. The symptoms may vary in severity and are in some cases physically and mentally debilitating.

"I feel like I'm in my 70s"

Bartender Tabitha Turchio, who has struggled with the condition for almost two years, told CBS News that "a good day" for her is one when she's able to "get out of bed and even walk."

"There are times where my muscles and joints hurt so much and the weakness that I'm developing, it's hard to get up and down my stairs. I feel like I'm in my 70s. I feel like time was taken from me," she said in an interview last fall.

Medical professionals are still struggling to understand what makes an individual susceptible to developing prolonged COVID symptoms, as well as to develop cures. CBS News medical contributor Celine Gounder said in October that "there's a lot more than we don't know about long COVID than we do know about long COVID."

The NYSIF's new analysis shines a light on some of the cascading effects of COVID-19 as restrictions and containment measures fall by the wayside. The fund analyzed more than 3,000 COVID-19 workers' compensation claims during the first two years of the pandemic.

It shows that the lingering effects of the pandemic are profound: More than a year after contracting the coronavirus, 18% of long COVID patients had still not returned to work. More broadly, the study illustrates the impact COVID has caused to America's workforce , including declining labor participation and a lingering surge in job vacancies.

An estimated 16 million working-age Americans suffer from long COVID , according to Census Bureau data . A report from the nonprofit Brookings Institution estimates that between 2 million and 4 million of those adults are unable to work because of the condition.

In a positive sign,  the New York report found that long COVID claims have decreased sharply from 44% of all COVID-related claims in March 2020 to 8% in March 2022.

Comments / 6

Christine Ploudre
1d ago

Bull! Those are fraudulent claims that we have to pay taxes on! Great job, incompetent government. COVID is just another respiratory virus. You don’t hear about long cold or long flu.

Reply(2)
2
Related
MedicalXpress

Simple spray could keep COVID away

What if preventing respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and influenza could be as easy as a quick spritz of nasal spray every morning?. Numerous bacteria and viruses, including those that cause COVID-19 and influenza, enter the body through the lungs when people breathe, resulting in illness. Johns Hopkins engineers have created thin, thread-like strands of molecules called supramolecular filaments that are designed to be sprayed into the nose, blocking those harmful viruses from entering the lungs.
msn.com

Know the Warning Signs of Blood Clots as Al Roker Reveals "I Lost Half My Blood"

Slide 1 of 6: Al Roker is officially back at work after taking two months off to deal with serious health issues. Roker was hospitalized for blood clots (deep vein thrombosis) in November 2022, and is revealing details of his treatment at the NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. "I lost half my blood. They were trying to figure out where it was," he says. "He is a living, breathing miracle," says Roker's wife Deborah. "He really is, and I have to say — I'm not overstating it, I don't think — Al was a very, very, very sick man. And I think most people did not know that. He was a medical mystery for a couple of weeks. It was the most tumultuous, frightening journey we have ever been on."Roker's medical team discovered he had two bleeding ulcers, and he ended up needing seven-hour surgery on his colon and duodenum (a part of the small intestine) as well as having his gallbladder removed. In true Roker fashion, he can joke about the situation now. "I went in for one operation, I got four free," Roker says. "I really do feel good. I'm sure I'm going to collapse like a stone after this is over because this is the first work I've done. It's been a journey."Roker says he wasn't aware of the extent of his illness. "Thank God for Deborah," he says. "She basically shielded me from a lot of this. I had no idea how sick I was. I am a living example of ignorance is bliss. … I was able to put all my energy into just recuperating because I didn't know how bad off I was." It turns out his medical team were deeply concerned about the state of his health. "(We) were extraordinarily concerned about Al," says his gastroenterologist Dr. Felice H. Schnoll-Sussman. "Extraordinarily concerned. He had a life-threatening experience. I mean, there's just no doubt about that."According to the CDC, 900,000 people are affected by DVT every year. Here are the warning signs of blood clots, according to experts.
Q 105.7

Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law

New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
labroots.com

How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process

The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
PennLive.com

Do you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms doctors say to look for in new, ‘crazy infectious’ variant

If you are one of the lucky folks who has managed to evade COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic, this week brings bad news. Because, according to experts, your time may be running out. And that is because, they say, the new XBB.1.5 variant is so contagious that most folks who haven’t had it will surely get it, and the 80% of Americans who have had it are likely to get it again.
Daily Beast

An Old Diabetes Drug May Protect You Against Long COVID

Prescription drugs have a funny way of surprising us with new side effects—even if they’ve been on the market for decades. Viagra started as a treatment for high blood pressure before it was discovered to have stimulating effects for men. A common liver drug was recently found to help protect against the coronavirus. Now, another drug that protects against long COVID might soon join its ranks.
diabetesdaily.com

Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes

Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
NBC News

American Airlines faces penalties for punishing flight attendants who reported toxic in-cabin fumes

American Airlines illicitly retaliated against flight attendants who reported toxic fumes entering airplane cabins, according to an investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. According to a whistleblower investigation initiated in August, the Texas-based carrier responded to the flight attendants' complaints by docking attendance points and discouraging them from...
TEXAS STATE
KITV.com

CDC identifies possible safety issue with Pfizer's updated COVID-19 vaccine

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said there is a possible safety issue with the bivalent Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech, but it's unlikely it represents a true risk. The agency said it continues to recommend people stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccines. The CDC...
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
116K+
Followers
27K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy