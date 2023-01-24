Read full article on original website
DUI driver was going more than 100 mph before crash that ejected passenger: police
A 20-year-old was under the influence and driving more than 100 mph last fall when he crashed into a utility pole, causing three passengers serious injuries, Lancaster County authorities said. The force of the Nov. 24, 2022 crash on the 3000 block of Kissel Hill Road broke the pole and...
delawarevalleynews.com
Car Crashes Though Fence and Hits Pole In Trevose Crash
A two vehicle crash on Old Lincoln Highway caused minor traffic delays and sent a driver to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. The crash happened about 1:00 PM today at the intersection of Old Lincoln Highway and Horizon Drive. A commercial truck, pulling a trailer with signs was...
Mayor of Upper Darby booked on DUI charges after traffic stop
According to court records, Keffer appeared to be drunk, got in a crash and ultimately refused a blood test.
Meth dealer hit 100+ mph in chase along routes 33 and 22, troopers say
A man accused of selling methamphetamine in a Lehigh Valley park-and-ride lot fled from officers and hit speeds of more than 100 mph during a subsequent chase, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Dec. 28 case started with a drug deal in the park-and-ride lot off Route 33 in Bethlehem Township...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hilltown Twp. police looking for person who stole Jeep
HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a Jeep that was stolen from a Subaru dealership earlier this month. The red 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 was stolen from A&T Subaru, located at 801 Bethlehem Pike in Hilltown Township, on Thursday, January 19 at approximately 7:15 p.m., according to a news release from township police.
Uncle Left Nephew Unattended For Hours: West Reading Police
A Berks County man is accused of leaving his 10-year-old nephew unattended for hours in an incident late last year, authorities say. Police in West Reading received a 911 call from a "special needs victim" just before 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, saying that he couldn't get in his house and that no one was inside, the department wrote in a statement. The boy said the door handle was broken, and that his uncle had left earlier and had not returned yet, they added.
$1.3K stolen from the Crossing Outlets, suspects wanted
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people who they say stole $1,300 from a store at the Crossing Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the two people pictured below are suspects in a retail theft at the North Face store in the outlets. On January 15 police […]
Pa. mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI: police
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer was arrested Thursday evening in Upper Chichester Township on suspicion of DUI after a sergeant with the department confirmed to CBS3 this morning Keffer was observed driving on Route 322 with a flat tire and a broken headlight.Keffer was given field sobriety tests, according to police, at which time an officer determined she was not capable of driving.Investigators say she was taken to the police department where they say she refused a blood test.According to an affidavit of probable cause, police pulled Keffer over after 9 p.m. After exiting her Toyota...
Main Line Media News
Pottstown woman sent to prison for providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal crash
NORRISTOWN — Saying she failed to protect the students she was entrusted to keep safe, a judge sent a Pottstown woman to prison for providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
delawarevalleynews.com
Identity Thief Sought By Warminster Police
No one likes a thief. Especially when they come back to their vehicle and find their belongings taken. This recently happened in Warminster and this time the thief unwittingly exposed herself to the world. She just needs a name to attach to her face. Police just recently released some photos...
sauconsource.com
Water Street Crash Brings Down Poles, Closes Road for Hours
For businesses and residents along W. Water Street between Front and Main streets in Hellertown, Thursday turned out to be anything but business as usual after a one-car accident involving downed telephone poles and wires closed the busy roadway for hours. Authorities said the poles were brought down when an...
Missing Levittown Woman 'In Considerable Danger': Police
A Bucks County woman is missing, and authorities say she may be "in considerable danger." Alyce Schorle, 74, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 at about 10:15 p.m. near the Galilee Pavilion on Penn Valley Road in Falls Township, police said in a statement. Investigators said Alyce typically uses...
sanatogapost.com
Vehicle Part Stolen at Moyer Lumber Kutztown Yard
KUTZTOWN PA – A catalytic converter was stolen from a vandalized vehicle at the Kutztown location of A.D. Moyer Lumber sometime during the week preceding Thursday (Jan. 26), Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading reported. The company also operates at properties in Gilbertsville, where it...
Police Search For Missing Northampton County Juvenile
Police are seeking the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile from Northampton County. Logan Stenger lives in the 3800 block of William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, police said on Thursday, Jan. 26. Stenger stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. No further...
sanatogapost.com
Eleven Local Police Agencies Join in Sobriety Checks
POTTSTOWN PA – Police departments in Pottstown, Douglass (Montgomery), East Coventry, Limerick, Lower Pottsgrove, North Coventry, New Hanover, Royersford, Upper Pottsgrove, Upper Providence, and West Pottsgrove all will participate during the coming week in at least one sobriety checkpoint operation, they announced. All are part of an aggressive impaired...
Burglars Flee When Confronted By Lehigh Homeowners: Police
A trio of would-be thieves pounded pavement when confronted by the Lehigh County homeowners they had planned to rob, authorities say. The break-in occurred at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Salisbury Township police in a statement. The burglars forced their way into the rear of a home near Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, officials said.
firststateupdate.com
Police Say Suspicious Death In Newark Was Homicide, One In Custody
Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police continue to investigate the death of a 65-year-old man from the unit block of Verdi Circle (Christiana Falls) and have classified the death as a homicide. A person of interest was taken into custody during the early morning hours of Wednesday...
Reading Officials ID Teen Victim, Reveal Cause Of Deadly Fire
Authorities in Reading have identified the 13-year-old girl killed in a two-alarm house fire early on Saturday, Jan. 21. Empressi Martin was sleeping on the third floor at 630 Summit Avenue when the fire began just after 4 a.m., the city Fire Department said in a statement. Her cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation, they added.
WFMZ-TV Online
Residents confront, scare off intruders in Salisbury Township home, police say
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a home invasion in a neighborhood in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County. It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, not far from I-78 and the Allentown city line. Three unidentified people forcibly broke in through the...
Philly Driver Found With Guns, Drugs In Berks: Police
A Philadelphia man sits in a Berks County jail cell after authorities say they found firearms and more than a kilogram of drugs in his car. Police in Spring Township pulled over 27-year-old Nasir Young on Route 222 South near the Adamstown exit at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, the department said in a release.
