WMBF
Victim of Marion County shooting dies of injuries, officials say
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person who was shot earlier this month in the Pee Dee has died, according to authorities. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the victim of the Jan. 9 incident on Danny Drive has since succumbed to their injuries, according to their family. Their identity has not been released.
wpde.com
Newborn found dead beside NC railroad tracks
RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a newborn baby boy was found dead Thursday afternoon beside the railroad tracks between 9th Avenue Aleo and South Street in East Rockingham, according to a news release. It said, "Our Investigators have conducted...
Why a North Carolina triple homicide suspect was out on parole after a life sentence
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former Robeson County District Attorney said Tuesday’s triple homicide may not have happened if a rule change was enacted just nine months earlier. Corey Grant Leak, 46, is in jail again, facing a long list of charges that includes three counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver of 18-wheeler charged in fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County. It happened Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. NC Highway Patrol responded to a crash on NC 87 near the Cumberland County line. Troopers said an 18-wheeler pulled out in front of another...
Darlington County deputies charge 5th person in killing of man allegedly held in kennel
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a fifth person with murder and kidnapping in the killing of a man who allegedly was held captive in a kennel and then shot to death before his body was dumped along a road near Timmonsville in October. Jack Garrett Book was arrested on Monday […]
Man wanted on attempted murder charges in shooting of his older brother in Harnett County
A 22-year-old man is wanted for trying to kill his 30-year-old brother in Harnett County.
wpde.com
2 men sentenced to life in prison for killing of Florence teen
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Quinterris Javon Carmichael and Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps have been sentenced to life in prison Friday after being found guilty of the murder of 18-year-old Tydrecus Deshawn Williams in September of 2019 at a store on Lucas Street in Florence, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.
WMBF
Teens arrested in Socastee charged in N.C. homicide, deputies say
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two teenagers arrested in the Socastee area this week now face charges in connection to a homicide in North Carolina. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jalen Amari Campbell and a 17-year-old juvenile were each arrested this week. The juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday, but no further details about their arrest were made available due to their age.
WMBF
Sheriff: 17-year-old charged in deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 17-year-old in Darlington County is facing charges including murder after a shooting on January 20. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said deputies responded to the call around 3:30 p.n. of a shooting on Syracuse Street. Hudson Jr. said two juveniles were shot, one did not survive.
wpde.com
Extra deputies at Florence Co. courthouse after bullets found in bathroom
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There are 14 deputies standing guard inside and around the Florence County Judicial Center after five bullets were found in a bathroom trash can, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the center's maintenance employee found the bullets. He added that several...
wpde.com
Man dies 18 days after being shot in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has died 18 days after being shot on Danny Drive in Marion, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on January 9 and ABC 15 reported then that the man was in serious condition. The Marion County Sheriff’s...
Police search Hamlet home following traffic stop, drug bust
HAMLET — Police found more drugs at the home of two men charged following a traffic stop earlier this week. According to the Hamlet Police Department, officers and investigators executed a search warrant Jan. 25 at a home on Entwistle Street. Investigators say it’s the same home that 38-year-old...
wpde.com
Convicted murderer kills Robeson County family, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Three people are dead and a 71-year-old grandmother is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting Tuesday afternoon just outside of Red Springs in an area known as "The Bottom" in Robeson County. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said during a press conference...
wpde.com
New charges filed against man accused in Robeson County triple murder
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — New charges have been filed against 46-year-old Corey Grant Leak in the murders of three people Tuesday at a home just outside of Red Springs in Robeson County, according to online court records. The new charges include discharging a firearm into occupied property, felony...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County woman arrested for alleged cruelty to animals
CERRO GORDO, NC (WWAY) — A woman in Columbus County has been arrested for alleged animal cruelty. 54-year-old Pamela Hammond was arrested on January 20th at her home on Pond Drive in Cerro Gordo. Animal Control units were on the scene during her arrest. There were numerous dog cages...
Robeson County triple homicide appeared to stem from argument about money, sheriff says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A triple homicide on Tuesday in Robeson County is believed to have stemmed from an argument about money, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Wednesday in a news conference. Corey Grant Leak, 46, of Red Springs, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon […]
wpde.com
19-year-old charged in deadly Florence hit-and-run
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs, 19, is charged with leaving the scene resulting in death in an incident that happened two weeks ago on Ashby Road in Florence, according to Master Trooper David Jones with S.C. Highway Patrol. Joseph LaBianca, 58, was the victim in...
Woman wrongfully arrested in North Carolina drive-by shooting case, receives settlement from police
Police accused the woman of using her white Nissan Sedan in a drive-by shooting on July 18 outside of a vape shop on Camden Road. She was then pulled over and arrested two days later.
Deputies seek identity of couple seen in East Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two people. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office posted two photos of an unknown male and female who were reportedly seen walking in the area of South Street and 9th Avenue in East Rockingham. According to the social...
RCSO: Pot, pistol, meth, heroin found after East Rockingham traffic stop
ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County deputies found more than the marijuana a driver reportedly admitted to smoking during a traffic stop. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies pulled over a vehicle on Safie 6th Street in East Rockingham on Jan. 25 for “registration violations.”. While...
