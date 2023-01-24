Read full article on original website
Smith Mountain Eagle
Fire destroys two businesses in Bedford
The Town of Bedford experienced a fire located in the Sister 2 Sister establishment at 121 South Bridge Street this morning. The fire also affected the Peace of Mind Civil Engineering business located next door at 119 South Bridge Street. Due to the quick action of the Bedford Fire Department,...
WHSV
Cafe building destroyed in downtown Bedford fire
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - “If you ever got the feeling of someone had passed in your family, had died, that’s the way I felt. Because this is my baby, had it 10 years, built it from the ground up,” said Helen Walters, owner of Sister to Sister Custom Catering and Café.
WSLS
No one hurt after house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS said no one was hurt after crews responded to a house fire in Roanoke early Friday. Officials said around 12:12 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rorer Avenue SW for a reported structure fire. First arriving units found flames showing from...
wfirnews.com
Fire early this morning in SW Roanoke
This morning at 12:12 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1600 block of Rorer Ave SW for a reported structure fire. First arriving units found flames showing from the back of a vacant residence. The fire extended from the 1st to the 2nd floor on the exterior of the residence, with minimal extension to the interior, and was quickly extinguished. No injuries have been reported. Damages to the structure are estimated to be about $10,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
wfxrtv.com
Troutville dentist office damaged in fire
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Troutville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a building fire on Lee Highway on January 24. On Tuesday evening, crews arrived and found flames coming from a room inside the Scott K. Miller Dentist’s Office. Fire officials say they were able to salvage parts of the building and safely put the fire out.
WSET
Flipped car and off-roaded tractor trailer cleared by crews on 460
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — A crash on 460 East on Wednesday left one car on its roof and a tractor trailer awkwardly positioned off the road. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was one of the crews which responded to the scene around 3 p.m. CVFD said the first responders...
WDBJ7.com
Crash along BUS US-220N in Roanoke cleared
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash near Broadway Ave; Wonju St; City Rt. 3N/S (City of Roanoke) has closed BUS US-220N on Friday night. Delays should be expected, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 cleared
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 near Moles Farm Rd; Morgans Mill Rd; Spradlin Rd; Rt. 635N/S (Bedford Co.); / SPALDIN RD is causing delays Friday. “All east lanes are alternating closures. All west lanes are alternating closures,” according...
WSLS
Residents displaced, one hospitalized after house fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Residents of a Danville home have been displaced after a fire left flame and smoke damage to the building, according to the Danville Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to the fire on Central Street on Tuesday (Jan. 24) at about 11:41 p.m. Fortunately, everyone inside made...
wfxrtv.com
Crews rescue two people trapped in vehicle after crash in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department reports that two people are in the hospital after a vehicle crash that happened on Sunday, Jan. 22. Around 2 a.m. officers from the Blacksburg Police Department witnessed the crash on US 460 and advised the New River Valley 911 center. On the scene, officers discovered two people trapped inside the vehicle on the eastbound ramp of South Main.
wfirnews.com
Fatal shooting in NW Roanoke last night
On January 25, 2023 at approximately 8:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound outside of a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the victim deceased on scene. His identity will be shared after next-of-kin is properly notified.
WDBJ7.com
Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Three men are in custody after a manhunt following a break-in at a house in Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department was dispatched just before 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on West 4th Street in Buena Vista, saying three men were reported to have broken into a house and then run away.
WSLS
Roanoke Fire-EMS foster dog finds forever home
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS’ first-ever foster dog has found his forever home with one of the department’s firefighters. 10 News first brought you this story last week. Caiden is a 3-year-old dog, picked up as a stray back in November and taken to the Regional Center...
wfxrtv.com
VSP investigating incident at Roanoke City Jail
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating an incident at the Roanoke City Jail. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it involves a deputy’s alleged misconduct. Details on the investigation are limited, State Police and the Sheriff’s Office say no additional information will be provided until...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Homicide suspect found in Forest
A homicide suspect wanted in Minnesota was located in Forest, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Jan. 18. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received information from Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD), Minnesota, of a possible location for homicide suspect Benjamin Richardson III, who was wanted out of their jurisdiction.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia man shot, killed by police after standoff, armed confrontation
A Christiansburg man is dead after a standoff with police in Craig County on Wednesday. Kyle Adam Mills, 22, of Christiansburg, was shot and killed by police after leaving a residence in the 400 block of John’s Creek Road in Craig County following the standoff armed with a weapon.
Virginia state troopers rescue red-tailed hawk caught in cable wires on I-64 in Alleghany
The troopers were able to free the hawk, and it was taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro for treatment. It will eventually be brought back to the area in which it was found and released.
WSET
Roanoke man charged, 2.3 lbs. of Fentanyl seized from home: VSP
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is facing charges and a large number of narcotics are off the streets after a seizure in the Star City. On October 3, 2022, Special Agents with the Virginia State Police, members of the Special Investigations Program (Mass Transit Unit), and the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force seized drugs, guns, and US Currency from a home in Roanoke.
Augusta Free Press
Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center
A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
wfxrtv.com
Henry County School bus involved in crash
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Public Schools (HCPS) has reported that one of its buses was involved in a crash on January 26. According to HCPS, the incident happened on Thursday morning when the bus was rear-ended by a vehicle. School officials tell WFXR News five students were on the bus during the crash, but no one was injured.
