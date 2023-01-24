ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City's regional trails and bikeways map

Make 2023 your outdoorsy year.

The Mid-America Regional Council is asking for public feedback to improve its regional trails and bikeways map . But did you even know this exists?

: "Where can I find a comprehensive map of area bike trails?" — Reader Karen A.

This map provides a comprehensive, color-coded look at all of the types of paths across the metro. Here are a couple tips for using it:
  • You can access the key in the bottom left button, which explains the colors ( from pedestrian paths to mountain bike and equestrian trails ).
  • You can toggle layers in the bottom right button, even layering in trail head parking and local libraries.
Once you start using this tool ( we recommend the ol’ bookmark trick ), MARC wants your input on ways to make it better.
Take this survey , and help improve this public tool for everyone.

