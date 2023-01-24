ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delawarevalleynews.com

Car Crashes Though Fence and Hits Pole In Trevose Crash

A two vehicle crash on Old Lincoln Highway caused minor traffic delays and sent a driver to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. The crash happened about 1:00 PM today at the intersection of Old Lincoln Highway and Horizon Drive. A commercial truck, pulling a trailer with signs was...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hilltown Twp. police looking for person who stole Jeep

HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a Jeep that was stolen from a Subaru dealership earlier this month. The red 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 was stolen from A&T Subaru, located at 801 Bethlehem Pike in Hilltown Township, on Thursday, January 19 at approximately 7:15 p.m., according to a news release from township police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Uncle Left Nephew Unattended For Hours: West Reading Police

A Berks County man is accused of leaving his 10-year-old nephew unattended for hours in an incident late last year, authorities say. Police in West Reading received a 911 call from a "special needs victim" just before 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, saying that he couldn't get in his house and that no one was inside, the department wrote in a statement. The boy said the door handle was broken, and that his uncle had left earlier and had not returned yet, they added.
WEST READING, PA
WBRE

$1.3K stolen from the Crossing Outlets, suspects wanted

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people who they say stole $1,300 from a store at the Crossing Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the two people pictured below are suspects in a retail theft at the North Face store in the outlets. On January 15 police […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Pa. mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI: police

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer was arrested Thursday evening in Upper Chichester Township on suspicion of DUI after a sergeant with the department confirmed to CBS3 this morning Keffer was observed driving on Route 322 with a flat tire and a broken headlight.Keffer was given field sobriety tests, according to police, at which time an officer determined she was not capable of driving.Investigators say she was taken to the police department where they say she refused a blood test.According to an affidavit of probable cause, police pulled Keffer over after 9 p.m. After exiting her Toyota...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Pottstown woman sent to prison for providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal crash

NORRISTOWN — Saying she failed to protect the students she was entrusted to keep safe, a judge sent a Pottstown woman to prison for providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
POTTSTOWN, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Identity Thief Sought By Warminster Police

No one likes a thief. Especially when they come back to their vehicle and find their belongings taken. This recently happened in Warminster and this time the thief unwittingly exposed herself to the world. She just needs a name to attach to her face. Police just recently released some photos...
WARMINSTER, PA
sauconsource.com

Water Street Crash Brings Down Poles, Closes Road for Hours

For businesses and residents along W. Water Street between Front and Main streets in Hellertown, Thursday turned out to be anything but business as usual after a one-car accident involving downed telephone poles and wires closed the busy roadway for hours. Authorities said the poles were brought down when an...
HELLERTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Missing Levittown Woman 'In Considerable Danger': Police

A Bucks County woman is missing, and authorities say she may be "in considerable danger." Alyce Schorle, 74, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 at about 10:15 p.m. near the Galilee Pavilion on Penn Valley Road in Falls Township, police said in a statement. Investigators said Alyce typically uses...
LEVITTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Vehicle Part Stolen at Moyer Lumber Kutztown Yard

KUTZTOWN PA – A catalytic converter was stolen from a vandalized vehicle at the Kutztown location of A.D. Moyer Lumber sometime during the week preceding Thursday (Jan. 26), Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading reported. The company also operates at properties in Gilbertsville, where it...
KUTZTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Eleven Local Police Agencies Join in Sobriety Checks

POTTSTOWN PA – Police departments in Pottstown, Douglass (Montgomery), East Coventry, Limerick, Lower Pottsgrove, North Coventry, New Hanover, Royersford, Upper Pottsgrove, Upper Providence, and West Pottsgrove all will participate during the coming week in at least one sobriety checkpoint operation, they announced. All are part of an aggressive impaired...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Burglars Flee When Confronted By Lehigh Homeowners: Police

A trio of would-be thieves pounded pavement when confronted by the Lehigh County homeowners they had planned to rob, authorities say. The break-in occurred at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Salisbury Township police in a statement. The burglars forced their way into the rear of a home near Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, officials said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police Say Suspicious Death In Newark Was Homicide, One In Custody

Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police continue to investigate the death of a 65-year-old man from the unit block of Verdi Circle (Christiana Falls) and have classified the death as a homicide. A person of interest was taken into custody during the early morning hours of Wednesday...
NEWARK, DE
Daily Voice

Reading Officials ID Teen Victim, Reveal Cause Of Deadly Fire

Authorities in Reading have identified the 13-year-old girl killed in a two-alarm house fire early on Saturday, Jan. 21. Empressi Martin was sleeping on the third floor at 630 Summit Avenue when the fire began just after 4 a.m., the city Fire Department said in a statement. Her cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation, they added.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Driver Found With Guns, Drugs In Berks: Police

A Philadelphia man sits in a Berks County jail cell after authorities say they found firearms and more than a kilogram of drugs in his car. Police in Spring Township pulled over 27-year-old Nasir Young on Route 222 South near the Adamstown exit at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, the department said in a release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy