Benton Harbor, MI

abc57.com

Berrien County Law Enforcement officials release statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Police Service Council has released a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers. In the statement, officials say, "As your law enforcement leaders serving Berrien County, we are horrified by the vicious attack on Tyre Nichols by the former members of the Memphis Police Department. What they have done, and what we have witnessed in the graphic videos, leave each of us disgusted at the actions of those former police officers."
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Rash of car break-in reported in parts of LaPorte County

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their car doors to help prevent vehicle break-ins. Since Jan. 1, the sheriff’s office says deputies have investigated at least 12 thefts of miscellaneous items from motor vehicles parked in subdivisions and neighborhoods near Critchfield Elementary School and in rural Center Township.
WGN News

GPD: 2 men shot and killed within 24 hours of one another in Gary

GARY, Ind. — Two men were killed within a 24-hour span in Gary from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, according to the Gary Police Department. Police said they were first called to the 700 block of West 45th Avenue around 7:34 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they […]
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man shot to death in Gary

GARY, Ind. - A man was fatally shot in Gary, Ind. Saturday night. Gary police officers responded to a call in the 700 block of West 45th Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. and found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was later pronounced dead by the Lake County...
GARY, IN
abc57.com

State police investigating larceny of trailers in Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the larceny of two travel trailers from a property on Nottawa Road in Sturgis. The trailers were stolen from a gated storage lot in the 71000 block of Nottawa Road sometime between January 3 and 25. The first trailer is a 32-foot,...
STURGIS, MI
95.3 MNC

Man set for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide case

A man will stand trial for a homicide case in Benton Harbor. 36-year-old Ricky Bridgeman is facing charges open murder and felony firearm charges in connection to the shooting of 33-year-old Darquinn James. Police say Bridgeman went to a house in the 600 block of Highland Avenue, where James was...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
iheart.com

Three men arrested in connection with Benton Harbor murder

BENTON HARBOR (WOOD-AM) - Three people are in custody after Benton Harbor Public Safety officers say they killed a 74-year-old man earlier this month. Denarion Evans, Charles Little, and Immanuel Williams are all facing open murder charges in the death of Leon Johnson. Johnson was found dead inside his home....
BENTON HARBOR, MI
MLive

Police release names of people killed in M-139 crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of two people killed in a crash Tuesday. Jeffrey Downey, 60, of Baroda, was driving when the vehicle crashed into a tree after driving off M-139 at Sherr Road in Berrien County’s Berrien Township, Michigan State Police said. Dolores...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

One injured in two vehicle Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One person was injured in a two vehicle crash in Cass County shortly after midnight Saturday morning, January 28. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 28-year-old woman from Elkhart Indiana was heading north on Calvin Center Road south of Calvin Hill Street when she lost control of her vehicle and hit an embankment.
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Edwardsburg man, 19, killed in early Sunday morning crash on U.S. 12

A 19-year-old Edwardsburg man was killed in a crash on U.S. 12 in Milton Township. The collision happened around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. The driver, Gage Strawderman, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 12 near Fir Road. Strawderman ran off the road and struck several large trees, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation

BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

