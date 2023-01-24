ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces another step to avoid debt default

By Patrick Hilsman
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen, has sent a letter to congressional leaders informing them that she will not invest certain government retirement funds in securities to avoid breaching the debt ceiling. Yellen also urged congress to take action to address the issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wMz7b_0kPwFedl00
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter to congressional leaders Tuesday, informing them that she will be withholding certain government retirement funds to avoid breaching the debt ceiling. She also urged congress to take action on the issue. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI

The debt ceiling, which represents the maximum amount of debt the government is allowed to incur to finance payments Congress has already authorized, currently stands at $31.4 trillion. The United States hit that limit on Thursday.

"As of January 23, I have also determined that, by reason of the statutory debt limit, I will be unable to invest fully the Government Securities Investment Fund (G fund) of the Thrift Savings Fund, part of the Federal Employees' Retirement System, in interest-bearing securities of the United States," Yellen wrote in the letter sent to congressional leaders Tuesday.

"The statute governing G Fund investments expressly authorizes the Secretary of the Treasury to suspend investment of the G Fund to avoid breaching the statutory debt limit," she continued.

Yellen pointed out that, by law, the G Fund would be restored if the debt limit were increased or suspended.

"I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States," she concluded.

Yellen has said government cash and extraordinary measures can be used to keep the government from defaulting on its debt obligations but likely will be exhausted before early June.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said Republicans will seek spending cuts before agreeing to raise the debt ceiling, but President Joe Biden has said that raising the debt ceiling is "not negotiable."

The U.S. has never defaulted on its debt, and Congress has raised the debt ceiling about 80 times since 1960.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 38

Gerald King
3d ago

How about cutting government office boss pay by 50% and not pay Congress at all until they solve this problem. Currently they are not affected and would rather play politics while someone else suffers !

Reply
20
Guest
3d ago

She is a puppet of this overspend overreach corrupt administration. They insult the intelligence of The AmericanPublic with their empty talk .

Reply(4)
12
Michael Reddy
2d ago

Embarrassing really all criminals in the government like her 90 years old and overpaid for doing nothing get out already need age limits and term limits for all these criminals

Reply
7
Related
Washington Examiner

Voters: Go ahead, shut down the government

Most voters believe that uncontrolled federal spending is the reason Washington has burst through the debt ceiling again, and they’re OK with shutting the government down until Democrats and Republicans come up with the needed cuts to bring down the debt. According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, voters...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's debt limit whopper

The latest episode in the Democrats’ popular series “Let’s turn things on their heads” features Sen. Elizabeth Warren. This week, the Massachusetts Democrat tweeted , “If Republicans hadn’t spent nearly $2 trillion on the Trump tax cuts, and if they hadn’t made it easier for rich people to cheat on their taxes, the US wouldn’t need a debt ceiling increase this year. Or next year.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Major Flip Seen in New Presidential Poll

Following the controversy around his handling of classified documents that were found at several locations dating from when he was vice president during the Obama administration, President Joe Biden has seen his polling numbers take a significant hit, a trend backed again by a recently released poll.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
525K+
Followers
72K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy