Robeson County, NC

WMBF

Victim of Marion County shooting dies of injuries, officials say

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person who was shot earlier this month in the Pee Dee has died, according to authorities. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the victim of the Jan. 9 incident on Danny Drive has since succumbed to their injuries, according to their family. Their identity has not been released.
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Newborn found dead beside NC railroad tracks

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a newborn baby boy was found dead Thursday afternoon beside the railroad tracks between 9th Avenue Aleo and South Street in East Rockingham, according to a news release. It said, "Our Investigators have conducted...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

2 men sentenced to life in prison for killing of Florence teen

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Quinterris Javon Carmichael and Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps have been sentenced to life in prison Friday after being found guilty of the murder of 18-year-old Tydrecus Deshawn Williams in September of 2019 at a store on Lucas Street in Florence, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Teens arrested in Socastee charged in N.C. homicide, deputies say

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two teenagers arrested in the Socastee area this week now face charges in connection to a homicide in North Carolina. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jalen Amari Campbell and a 17-year-old juvenile were each arrested this week. The juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday, but no further details about their arrest were made available due to their age.
SOCASTEE, SC
WMBF

Sheriff: 17-year-old charged in deadly Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 17-year-old in Darlington County is facing charges including murder after a shooting on January 20. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said deputies responded to the call around 3:30 p.n. of a shooting on Syracuse Street. Hudson Jr. said two juveniles were shot, one did not survive.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man dies 18 days after being shot in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has died 18 days after being shot on Danny Drive in Marion, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on January 9 and ABC 15 reported then that the man was in serious condition. The Marion County Sheriff’s...
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Convicted murderer kills Robeson County family, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Three people are dead and a 71-year-old grandmother is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting Tuesday afternoon just outside of Red Springs in an area known as "The Bottom" in Robeson County. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said during a press conference...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County woman arrested for alleged cruelty to animals

CERRO GORDO, NC (WWAY) — A woman in Columbus County has been arrested for alleged animal cruelty. 54-year-old Pamela Hammond was arrested on January 20th at her home on Pond Drive in Cerro Gordo. Animal Control units were on the scene during her arrest. There were numerous dog cages...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

19-year-old charged in deadly Florence hit-and-run

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs, 19, is charged with leaving the scene resulting in death in an incident that happened two weeks ago on Ashby Road in Florence, according to Master Trooper David Jones with S.C. Highway Patrol. Joseph LaBianca, 58, was the victim in...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

