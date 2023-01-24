Read full article on original website
Berrien County law enforcement officials respond to graphic Tyre Nichols body cam footage
Berrien County law enforcement officials sent out a letter following the release of the body camera footage showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police at a traffic stop. The county sheriff, prosecutor, local State Police and several other police chiefs singed on, saying they were "horrified" and "disgusted at...
MSP investigating murder-suicide near Decatur
Police are investigating a murder-suicide that happened near Decatur Friday.
Berrien County Law Enforcement officials release statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Police Service Council has released a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers. In the statement, officials say, "As your law enforcement leaders serving Berrien County, we are horrified by the vicious attack on Tyre Nichols by the former members of the Memphis Police Department. What they have done, and what we have witnessed in the graphic videos, leave each of us disgusted at the actions of those former police officers."
Rash of car break-in reported in parts of LaPorte County
The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their car doors to help prevent vehicle break-ins. Since Jan. 1, the sheriff’s office says deputies have investigated at least 12 thefts of miscellaneous items from motor vehicles parked in subdivisions and neighborhoods near Critchfield Elementary School and in rural Center Township.
GPD: 2 men shot and killed within 24 hours of one another in Gary
GARY, Ind. — Two men were killed within a 24-hour span in Gary from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, according to the Gary Police Department. Police said they were first called to the 700 block of West 45th Avenue around 7:34 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they […]
Kalamazoo County law enforcement leaders release statement on the death of Tyre Nichols
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office released a "Statement to our Community on the Death of Tyre Nichols," on Friday around 5 p.m. Video of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols’ violent arrest that happened in Memphis, Tenn. was released Friday at 7 p.m. 'Horrific': video of Tyre...
Man shot to death in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A man was fatally shot in Gary, Ind. Saturday night. Gary police officers responded to a call in the 700 block of West 45th Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. and found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was later pronounced dead by the Lake County...
State police investigating larceny of trailers in Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the larceny of two travel trailers from a property on Nottawa Road in Sturgis. The trailers were stolen from a gated storage lot in the 71000 block of Nottawa Road sometime between January 3 and 25. The first trailer is a 32-foot,...
Three suspects in Benton Harbor man’s shooting death now in police custody
A 74-year-old man whose death was labeled “suspicious” by police was shot to death. That, from investigators with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. The body of Leon Johnson was found inside his home in the 700 block of LaSalle Street in Benton Harbor on Sunday, Jan. 22.
Man set for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide case
A man will stand trial for a homicide case in Benton Harbor. 36-year-old Ricky Bridgeman is facing charges open murder and felony firearm charges in connection to the shooting of 33-year-old Darquinn James. Police say Bridgeman went to a house in the 600 block of Highland Avenue, where James was...
Three men arrested in connection with Benton Harbor murder
BENTON HARBOR (WOOD-AM) - Three people are in custody after Benton Harbor Public Safety officers say they killed a 74-year-old man earlier this month. Denarion Evans, Charles Little, and Immanuel Williams are all facing open murder charges in the death of Leon Johnson. Johnson was found dead inside his home....
Police release names of people killed in M-139 crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of two people killed in a crash Tuesday. Jeffrey Downey, 60, of Baroda, was driving when the vehicle crashed into a tree after driving off M-139 at Sherr Road in Berrien County’s Berrien Township, Michigan State Police said. Dolores...
Man arrested for public intoxication after allegedly walking in, out of traffic on U.S. 31
A man was who was walking in and out of traffic on U.S. 31 was placed under arrest in Marshall County. It was around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, when officers say Thomas Witt, 31, of Crawfordsville, was seen seen walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 near U.S. 6.
New traffic signal to be activated Monday morning at Emerson Dr. & Cassopolis St.
Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, a new traffic signal will be activated at the intersection of Emerson Drive and Cassopolis Street. The City of Elkhart, INDOT, and Meijer worked together to get it installed. They say it will provide more efficient access to/from Emerson and the soon-to-be...
One injured in two vehicle Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One person was injured in a two vehicle crash in Cass County shortly after midnight Saturday morning, January 28. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 28-year-old woman from Elkhart Indiana was heading north on Calvin Center Road south of Calvin Hill Street when she lost control of her vehicle and hit an embankment.
Edwardsburg man, 19, killed in early Sunday morning crash on U.S. 12
A 19-year-old Edwardsburg man was killed in a crash on U.S. 12 in Milton Township. The collision happened around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. The driver, Gage Strawderman, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 12 near Fir Road. Strawderman ran off the road and struck several large trees, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Gary shooting: Armed man killed amid domestic incident, SWAT response ID'd, Indiana State Police say
Indiana State Police said a domestic incident triggered a barricade situation and SWAT response before the shooting.
K-9 Bruno helps in arrest of Covert Township man found hiding in brush
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County deputies were called to help Covert Township Police with a vehicle chase on Thursday around 11 p.m., according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department. The car driven by 36-year-old Brian Smith, drove out of Covert Township, went into a field,...
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
Vehicle hits man in roadway at scene of Cass County crash
A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle while standing in the roadway observing an earlier crash early Saturday morning.
