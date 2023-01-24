Sports: SHHS wrestlers making the mats home

Boys wrestling at St. Helens High School are off to a flying start this season, and a mix of great coaching, veteran leadership, and tenacious youngsters are at the heart of their success.

Veteran coaching

Though this is Paul Connelly’s first year as head coach of the program, he has been involved in St. Helens’ wrestling for the past eight years. After six years of working with the middle school program, Connelly coached the girls wrestling team in 2021. This season, Connelly has taken the head coaching reigns for the boys squad, and they have out-muscled the competition.

“We have a pretty big group of wrestlers this year which really helps in tournaments. We are usually the biggest team anywhere we go,” Connelly said.

Last season, under head coach Greg Gadbois, the boys and girls wrestling teams finished tied for 9th in the State Championships for the 5A classification. Last year’s success has continued into this season, with the program competing in the 4A-1 Cowapa League.

“So far, this season has gone really well. We have a lot of new freshmen this year, which is great for the program. We also have a mix of seasoned veterans that are great leaders for our team, “Connelly said. “We have won three tournaments, including the Pac Rim tournament in Seaside. We won the duels against Molalla and Colton. We have taken second in the last two tournaments that we participated in. We had a tough duel against Scappoose; we wrestled well but came up short in the end.”

Outstanding Freshmen

Participation in wrestling at St. Helens High School is up, and the program seems primed to continue to perform for years to come. According to Connelly, the Lions have had a number of talented freshmen come into the team this year.

“We do have an outstanding Freshman, Greg Hall, who is having a great and successful year which is tough for a freshman,” Connelly said. “Some of our other outstanding freshmen are Dustin Harris, Carter Stewart, and Landon Hall.”

Upper classmen stepping up

While the younger players have stood out, part of their success is a testament to the veteran leaders of the program stepping up and leading by example. The captains of the team have helped set the standard for others to follow.

“Our Captains, Evan Willis, Josh Duhaime, Aden Oehlert, have led the team this season in practice and during meets. They all do a great job leading the younger wrestlers and keeping everyone on track,” Connelly said.

However, veteran leadership doesn’t end with the captains. Kyle Dey, Tyler Smith, Will Herrington, and Colton MacDannald are each in the midst of impressive seasons. At 220 pounds, senior Daniel Bennett is also giving opponents a handful. Connelly also lauded the performance of several other wrestlers leading the charge.

“We also have Carson Jackson, who is a very successful wrestler with a lot of experience. Michael Cobabe has been outstanding at 106 pounds,” Connelly said. “Our heavyweight, Trevor Hjort, does a great job finishing up our lineup. Sean Long is another stand out with his hard work; he helps our freshmen during practice to get them up to speed with basic technique.”

Beyond the mats

The season is fast approaching its conclusion, with the team slated to compete in two more meets before the State Championships in February, and the team is looking to build momentum down the home stretch. However, success on the mats isn’t the only thing Connelly hopes to pin down. Connelly also wants the wrestlers to understand that talent isn’t the only thing that matters.

“I hope that the wrestlers take away that hard work pays off. Wrestling is the last bastion of a meritocracy,” Connelly said. “You get exactly out of wrestling what you put into it. It doesn’t matter your body type or your athletic ability. If you work hard enough, you will be a successful wrestler.”

As the team wraps up its season, we’ll see if they can make some noise at their final meets and give themselves something to hang on to as they prepare for the pinnacle of their season in February.

To follow St. Helens wrestling, visit https://www.osaa.org/teams/47696.