Will ‘Poker Face’ Start Episodic TV Trend?
Poker Face, a weekly mystery drama, debuts on Peacock January 26. Rian Johnson, director of Netflix whodunits Knives Out and Glass Onion, created the show and is director and executive producer. Natasha Lyonne stars as scruffy Charlie Cale. She stumbles upon a new mystery each episode, sorts it out with her unconventional skill set, then hits the road in her aging Plymouth Barracuda.
Fox Extends ‘The Simpsons’ Through Season 36
Fox has renewed The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers, all part of Fox Animation Domination. Each got two additional seasons, extending the comedies through the 2024-2025 season. The Simpsons gets seasons 35 and 36, Family Guy receives seasons 22 and 23, and Bob’s Burgers gets seasons 14 and...
Superhero Satire ‘Extraordinary’ Starts on Hulu
Comedy Extraordinary, about a woman in a world of superheroes who’s still waiting for her super powers to arrive, debuts on Hulu January 25. Mairead Tyers plays Jen, a 25-year-old who is figuring out how to get by without a super power. Sofia Oxenham, Luke Rollason and Bilal Hasna...
NBC Throws Carol Burnett a Birthday Party
NBC airs Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love April 26. The two-hour special, airing on Burnett’s 90th birthday, will be filmed at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. Guests include Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Julie Andrews, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Marisa Tomei, Sofia Vergara, Steve Carell, Susan Lucci, Tracee Ellis Ross and Vicki Lawrence.
HBO Renews ‘The Last Of Us’ for Second Season
It didn’t take long for HBO to renew its latest hit drama series The Last of Us, greenlighting a second season two weeks after the show’s debut. The series, based on a video game of the same name that follows apocalypse survivors trying to escape a brutal quarantine zone, averaged 5.7 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max for its second episode this past Sunday, a 22% increase over its week one viewership, according to the network.
Fox Nation Streams ‘The MisEducation of America 2: Live Summit’ January 26
Fox Nation streams The MisEducation of America 2: Live Summit, hosted by Pete Hegseth, Thursday, January 26 at 7 p.m. ET. The forum will examine issues facing the education system in America, including sex education, the transgender youth movement, schools’ declining academic standards, and teachers' unions and their impact on families. The event happens at The Factory at Franklin in Franklin, Tennessee.
Syndication Ratings: Entertainment Magazines Bask in Glow of Awards Season
The start of awards season saw season highs for entertainment magazines ‘Entertainment Tonight,’ ‘Extra’ in the week ended January 15. Entertainment magazines benefited from the start of awards season, which launched with the January 10 return of the Golden Globes on NBC and the Critics’ Choice Awards on January 15 on The CW.
Pedro Pascal, Coldplay on ‘SNL’ February 4
Pedro Pascal hosts Saturday Night Live February 4, with Coldplay the musical guest. Star of HBO’s The Last of Us and Disney Plus’s The Mandalorian, Pascal will host SNL for the first time. HBO ordered a second season of The Last of Us, which debuted January 15, and...
Warner Bros. Discovery Returns To MSG Theater for Upfront
Warner Bros Discovery said it will return to The Theater at Madison Square Garden for its upfront event on May 17, the Wednesday morning of broadcast upfront week. WarnerMedia’s Turner division had held its upfront presentation in the venue and, after Discovery acquired WarnerMedia from AT&T, the new company quickly put together a combined presentation for media buyers and clients there.
Lance Kerwin, Star of ‘James at 15,’ Has Died
Lance Kerwin, who played James in the 1970s teen drama James at 15, died January 24 at home in San Clemente, California. He was 62. No cause of death was given. Debuting as a made for TV movie in 1977, James at 15 ran on NBC for 21 episodes. Main character James, a photography enthusiast with long blond hair, has relocated to Boston with his family after growing up in Oregon. Dan Wakefield created the show.
Alex Presha Promoted to Correspondent, ABC News
Reporter Alex Presha has been promoted to correspondent at ABC News. He will be based in Columbus, Ohio. He’s been with ABC News since 2020, reporting from Washington. Kim Godwin, ABC News president, called him “a talented political journalist who has reported on some of the biggest moments, including the 2022 midterm election and the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump.” He covered the 2020 presidential election, the Ahmaud Arbery trial, the Beijing Winter Olympics, the California wildfires and the U.S troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, among other stories.
Weekly Cable Ratings: Cowboys-Bucs Playoff Helps ESPN Win Again in Primetime
ESPN rode a Monday night NFL playoffs performance to the top of the primetime ratings charts, while Fox News Channel kept up its winning streak in the total-day ratings. ESPN averaged 2.4 million viewers for the week of January 16 to January 22, notching its third primetime straight win, according to Nielsen. The network was bolstered by its coverage of the January 16 Dallas Cowboys-Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL NFC Wild Card Playoff game, which averaged more than 30 million viewers combined on ESPN and ABC, Nielsen said.
NBC Again Gives ‘Night Court’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push: Promo Mojo
B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) for a weekly ranking called Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through January 22. NBC’s Night Court revival is No. 1...
WBD Sports Talent SVP Tara August to Depart in February
Warner Bros. Discovery Sports senior VP of talent relations and special projects Tara August will leave her post at the end of February, the company said Thursday. The company also announced that veteran global communications executive Nate Smeltz will take on an expanded role as WBD Sports senior VP of global communications and talent relations.
Fred Roggin Steps Away After 42 Years as KNBC-TV Sports Anchor
Fred Roggin, the longtime KNBC-TV sports anchor, whose quippy-titled, light-hearted segments and shows became fixtures in the L.A. sports media market, has stepped down from his daily on-air broadcast television duties after 42 years. Roggin will keep up with Roggin & Rodney, the AM 570 radio show he co-hosts each...
NFL Dominates Viewing as Playoffs Progress: TV By the Numbers
Here’s a snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of January 16-22, highlighting the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data smart TV data compiled by Inscape (opens in new tab), and network and show TV ad impressions insights via iSpot.tv (opens in new tab). Most-Watched Shows...
