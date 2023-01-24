Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge MoveOnlyHomersSaint Petersburg, FL
Beloved Toucan Reportedly Stolen From Florida Animal Sanctuary Last NightUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Senior Caregiving Costs and Siblings: A Growing ConcernHerbie J PilatoTampa, FL
Hidden History: Pirates in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
Buying A Home in TampamaltaTampa, FL
Related
mynews13.com
Vendor hopes for big Gasparilla crowd to help rebuild business
TAMPA, Fla. — The owner of an Italian sausage concession stand that had to downsize during the COVID-19 pandemic says he is hoping for a bigger than expected crowd at Gasparilla Saturday — one that could translate into strong sales to help rebuild his business. "We went down...
mynews13.com
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa prepares for Gasparilla pirate invasion
TAMPA, Fla. — As the sun rises on this chilly January morning, the pirates of Gasparilla will be out in full force planning their invasion. This parade has been a tradition in the city for more than 100 years. It all started with one pirate in 1904, sailing across Tampa Bay.
mynews13.com
Housing advocates say commentary on Florida's rental market hits close to home
TAMPA, Fla. — The nonprofit Florida TaxWatch released a commentary update on the state's housing rental market Thursday, saying rent increases seen statewide in recent years go beyond what trends had predicted. "I mean, it's historical," St. Petersburg Tenants Union organizer Jack Wallace said of increases in that city....
mynews13.com
Chester, Gatorland's rescue alligator, has died
ORLANDO, Fla. — Chester, Gatorland’s first rescue alligator, has died, the park announced on social media. Gatorland announces the death of its rescue gator Chester. Chester, who was popular among visitors, had health problems before his death. The gator was captured near Tampa and brought to Gatorland in...
mynews13.com
'U-pick' is back in season at Ridge Island Groves in Haines City
HAINES CITY, Fla. — In the farmlands of Haines City, it’s not strange to see cattle roaming about, but at Ridge Island Groves, the main source of income is citrus. Many different varieties can be found on the farm’s 100-plus acres, but right now, oranges are prime for the picking.
mynews13.com
Still more to accomplish; Osceola's Gunner Holland gunning for a 3rd straight wrestling championship
KISSIMMEE, Fla — Osceola High School has a long tradition of producing state champions in wrestling, and this year should be no different as they have three state champions returning to the mat. What You Need To Know. Osceloa High School is known for good wrestlers. Gunner Holland loves...
Comments / 0