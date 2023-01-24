Reporter Alex Presha has been promoted to correspondent at ABC News. He will be based in Columbus, Ohio. He’s been with ABC News since 2020, reporting from Washington. Kim Godwin, ABC News president, called him “a talented political journalist who has reported on some of the biggest moments, including the 2022 midterm election and the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump.” He covered the 2020 presidential election, the Ahmaud Arbery trial, the Beijing Winter Olympics, the California wildfires and the U.S troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, among other stories.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO