ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Vendor hopes for big Gasparilla crowd to help rebuild business

TAMPA, Fla. — The owner of an Italian sausage concession stand that had to downsize during the COVID-19 pandemic says he is hoping for a bigger than expected crowd at Gasparilla Saturday — one that could translate into strong sales to help rebuild his business. "We went down...
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

LIVE UPDATES: Tampa prepares for Gasparilla pirate invasion

TAMPA, Fla. — As the sun rises on this chilly January morning, the pirates of Gasparilla will be out in full force planning their invasion. This parade has been a tradition in the city for more than 100 years. It all started with one pirate in 1904, sailing across Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Chester, Gatorland's rescue alligator, has died

ORLANDO, Fla. — Chester, Gatorland’s first rescue alligator, has died, the park announced on social media. Gatorland announces the death of its rescue gator Chester. Chester, who was popular among visitors, had health problems before his death. The gator was captured near Tampa and brought to Gatorland in...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

'U-pick' is back in season at Ridge Island Groves in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. — In the farmlands of Haines City, it’s not strange to see cattle roaming about, but at Ridge Island Groves, the main source of income is citrus. Many different varieties can be found on the farm’s 100-plus acres, but right now, oranges are prime for the picking.
HAINES CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy