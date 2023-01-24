Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly FiredOnlyHomersCoral Gables, FL
Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in MiamiEdy ZooMiami, FL
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
IT’SUGAR opens its highly anticipated Dania Pointe location in Dania Beach, FloridaJudith MastersDania Beach, FL
Traveling from Miami to Bermuda IslandsOscarMiami, FL
Related
Caroline Manzo, Alex McCord and Camille Grammer Return to Reality TV For ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 4
Between Lisa Rinna’s shocking exit from RHOBH, Jen Shah’s prison sentencing, and a first look at Vanderpump Rules Season 10, it’s been a big week for us Bravoholics — and it doesn’t even stop there. While we patiently wait for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3, Peacock couldn’t help but drop some major news about Season 4. Here’s a hint: it includes three OG housewives as part of its cast.
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Has Been Explosive — When Will the Reunion Air?
Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac started with a bang in October 2022 and continued its intense journey onward. The Potomac ladies battled in front of the cameras in their home state, in Miami, and overseas in Mexico. Additionally, many have said some harsh things in their confessionals that they might have to answer at the show’s annual reunion.
Are The Real Housewives of New Orleans Coming To Bravo?
Are you ready for this 'Real Housewives' fans? According to a recent casting call, released in December 2022, The Real Housewives of New Orleans (RHONO) could be coming soon.
The Ringer
‘Potomac’ Episode 15 and ‘Salt Lake City’ Reunion Part 1
Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry lead today’s Morally Corrupt with a chat about the Bravo news of the week (1:17) before discussing Season 7, Episode 15 of The Real Housewives of Potomac (17:34). Then, Rachel and Callie move on to break down Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Reunion (40:09).
Popculture
'Real Housewives of Potomac' Left in Embarrassing Details Robyn Didn't Want You to See
The Real Housewives of Potomac brought the drama to Sensira Resort in Mexico on Sunday night's episode. While much of the focus was on the arguments that quickly ensued, others couldn't help but notice that the show included an embarrassing detail about Robyn Dixon. As fans noticed, RHOP didn't shy away from showing that one of Robyn's tracks (a piece of fake hair) was clearly visible.
‘RHOA’ alum Phaedra Parks’ ex Apollo Nida secretly marries Sherien Almufti
Apollo Nida is a married man once again. The ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks announced Thursday that he secretly wed his fiancée, Sherien Almufti. Nida, 44, and Almufti, 42, told TMZ that they held an intimate ceremony with close family and friends at a church in the Atlanta area on Oct. 14, 2022. Parks, 49, and the former couple’s two sons, Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, were aware of the wedding but did not attend, according to the outlet. Nida shared photos on his entertainment company HD Promotions’ Instagram account from the bride and groom’s big day. Almufti wore a one-shoulder...
Andy Cohen’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Makes For the Real Housewives & if He’s Richer Than Most of Them
If you’re a Bravoholic, you may have wondered about Andy Cohen’s net worth and how much he makes as the host of The Real Housewives, Watch What Happens Live and other shows. Cohen, whose full name is Andrew Joseph Cohen, was born on June 2, 1968, in St. Louis, Missouri. His television career started more than three decades ago when he interned at CBS News with Julie Chen. He worked at CBS News for 10 years, serving as a producer for programs like The Early Show, 48 Hours and CBS This Morning, before joining the television network, Trio, in 2000. After...
ABC Accused Amy Robach Of Coming To Work 'Drunk', Keeping Alcohol In Her Dressing Room: Source
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at GMA3, and while several scandals regarding Holmes have surfaced from the investigation into their alleged extramarital affair, according to a source, ABC had only petty and largely unfounded complaints when it came to their reasons for ousting Robach. "Everything they are bringing up is so minor having to do with Amy," a source spilled of ABC's contentious mediation with the couple. One of the odd complaints cited was that Robach had allegedly once come to work drunk — an accusation the insider claimed was untrue and that she had simply been...
Tristan Thompson Is Seen With Kim Kardashian At North’s Basketball Game After Mom’s Death
It looks like Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s friendship is going strong. The SKIMS founder, 42, and 31-year-old NBA pro were spotted heading to North West‘s basketball game together in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 27. They didn’t appear to be in conversation with one another, as Kim walked a few steps of the ex-boyfriend of her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian. They kept it casual, with Tristan donning black sweats and a black hoodie, and Kim wearing a red sports jersey by Diadora, and Italian sportswear company.
Where Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Stand on Having Another Baby
Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Ready For Baby No. 2? They Say…. Now that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo is about to turn two and a half, the newlyweds are revealing if they've talked about having a second child. "We have," Nikki exclusively told E! News ahead...
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Family Album With 4 Daughters: Photos
Party of six! Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have nothing but love for their four daughters. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was four months pregnant with The Agency founder's first child together, Alexia, when she walked down the aisle in 1996. After the two exchanged vows, Umanksy became the stepfather of Richards' eldest […]
#RHOP: Robyn & Karen Feud Over Juan's Alleged Blonde Boo
The Real Housewives of Potomac highlighted a messy Mexico blowup that featured allegations about “blue eyes” and a lookalike “blonde in Georgetown” who’s allegedly seeing someone’s beau. On Sunday things reached a fever pitch between Robyn Dixon and Karen Huger after Karen alleged that...
90 Day Fiance’s Alexei Brovarnik Has an Impressive Net Worth! Find Out What He Does for a Living
While fans were first introduced to Alexei Brovarnik on 90 Day Fiancé, the Israel native is more than just a reality star. Keep scrolling to find out his net worth, how he makes a living and more. What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Alexei Brovarnik’s Net Worth?...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
bravotv.com
Inside Gretchen Rossi’s Life Since We Last Saw Her on RHOC
After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2013, Gretchen Rossi is making her reality TV return on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. “Ok who’s ready?” she wrote on Instagram in response to the casting news announced on January 9. “Gunna be a crazy ride! Looking forward to this Epic Trip with an incredible cast!”
wonderwall.com
TJ Holmes and Amy Robach officially exit ABC, reportedly with 'compensation packages,' after office romance, plus more news
'GMA3' stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have reportedly signed exit deals. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at "GMA3" after a day's worth of headlines suggesting their ouster was imminent. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a rep for ABC told People in a statement on Friday (Jan. 27). "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts will come later."
bravotv.com
Captain Sandy Yawn Reveals Where She Stands with Camille Lamb Today
Captain Sandy Yawn cut Camille Lamb's time aboard St. David short on the January 23 episode of Below Deck, and to this day, she has no regrets about her decision. Reflecting on the firing in a recent interview with E! News, Captain Sandy said, "I stand by it. First and foremost, I don't fire people unless I have the facts, and, secondly, I don't fire people out of favoritism or non-favoritism. I fire people because if they're the one singular thing where everything else is evolving around them, that's the problem I have to eliminate."
MDLLA's Josh Flagg Calls Ex-Husband Bobby Boyd "F--king Nuts" in Explosive Midseason Trailer
Watch: Million Dollar Listing LA's Josh Flagg Gives Divorce Update. Relationships, old and new, can be messy. That's certainly the case for Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Josh Flagg, as the Bravo series' season 14 midseason trailer—released Jan. 26—teases tension with both the realtor's ex-husband Bobby Boyd and his new boyfriend Andrew Beyer.
‘Teen Mom’: Inside Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s Brand New Michigan Home
Take a peek inside the new home of 'Teen Mom: OG' stars Catelynn Baltierra and Tyler Baltierra.
‘Real Housewives’ Star Lisa Barlow Has Mixed Feelings About Canceled Jen Shah Sitdown: ‘It’s Complicated’
TheWrap caught up with Lisa Barlow in Park City ahead of Wednesday’s “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion. The Queen of Sundance had plenty of thoughts about the Season 3 ender, where Barlow will appear alongside Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Heather Gay. One castmate that won’t be at the reunion is Jen Shah, who chose not to attend after being sentenced earlier this month to 6.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding hundreds of people via a telemarketing scheme.
Comments / 0