Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
msn.com
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you've paid into the system? First, let's address a common misconception: Social Security doesn't set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you're eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn't have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won't get the money you've paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That's the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren't taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here's who gets what.
Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023
More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
msn.com
Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs
Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here's a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover.
AOL Corp
Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most vulnerable people, those who are disabled or blind and have limited resources. Together, the Social Security Administration (SSA) paid $1 trillion to 65 million monthly beneficiaries in 2021.
7 Social Security spousal benefit rules every married couple should know
The benefits of marriage don’t stop at love and companionship. In some situations, marriage can result in more Social Security. If you stay married for at least 10 years, those benefits can last even if you get divorced. But the rules for marriage and Social Security get complicated. Here...
Kevin McCarthy reportedly agrees to leave cuts to Social Security and Medicare off the table in debt ceiling negotiations
Sen. Joe Manchin told reporters that Kevin McCarthy has agreed to leave cuts to Medicare and Social Security out of the debt limit talks.
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2023 — New increased $914 direct payments return next week – exact check timeline
THE government is sending millions of Americans a new SSI payment next week. The checks will go out on February 1, more than a month after recipients saw their last payments on December 30. SSI beneficiaries generally receive checks on the first of the month, but some months are different...
Social Security: What Happens if I Don’t Have 40 Credits?
Although more than 70 million Americans were receiving Social Security benefits as of Nov. 2022, qualification isn't automatic. If you want to claim retirement benefits, not only will you have to be...
Social Security: 5 Services You Probably Didn’t Know It Offers
While most people think of social security as a retirement income program, it is actually much more. Social Security provides several other services including survivor's benefits, disability benefits...
AOL Corp
10 reasons you should claim Social Security early
Your retirement planning likely includes getting income from the Social Security Administration, but when you start collecting Social Security benefits can have a big impact on your planning. The earliest you can collect is age 62, but you'll get more money if you delay your benefits past your initial Social Security eligibility. If you wait until after your full retirement age (somewhere between 65 and 67) to start collecting Social Security you can earn delayed retirement credits, which will increase your benefits even more.
CNET
Social Security 2023: When to Expect Your January Check
The second round of Social Security checks reflecting the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, arrive this week. Benefits are being increased by 8.7% this year, the biggest bump in more than 40 years, to help fight ongoing inflation. If you haven't received your Social Security check yet, don't panic. It's...
Retirees Can Now Wait an Extra Year Before They Have to Withdraw From Their 401(k)s
Attention, savers: Over the holidays, Congress quietly passed new rules that could have a big impact on your retirement. Americans now don't have to start taking required minimum distributions, or RMDs, until they turn 73 — a year later than they previously had to. An RMD is the amount...
CNBC
Approaching age 62? What you need to know about Social Security's 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment and claiming benefits
An 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 will provide Social Security beneficiaries with the biggest boost in four decades. If you're tempted to claim Social Security retirement benefits early, experts say it may be wiser to wait. Current Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive an 8.7% boost to their benefits...
Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring
Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Social Security benefits for those retiring at age 65 in the U.S.
It is now customary for the Social Security Administration (SSA) to send money to retired workers every month. Therefore, those who were born after 1960 will have to wait until they are 67 years and one month old to reach retirement age.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Third round of January payments worth up to $4,194 arriving tomorrow
The third and final round of Social Security retirement payments slated to be distributed in January are set to go out to recipients in just one day. The payment, worth up to $4,194, is scheduled to be disbursed on Wednesday for recipients who were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. The payment is the third round of payments being issued from the Social Security Administration, which issues payments to recipients based on their date of birth, according to the administration's calendar.
