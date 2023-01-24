ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRC

Community, police hold breath prior to public release of the Tyre Nichols beating video

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the Memphis Police Department plans to release to the public the body cam video of the Tyre Nichols beating, the country appears to be holding its collective breath. The video is expected to show five Memphis police officers allegedly beating to death the 29-year-old man following a traffic stop. Cities across the country are bracing for what is expected to be a strong reaction to the video.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ex-Olympic bound athlete survived human trafficking, shares story

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Survivors, advocates and state leaders gathered for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's Human Trafficking Summit on Thursday. In light of the event, a survivor in Dayton is sharing his story hoping to help others like him. What You Need To Know. John-Michael Lander shares his story...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

CPD, Norwood Police confiscate 65 pounds of marijuana in drug bust

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say 65 pounds of pot are taken off city streets after a bust in Evanston. An investigation by police from Cincinnati and Norwood resulted in the bust. One pound of meth, 31 grams of fentanyl, and more than $4,000 in cash were also confiscated. One...
NORWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Wyoming school finds ‘severe’ bruising on boy, adoptive father arrested

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - A Wyoming man was arrested Thursday for allegedly abusing his 9-year-old son multiple times, court documents said. According to an affidavit, 67-year-old Michael Ely, who is the child’s adoptive father, left “severe” bruises on his son’s ribcage and back after striking him several times with a flooring transition strip.
WYOMING, OH
Fox 19

Newtown business employee becomes ill after opening suspicious letter

NEWTOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Newtown business was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after an employee became ill while opening a suspicious letter, the police chief said. Chief Tom Synan says the letter was received at the Village Post near Main and Debolt streets. The employee noticed a damaged package and pulled...
NEWTOWN, OH
Fox 19

Woman hits sister with car outside Reading bar, flees: court docs

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A Roselawn woman is under arrest after police say she purposely hit and seriously hurt her own sister with her minivan and fled the scene. It was reported on Jan. 17 outside The Lounge Bar at 7990 Reading Road in Reading, police wrote in court records.
READING, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

New details in two separate death cases at UPA and Parker Street

New details have been revealed regarding two separate death cases that took place near the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus. Local media reports revealed it was a 22-year-old woman and UC student who died in University Park Apartments (UPA) on Tuesday. A Facebook post from one of the woman’s loved ones says that she died of a medical condition.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Potty mouth: Area FedEx driver fired for urinating on wall of business, threatening woman; report

DAYTON — A FedEx driver was reportedly fired after threatening a woman who tried to stop him from urinating inside of a Dayton business. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a FedEx delivery truck pulled into the garage of Lewis & Michael Moving & Storage on Watterson Street. According to a Dayton Police incident report, the delivery driver got out of the truck and went to an interior wall of the warehouse and started urinating on it.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Miami University student found dead alongside parents, school says

DUBLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Miami University student, his mother and father were found dead inside their home in the Columbus, Ohio suburb of Dublin on Jan. 18, the university said in a statement. Officers responded to the home for well-being check by a friend of one of the residents.
DUBLIN, OH
WCPO

Friends mourn Miami University student found dead alongside family in apparent murder-suicide

OXFORD, Ohio — Friends and classmates are mourning a Miami University sophomore who was found dead alongside his mother and father just days before classes resumed. Anish Rajaram, 19, was found dead in his Dublin, Ohio home on Jan. 18. Investigators said he, his mom and his dad had been dead for days after an apparent murder-suicide. Police are still working to determine who pulled the trigger.
DUBLIN, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Inmate escapes Hamilton County Justice Center

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An inmate escaped from the Hamilton County Justice Center early Thursday, a sheriff’s spokeswoman confirms to FOX19 NOW. Tyrone Edwards “took advantage of an open delivery dock door that is used for deliveries,” Kyla Woods said in a statement Thursday morning. “He was serving...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

