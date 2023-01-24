Happy homecoming on the hardwood for Woonsocket native/former St. Raphael standout Amaya Dowdy

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
The oldest building in the United StatesmaltaDedham, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
Related
Pawtucket Times
Munden leads Fairleigh Dickinson against Merrimack after 21-point performance
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-10, 6-2 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-15, 5-3 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Merrimack -1.5; over/under is 134.5. BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson takes on the Merrimack Warriors after Joe Munden Jr. scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson's 87-82 win against the...
Pawtucket Times
Sims and the Stonehill Skyhawks host conference foe Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-12, 4-4 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (9-14, 5-3 NEC) BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays Sacred Heart in a matchup of NEC teams. The Skyhawks are 3-4 in home games. Stonehill has a 4-8 record against teams over .500. The Pioneers are 4-4 in NEC play. Sacred Heart allows...
Pawtucket Times
Munden and Fairleigh Dickinson host Merrimack
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-10, 6-2 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-15, 5-3 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits the Merrimack Warriors after Joe Munden Jr. scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson's 87-82 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash. The Warriors have gone...
New additions look to spark URI football in 2023
The University of Rhode Island football program made some big additions during the signing period via the transfer portal, hoping that experience could help the Rams get back to the playoffs for the first time in over 35 years.
Pawtucket Times
Lehigh 74, Holy Cross 68
LEHIGH (12-8) Adiassa 2-4 1-3 5, Higgins 7-13 0-0 16, Knostman 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor 4-11 8-10 17, Whitney-Sidney 6-13 1-1 14, Parolin 4-6 1-2 9, Sinclair 2-5 0-0 5, Fenton 0-1 0-0 0, Alamudun 2-3 0-0 4, Tan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-59 11-16 74. HOLY CROSS (7-15) Gates...
Pawtucket Times
Cent. Conn. St. faces Merrimack following Amos' 22-point game
Merrimack Warriors (6-15, 4-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-16, 3-4 NEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cent. Conn. St. -1; over/under is 118. BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts the Merrimack Warriors after Kellen Amos scored 22 points in Cent. Conn. St.'s 58-42 win over the Long Island Sharks.
mybackyardnews.com
JUNIOR PROVIDENCE PIRATES TRAVELING TEAMS
January 25th, 2023 (Providence Pirates) – The Providence Pirates will have Jr. Pirates traveling basketball teams during the spring and summer seasons. It will be for age groups between 4th and 8th grade. The teams will be for both boys and girls. The Jr. Pirates will offer:. Qualified coaches.
Pawtucket Times
UMass 85, Richmond 76
RICHMOND (11-10) Burton 5-15 7-8 20, Grace 1-3 0-0 3, Quinn 6-12 7-8 19, Gustavson 3-9 0-0 7, Nelson 1-6 2-4 5, Bigelow 3-5 4-4 12, Randolph 1-3 0-0 3, Roche 2-4 1-1 7. Totals 22-57 21-25 76. UMASS (12-8) Cross 6-14 1-1 16, Martin 1-5 1-2 3, Leveque 4-9...
Pawtucket Times
With Bynum back, Friars roll past Butler
PROVIDENCE – There are game-changers, then you have Jared Bynum and the lift he provided once his number was called with 11:19 left in the first half of Wednesday’s game against Butler. Returning to action for the first time in four games, Bynum came in and provided the...
Pawtucket Times
Rhode Island 75, Dayton 70
DAYTON (13-8) Amzil 1-7 0-0 2, Camara 3-7 2-3 8, Holmes 8-11 2-5 19, Brea 4-10 2-2 11, Sharavjamts 3-5 1-2 8, Smith 3-4 2-4 8, Elvis 4-7 2-2 14, Nwokeji 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 11-18 70. RHODE ISLAND (7-13) Tchikou 2-3 2-2 6, Carey 4-5 4-5 12, Freeman...
Patriots.com
No Days Off: Cole Strange, Patriots reward Providence elementary school for perfect attendance
Young Woods Elementary School upheld its end of a bargain made last fall, so Cole Strange and the New England Patriots returned to Providence on Wednesday to reward those with perfect attendance through the first half of the school year. "There's a lot of hard work that the kids put...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
Diocese of Providence welcomes coadjutor bishop
12 News plans to live stream the 2 p.m. mass right here on WPRI.com.
Confreda Farms owner, Vincent Confreda, dies at 90
Vincent, owner of the Rhode Island staple Confreda Greenhouses & Farms, died Saturday after battling skin cancer.
tourcounsel.com
Fairlawn Pool | Public swimming pool in Pawtucket, Rhode Island
Fairlawn Pool is a public pool that is the ideal place for you to go with children, since it has spaces so that infants can also enjoy the water. The facilities are quite clean and also inside the establishment you can buy delicious food and drinks so that you can enjoy your stay even more.
Student stabbed outside Hope High School
The incident happened outside the building during lunch, according to a spokesperson for the district.
Pawtucket Times
Amanda Salemi Exhibits A New Creative Side With ‘Pan Damia’
It’s somewhat of a rarity, but once in a while a musician will go completely away from the styles of their previous work and do something completely different. Saying that it’s thinking out of the box is an understatement while this shift usually includes ventures through unknown artistic paths and fearlessness in approach. Providence artist Amanda Salemi is currently doing this while making music that isn’t like her singer-songwriter material or the rhythmic tunes she vocalizes for the gypsy blues band Consuelo’s Revenge. The result is an album called “Pan Damia”, which will have its release rung in with a show at The Reliquarium on 80 Industrial Circle in Lincoln on February 4th. There’s a very unique concept that thematically encompasses the record and it promises to be unlike anyone has heard and seen from Salemi before.
GoLocalProv
Hope High School Student Arrested for Bringing Machete With 14” Blade to School
A student at Hope High School in Providence was arrested after bringing a machete to school on Thursday. It marks the latest incident involving weapons at Providence schools. Providence Police were called to Hope High School shortly before 3 PM on Thursday for a report of a student with a knife.
Valley Breeze
Once on death’s door, pinball bounces back in big way
PAWTUCKET – It’s been a year of transition to new ideas and frontiers, but an old favorite, the venerable pinball machine, has still managed to regain a foothold in the public eye. Over the weekend, the International Flipper Pinball Association held the 8th annual IFPA State Championship Series...
Turnto10.com
Breeze hoping to fill jobs as T.F. Green base nears
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Breeze Airways is looking for pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and more as it tries to staff up its new Rhode Island crew base. Breeze's new crew base at T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick opens March 29, and will house Breeze planes overnight, rather than having aircraft flying in and out. Plans for the operations hub were announced back in August.
Comments / 0