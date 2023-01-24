Read full article on original website
‘Eternals’ Was the Most Streamed Marvel Studios Film of 2022
In what may come as a surprise to some, Marvel Studio’s Eternals was the most streamed film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2022. The Chloe Zhao-directed film ranked 13th in Nielsen’s list of the Top 15 Streaming Movies of 2022, and is the only film from Marvel Studios present. Below is the full list of films and their view count.
TJ Holmes and Amy Robach officially exit ABC, reportedly with 'compensation packages,' after office romance, plus more news
'GMA3' stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have reportedly signed exit deals. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at "GMA3" after a day's worth of headlines suggesting their ouster was imminent. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a rep for ABC told People in a statement on Friday (Jan. 27). "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts will come later."
murphysmultiverse.com
Disney+’s ‘Percy Jackson’ Finds its Zeus and Poseidon
With production currently underway in Vancouver, Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on the novels by Rick Riordan, already has quite the cast with Walker Scobell as Percy, joined by Aryan Simhadri‘s Grover and Leah Sava Jeffries‘ Annabeth. Some other impressive actors set to appear in the project are Jessica Parker Kennedy, Olivea Morton, Jason Mantzoukas, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jay Duplass, and Timothy Omundson. And now, it seems the series has found two more major additions that will surely have fans of the books excited.
murphysmultiverse.com
James Gunn Gives Details on Cancelled HBO Max DC Series
As word came that Titans and Doom Patrol were coming to the end of their run on HBO Max, fans of the two DC streaming series voiced their displeasure online. One such fan took to Twitter to blame newly christened co-chairs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, for the cancellations. As usual, however, Gunn used social media to set the record straight.
murphysmultiverse.com
The Ultimate List of What to Watch Before ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania set to start Phase 5 in February, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to dramatically change course in the midst of the Multiverse Saga. Much like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the official list of what a fan should watch to prepare for the film is not quite as simple as you’d think. Part of this is the mere fact that the MCU now has 30 films, 8 Disney+ series, 2 Disney+ special presentations, and I Am Groot. Still, considering the absolute chaos of the Multiverse, the introduction of the Multiverse Saga’s main villain, a Young Avengers setup, and threequel status make Quantumania a fun one for our latest Ultimate List of Things to Watch Before.
murphysmultiverse.com
SLAMDANCE REVIEW: ‘Waiting for the Light to Shine’
While 2023 will be home to various marquee theatrical blockbuster-event movies, the world of independent cinema remains primed to stay strong in the new year. And one notable entry is set to provide a fresh spin that hybridizes the “coming-of-age” and “reunion” film subsections. Premiering at the 2023 Slamdance Film Festival, Waiting for the Light to Shine will serve as the directorial debut for Linh Tran. The screenplay was written by Tran, alongside Jewells Santos and Delia van Praag. And the small ensemble cast consists of Jin Park, Joyce Ha, Qun Chi, Sam Straley, and Erik Barrientos.
murphysmultiverse.com
Welcome Back, Quake! Actress Chloe Bennet Seemingly Confirms Return to Her ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Role in the MCU
Since Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was canceled in 2020 after a seven-season run, fans of the ABC melodrama have pined for a number of the show’s stars to reprise their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Leading the pack of those that fans wish to see return is Chloe Bennet, who played the role of Inhuman Daisy Johnson/Quake. Now it seems like they might get their wish.
murphysmultiverse.com
Rob Huebel Joins Disney+’s ‘Goosebumps’ Series
According to Variety, Disney’s live-action Goosebumps series has added Rob Huebel to its cast in a recurring guest star role. The outlet states that Huebel will play a character named Colin, who is the father of Isa Briones‘ Margot. The character is described as “a well-intentioned high school guidance counselor who is about to discover the world is a lot bigger and scarier than he ever imagined.”
murphysmultiverse.com
Theory Thursday: Victor Timely’s Time Has Come
New information from insider Daniel RPK seems to have indicated that a Variant of Kang known as Victor Timely is set to make his debut in the MCU in 2023. Via his Patreon, Daniel RPK shared that Loki Season 2 will feature another new Variant of Jonathan Majors‘ Kang who is “an inventor from the past wanting to buy stuff from people to affect the future.” Though RPK added he could not confirm that this Variant will be Victor Timely, speculation about the character has revolved around that identity. This isn’t the first time the character’s name has come up, either, given that the insider teased a mention or appearance of Timely in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Who is Victor Timely and why are so many fans sure this is him? Fascinating questions to which there are probably multiple great answers, to be sure, and while we can’t provide the correct answer we can theorize!
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘The Bad Batch’ Does Its Best ‘Uncharted’ Impression
A dangerous quest for a mythical item through unknown territory, fortune favoring the bold, complex puzzle solving, major characters splitting up in a dark tunnel system, an explosive third act, and a terrifying monster guarding valuable treasure that contains a hidden purpose. All of these elements sound like the key ingredients for a classic Uncharted adventure, but in actuality, they’re far from it. So far, far away, one might even say they’re in another galaxy. The aforementioned story traits actually come from this week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which does its best to replicate the intrepid wonderment of the famed video game franchise and, more specifically, its genre.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Simpsons’, ‘Family Guy’, and ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Renewed at Fox
The current guard of Fox’s Animation Domination will be remaining intact for the foreseeable future. All three of The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers have received renewals for two additional seasons on Fox. This will total the three shows at 36, 23, and 15 seasons, respectively. The three network stalwarts are now owned by Disney following the company’s multi-billion dollar acquisition of numerous assets of 21st Century Fox. The Simpsons is currently available to stream on Disney+, while Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers are hosted on Hulu. In a press release, Executive Vice President of 20th Century Animation Marci Proietto waxed ecstatic about the renewals.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Doom Patrol’ and ‘Titans’ to End on HBO Max
It’s official, after months of speculation, it has been confirmed that Doom Patrol and Titans will end their runs on HBO Max. Originally designed as DC Universe exclusives, the shows were moved to HBO Max after DC Universe shifted its focus to comics. The current fourth seasons of both series will be their last. Luckily, for fans of the series, though, the producers on both shows expected the decision and were able to give the shows a proper ending for fans.
murphysmultiverse.com
Amazon Developing ‘Tomb Raider’ Movie
Hours after it was announced that Amazon’s Prime Video was developing a Tomb Raider television series with Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge penning the scripts, it appears there’s more in store for Lara Croft. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Amazon has won the film rights to Tomb Raider and is also developing a new film.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Last of Us’ Renewed for Season 2
HBO has renewed The Last of Us for a second season. The series, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is an adaptation of the video game series of the same name. Since its premiere earlier this month, The Last of Us has quickly become a breakout hit for HBO, amassing an astounding 22 million viewers across all platforms.
murphysmultiverse.com
Roiland Dropped from ‘Solar Opposites,’ Loses Overall Deal at 20th Century Animation
A day after it was announced that Adult Swim has cut ties with Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, Hulu has decided to follow suit. Roiland, who voiced Rick & Morty on the Adult Swim series, also helped to co-create Solar Opposites for Hulu. Solar Opposites, renewed for a fourth season, will continue, but Roiland will no longer be attached due to his domestic assault charge.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ Spinoff Showrunner Stepping Down
It looks like something big is happening over at ABC, as Krista Vernoff has officially stepped down as the showrunner of the long-running Grey’s Anatomy and its spinoff Station 19. While responsible for both series, she’s spearheaded the medical drama for six years and its spinoff for another four. Vernoff has shared the following statement in regard to her leaving the two series behind for someone new to take over.
