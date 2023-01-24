Read full article on original website
WKRC
Community, police hold breath prior to public release of the Tyre Nichols beating video
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the Memphis Police Department plans to release to the public the body cam video of the Tyre Nichols beating, the country appears to be holding its collective breath. The video is expected to show five Memphis police officers allegedly beating to death the 29-year-old man following a traffic stop. Cities across the country are bracing for what is expected to be a strong reaction to the video.
DNA identifies fourth body found in Mexico as missing Butler Co. man
BUTLER COUNTY — A DNA comparison has confirmed the fourth body found in Mexico belongs to a Butler Co. man, José Gutiérrez, missing since December, according to news partners at WCPO. On Jan. 20, Mexican authorities identified three out of four bodies discovered as Gutiérrez fiancee, Daniela...
spectrumnews1.com
Ex-Olympic bound athlete survived human trafficking, shares story
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Survivors, advocates and state leaders gathered for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's Human Trafficking Summit on Thursday. In light of the event, a survivor in Dayton is sharing his story hoping to help others like him. What You Need To Know. John-Michael Lander shares his story...
Missing Hamilton man found dead in Mexico
Officials confirm 31-year-old Jose Gutierrez was shot and killed after going missing in Mexico.
WKRC
CPD, Norwood Police confiscate 65 pounds of marijuana in drug bust
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say 65 pounds of pot are taken off city streets after a bust in Evanston. An investigation by police from Cincinnati and Norwood resulted in the bust. One pound of meth, 31 grams of fentanyl, and more than $4,000 in cash were also confiscated. One...
Fox 19
Wyoming school finds ‘severe’ bruising on boy, adoptive father arrested
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - A Wyoming man was arrested Thursday for allegedly abusing his 9-year-old son multiple times, court documents said. According to an affidavit, 67-year-old Michael Ely, who is the child’s adoptive father, left “severe” bruises on his son’s ribcage and back after striking him several times with a flooring transition strip.
4.3 tons of narcotics, over $105M of fake goods seized at Cincinnati port in 2022
CINCINNATI — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Cincinnati port reported a record-breaking year for enforcement-related actions. Officers seized 6,084 shipments from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, ranking the port fourth nationwide, a spokesperson for the department stated. 1,043 of those shipments contained 4.3 tons,...
Accused Cincinnati Asian grocery store shooter had order to not have guns
Daniel Beckjord was arrested on two charges last year. On condition of his bond, a judge ordered Daniel Beckjord could not consume alcohol or possess weapons.
Fox 19
Newtown business employee becomes ill after opening suspicious letter
NEWTOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Newtown business was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after an employee became ill while opening a suspicious letter, the police chief said. Chief Tom Synan says the letter was received at the Village Post near Main and Debolt streets. The employee noticed a damaged package and pulled...
Miami University student, parents found dead in possible murder-suicide at Ohio home
DUBLIN — The Dublin Police Department is investigating a local family’s death as a possible murder-suicide. Dublin Police were called to the 7300 block of Balfoure Circle at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, a spokesperson for the department stated. Officers responded after a “friend of one of the residents” requested a wellness check.
Fox 19
Woman hits sister with car outside Reading bar, flees: court docs
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A Roselawn woman is under arrest after police say she purposely hit and seriously hurt her own sister with her minivan and fled the scene. It was reported on Jan. 17 outside The Lounge Bar at 7990 Reading Road in Reading, police wrote in court records.
University of Cincinnati News Record
New details in two separate death cases at UPA and Parker Street
New details have been revealed regarding two separate death cases that took place near the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus. Local media reports revealed it was a 22-year-old woman and UC student who died in University Park Apartments (UPA) on Tuesday. A Facebook post from one of the woman’s loved ones says that she died of a medical condition.
Federal drug charges expected from seizure of 4.4 pounds of fentanyl in Dayton home
DAYTON — Federal drug charges are expected stemming from a Montgomery County task force search of a home in Dayton and the arrest of a 52-year-old man there this week. The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E Task Force executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Andrews Street on Tuesday.
Potty mouth: Area FedEx driver fired for urinating on wall of business, threatening woman; report
DAYTON — A FedEx driver was reportedly fired after threatening a woman who tried to stop him from urinating inside of a Dayton business. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a FedEx delivery truck pulled into the garage of Lewis & Michael Moving & Storage on Watterson Street. According to a Dayton Police incident report, the delivery driver got out of the truck and went to an interior wall of the warehouse and started urinating on it.
Fox 19
Miami University student found dead alongside parents, school says
DUBLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Miami University student, his mother and father were found dead inside their home in the Columbus, Ohio suburb of Dublin on Jan. 18, the university said in a statement. Officers responded to the home for well-being check by a friend of one of the residents.
WCPO
Friends mourn Miami University student found dead alongside family in apparent murder-suicide
OXFORD, Ohio — Friends and classmates are mourning a Miami University sophomore who was found dead alongside his mother and father just days before classes resumed. Anish Rajaram, 19, was found dead in his Dublin, Ohio home on Jan. 18. Investigators said he, his mom and his dad had been dead for days after an apparent murder-suicide. Police are still working to determine who pulled the trigger.
Fox 19
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Friday
BATAVIA, Ohio. (FOX19) - The man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance and death of Florence teen Paige Johnson returned to court Friday morning. Jacob Bumpass, 34, of Finneytown, faces felony charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Police have maintained Bumpass was the last person...
Fox 19
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police investigating reports of substitute teacher assaulting fifth grader
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after a young student was injured at Roll Hill School Tuesday. Police are investigating allegations that a substitute teacher assaulted a fifth-grade boy. The boy's family said it happened around breakfast time at the school and that the student's homeroom teacher witnessed the incident and stepped in to help.
Fox 19
Inmate escapes Hamilton County Justice Center
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An inmate escaped from the Hamilton County Justice Center early Thursday, a sheriff’s spokeswoman confirms to FOX19 NOW. Tyrone Edwards “took advantage of an open delivery dock door that is used for deliveries,” Kyla Woods said in a statement Thursday morning. “He was serving...
