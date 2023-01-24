NBC has yet to reveal its schedule of MLB games on Peacock for the 2023 season. However, Peacock’s package of exclusive games last season all started at either 11:30 AM et or noon ET on Sunday, and a huge chunk of Sunday games in 2023 have had their start times moved ahead on MLB.com.

Here’s the list of games moved (so far, at least).

4/23 Rockies at Phillies – Noon

4/30 Cubs at Marlins – Noon

5/7 Orioles at Braves – 11:30 am

5/21 Yankees at Reds – 11:30 am

5/28 Dodgers at Rays – 11:30 am

6/4 Cardinals at Pirates – 11:30 am

6/11 Diamondbacks at Tigers – 11:30 am

7/2 Twins at Orioles – Noon

7/9 Rangers at Nationals – Noon

7/16 Giants at Pirates – Noon

7/23 Padres at Tigers – Noon

7/30 Angels at Blue Jays – Noon

8/13 Tigers at Red Sox – Noon

8/27 Angels at Mets – Noon

Of the Sundays without a game listed, two are high-drawing holidays for MLB teams (Mother’s Day on May 14th and Father’s Day on June 18th), and one features the Cubs-Cardinals game in London. Last year’s 18-game Peacock package started in May and ran through Labor Day.

Jason Benetti of NBC Sports Chicago called the package of Peacock games last season . However, while remaining with NBC Sports Chicago, Benetti left ESPN for Fox Sports over the summer , and it was reported at the time he wouldn’t return to Peacock’s coverage in 2023. His replacement as Peacock’s play by play broadcaster hasn’t been announced or reported.

The post A chunk of Peacock’s 2023 MLB schedule may have been revealed appeared first on Awful Announcing .