Utah State

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you've paid into the system? First, let's address a common misconception: Social Security doesn't set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you're eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn't have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won't get the money you've paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That's the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren't taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here's who gets what.
Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023

More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs

Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here's a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover.
Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most vulnerable people, those who are disabled or blind and have limited resources. Together, the Social Security Administration (SSA) paid $1 trillion to 65 million monthly beneficiaries in 2021.
10 reasons you should claim Social Security early

Your retirement planning likely includes getting income from the Social Security Administration, but when you start collecting Social Security benefits can have a big impact on your planning. The earliest you can collect is age 62, but you'll get more money if you delay your benefits past your initial Social Security eligibility. If you wait until after your full retirement age (somewhere between 65 and 67) to start collecting Social Security you can earn delayed retirement credits, which will increase your benefits even more.
Social Security 2023: When to Expect Your January Check

The second round of Social Security checks reflecting the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, arrive this week. Benefits are being increased by 8.7% this year, the biggest bump in more than 40 years, to help fight ongoing inflation. If you haven't received your Social Security check yet, don't panic. It's...
Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring

Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
Social Security update: Third round of January payments worth up to $4,194 arriving tomorrow

The third and final round of Social Security retirement payments slated to be distributed in January are set to go out to recipients in just one day. The payment, worth up to $4,194, is scheduled to be disbursed on Wednesday for recipients who were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. The payment is the third round of payments being issued from the Social Security Administration, which issues payments to recipients based on their date of birth, according to the administration's calendar.

