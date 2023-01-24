ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Happy homecoming on the hardwood for Woonsocket native/former St. Raphael standout Amaya Dowdy

By BRENDAN McGAIR / bmcgair@pawtuckettimes.com
Pawtucket Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pawtucket Times

Munden leads Fairleigh Dickinson against Merrimack after 21-point performance

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-10, 6-2 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-15, 5-3 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Merrimack -1.5; over/under is 134.5. BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson takes on the Merrimack Warriors after Joe Munden Jr. scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson's 87-82 win against the...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Pawtucket Times

Sims and the Stonehill Skyhawks host conference foe Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-12, 4-4 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (9-14, 5-3 NEC) BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays Sacred Heart in a matchup of NEC teams. The Skyhawks are 3-4 in home games. Stonehill has a 4-8 record against teams over .500. The Pioneers are 4-4 in NEC play. Sacred Heart allows...
EASTON, MA
Pawtucket Times

Munden and Fairleigh Dickinson host Merrimack

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-10, 6-2 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-15, 5-3 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits the Merrimack Warriors after Joe Munden Jr. scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson's 87-82 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash. The Warriors have gone...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Pawtucket Times

Lehigh 74, Holy Cross 68

LEHIGH (12-8) Adiassa 2-4 1-3 5, Higgins 7-13 0-0 16, Knostman 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor 4-11 8-10 17, Whitney-Sidney 6-13 1-1 14, Parolin 4-6 1-2 9, Sinclair 2-5 0-0 5, Fenton 0-1 0-0 0, Alamudun 2-3 0-0 4, Tan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-59 11-16 74. HOLY CROSS (7-15) Gates...
WORCESTER, MA
Pawtucket Times

Cent. Conn. St. faces Merrimack following Amos' 22-point game

Merrimack Warriors (6-15, 4-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-16, 3-4 NEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cent. Conn. St. -1; over/under is 118. BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts the Merrimack Warriors after Kellen Amos scored 22 points in Cent. Conn. St.'s 58-42 win over the Long Island Sharks.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
mybackyardnews.com

JUNIOR PROVIDENCE PIRATES TRAVELING TEAMS

January 25th, 2023 (Providence Pirates) – The Providence Pirates will have Jr. Pirates traveling basketball teams during the spring and summer seasons. It will be for age groups between 4th and 8th grade. The teams will be for both boys and girls. The Jr. Pirates will offer:. Qualified coaches.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

UMass 85, Richmond 76

RICHMOND (11-10) Burton 5-15 7-8 20, Grace 1-3 0-0 3, Quinn 6-12 7-8 19, Gustavson 3-9 0-0 7, Nelson 1-6 2-4 5, Bigelow 3-5 4-4 12, Randolph 1-3 0-0 3, Roche 2-4 1-1 7. Totals 22-57 21-25 76. UMASS (12-8) Cross 6-14 1-1 16, Martin 1-5 1-2 3, Leveque 4-9...
AMHERST, MA
Pawtucket Times

With Bynum back, Friars roll past Butler

PROVIDENCE – There are game-changers, then you have Jared Bynum and the lift he provided once his number was called with 11:19 left in the first half of Wednesday’s game against Butler. Returning to action for the first time in four games, Bynum came in and provided the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

Rhode Island 75, Dayton 70

DAYTON (13-8) Amzil 1-7 0-0 2, Camara 3-7 2-3 8, Holmes 8-11 2-5 19, Brea 4-10 2-2 11, Sharavjamts 3-5 1-2 8, Smith 3-4 2-4 8, Elvis 4-7 2-2 14, Nwokeji 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 11-18 70. RHODE ISLAND (7-13) Tchikou 2-3 2-2 6, Carey 4-5 4-5 12, Freeman...
DAYTON, OH
ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
PROVIDENCE, RI
tourcounsel.com

Fairlawn Pool | Public swimming pool in Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Fairlawn Pool is a public pool that is the ideal place for you to go with children, since it has spaces so that infants can also enjoy the water. The facilities are quite clean and also inside the establishment you can buy delicious food and drinks so that you can enjoy your stay even more.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Pawtucket Times

Amanda Salemi Exhibits A New Creative Side With ‘Pan Damia’

It’s somewhat of a rarity, but once in a while a musician will go completely away from the styles of their previous work and do something completely different. Saying that it’s thinking out of the box is an understatement while this shift usually includes ventures through unknown artistic paths and fearlessness in approach. Providence artist Amanda Salemi is currently doing this while making music that isn’t like her singer-songwriter material or the rhythmic tunes she vocalizes for the gypsy blues band Consuelo’s Revenge. The result is an album called “Pan Damia”, which will have its release rung in with a show at The Reliquarium on 80 Industrial Circle in Lincoln on February 4th. There’s a very unique concept that thematically encompasses the record and it promises to be unlike anyone has heard and seen from Salemi before.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Once on death’s door, pinball bounces back in big way

PAWTUCKET – It’s been a year of transition to new ideas and frontiers, but an old favorite, the venerable pinball machine, has still managed to regain a foothold in the public eye. Over the weekend, the International Flipper Pinball Association held the 8th annual IFPA State Championship Series...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Breeze hoping to fill jobs as T.F. Green base nears

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Breeze Airways is looking for pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and more as it tries to staff up its new Rhode Island crew base. Breeze's new crew base at T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick opens March 29, and will house Breeze planes overnight, rather than having aircraft flying in and out. Plans for the operations hub were announced back in August.
WARWICK, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy