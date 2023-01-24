Happy homecoming on the hardwood for Woonsocket native/former St. Raphael standout Amaya Dowdy

It’s somewhat of a rarity, but once in a while a musician will go completely away from the styles of their previous work and do something completely different. Saying that it’s thinking out of the box is an understatement while this shift usually includes ventures through unknown artistic paths and fearlessness in approach. Providence artist Amanda Salemi is currently doing this while making music that isn’t like her singer-songwriter material or the rhythmic tunes she vocalizes for the gypsy blues band Consuelo’s Revenge. The result is an album called “Pan Damia”, which will have its release rung in with a show at The Reliquarium on 80 Industrial Circle in Lincoln on February 4th. There’s a very unique concept that thematically encompasses the record and it promises to be unlike anyone has heard and seen from Salemi before.

LINCOLN, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO