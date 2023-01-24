The BOStoday Boston reading list

The Boston Globe is reporting that after almost 20 years in business, the Ashmont Grill is closing its doors. The last day is expected to be around Valentine’s Day. The Ashmont Grill opened back in 2005 in the Ashmont neighborhood on Dorchester Ave. Known for its classic comfort food, fun cocktails, friendly staff, and kick-ass patio, chef Chris Douglass told the Globe, “We have had a great run, our core team has been together from the start, we’ve all gotten older (especially me), and we are ready for new things.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO