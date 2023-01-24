ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti County, MN

Two arrested after fleeing from deputies in stolen vehicle

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Two are in custody after leading deputies on a pursuit Tuesday in an allegedly stolen vehicle.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a burglary in process on the 28000 block of Tucker Street Northeast in North Branch Township just before 10 a.m.

A witness gave deputies a description of the suspect vehicle. Deputies located it shortly after and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle attempted to escape law enforcement, accelerating rapidly. Deputies stopped the pursuit out of concern for public safety.

Later, a Lino Lakes police officer saw the vehicle on fire on the top of a ramp from northbound Interstate 35E. Two suspects fled from the vehicle on foot and were captured by law enforcement a short time later.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle was reported stolen out of Pine County.

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

