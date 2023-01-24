Kansas City's regional trails and bikeways map
The Mid-America Regional Council is asking for public feedback to improve its regional trails and bikeways map . But did you even know this exists?
Answered : “Where can I find a comprehensive map of area bike trails?” — Reader Karen A.
This map provides a comprehensive, color-coded look at all of the types of paths across the metro. Here are a couple tips for using it:
Answered : “Where can I find a comprehensive map of area bike trails?” — Reader Karen A.
This map provides a comprehensive, color-coded look at all of the types of paths across the metro. Here are a couple tips for using it:
- You can access the key in the bottom left button, which explains the colors ( from pedestrian paths to mountain bike and equestrian trails ).
- You can toggle layers in the bottom right button, even layering in trail head parking and local libraries.
Comments / 0