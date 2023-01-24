Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe locationAsh JurbergSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
Albuquerque libraries to show Roald Dahl films in February
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Library of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County will present eight film adaptations of Roald Dahl in February. Books to the Big Screen will be free to attend and happen at various libraries around the city.
Santa Fe Reporter
Show and Tell
Spoiler alert: In an upcoming episode of Antiques Roadshow, appraiser and New Mexico artist Tony Abeyta informs a woman she owns a painting by Taos Society of Artists founder and painter Joseph Henry Sharp. And the dollar value he assigns to that painting brings tears to her eyes. The first installment of the show’s three Santa Fe episodes that filmed last June on Museum Hill premiered Jan. 23; Episodes 2 and 3 will begin airing on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6 on New Mexico PBS (with free streaming thereafter on the PBS video app).
Santa Fe Reporter
SFR Picks—Week of Jan. 25
The Food Depot brings back the Souper Bowl for its 27th iteration. The last time Santa Fe’s Food Depot hosted its usually annual Souper Bowl event, the world was roughly one month away from the kickoff of COVID-19 madness. This year, after two sad years without any major soup gatherings, the event will return with more than a dozen chefs crafting a wide gamut of soupy creations and, thanks to the community, a staggering impact for the organization through ticket sales and potential donations.
Comedy shows coming to Albuquerque in 2023
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of laughs are coming to the Duke City in 2023. The following list is subject to change and will be populated as new shows are announced. January February March
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe’s Horno and El Chile Toreado among 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
The news came as a shock to El Chile Toreado co-owner Berenice Medina. “It’s beyond me that we’re even in the realm of these other restaurants,” she tells SFR over the phone after learning the James Beard Foundation had named the food truck she operates with her father on Early Street as a semi-finalist nominee in its prestigious annual awards. “We’re still just a little stand, so it’s surprising, but I feel like it’s been the hardest three years of our lives, just as humans and as a business, so having this year is very hopeful for us. We’re out here in 20 degree weather, and things are paying off.”
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 27 – Feb. 2
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 27 – February 2. Albuquerque Jan. 27 – Candelaria Nature Preserve guided public information tour – Attend a monthly site visit to learn about the conservation and restoration work taking place. The tour will begin at the entry gate located at the end […]
Rio Grande Sun
Contest: Love in the Valley
All across the Española Valley, love is in the air. Couples are seeking out the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts at local shops. Lovers are wooing one another at our most romantic restaurants. And longtime partners are preparing to make Feb. 14 the most romantic day of the year.
earnthenecklace.com
Brittany Bade Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Brittany Bade excels as both a reporter and an anchor, making her an awe-inspiring news professional. It has been a joy for Albuquerque residents to watch her nightly news reports over the years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from News 13. Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE for the next adventure of her life. Since the announcement, News 13 viewers have had many questions, and they especially want to know if they will see her on television again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
rrobserver.com
Happy and Hype at this Rio Rancho hair salon
At The Hype Hair Studio in Hilltop Plaza, the business model is based on transparent and inclusive pricing. The Hype Hair Studio has been open for eight years and runs on a team model. “In most hair studios, hair stylists are pretty much their own business even though they run...
tourcounsel.com
Cottonwood Commons | Shopping mall in New Mexico
Among the best malls, outlets and stores in Albuquerque, I recommend visiting Cottonwood Commons Mall. This place is an open-air complex, and it is advisable to walk or drive if you want to move from one store to another. Following this, in this commercial area you can find department stores and other options for shopping.
2 New Mexico Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Albuquerque, New Mexico
Looking to expand your New Mexico adventure? Fill up your itinerary with some of the best day trips from Albuquerque, NM. With volcanic sites, artsy towns, and remnants of ancient civilizations nearby, New Mexico’s biggest city is one of the most interesting travel destinations in the United States. On...
Thunderbirds wrap up training at Spaceport America
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” recently wrapped up their two-week winter training session at Spaceport America. The group of over 70 people began their stay on January 9. According to a Spaceport America press release, this is the third time the Thunderbirds have used the facility to train. […]
rrobserver.com
RRPS is seeking teacher residents
Rio Rancho Public School is holding to meetings to give information as the district seeks teacher residents. The first meeting is Jan. 31 with another meeting set for Feb. 8. Both meetings will be held at RRPS and on Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. The teacher residency program is designed to...
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in the US
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is known to have great food. According to a new list by Yelp, two New Mexico restaurants are among the top 100 places to eat in the country. Guava Tree Cafe in Albuquerque ranked No. 71. Guava Tree has two locations one in...
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane New Mexico showcases pet of the week
Compassion and caring are the cornerstones of the work done at Animal Humane New Mexico. Since 1965, they have helped tens of thousands of dogs and cats find their forever loving home. But they also provide an immense amount of resources for pets and their owners, too all with the goal of happy, housed pets.
ABQ BioPark names tiger cub found during investigation, prepares him to relocate
Ever since the big cat was found, there has been an ongoing investigation into who brought the exotic animal into the area.
Willie Nelson to celebrate 90th birthday with all-star concert
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 28, with a presale starting on Wednesday.
KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Gov, Lawmakers Target Guns, Thieves, Pre-Trial Detention
Gov, lawmakers target guns, thieves, pretrial detention. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, along with a group of bipartisan lawmakers and public safety officials, yesterday held a news conference to discuss public safety priorities during this year’s legislative session, including another attempt to upend New Mexico’s pretrial detention system by creating a so-called “rebuttable presumption” via Senate Bill 123. Attempts to shift the burden in pretrial detention hearings from prosecutor to defense failed in last year’s session. As detailed in a news release, other public safety priorities include: creating a category of organized retail crime in state statue and targeting offenders for racketeering; the creation of a new public safety council; banning the purchase, import, delivery and manufacture of assault weapons and 50-caliber weapons via House Bill 101; closing a state loophole on straw purchases of guns; enacting criminal penalties for adults who negligently fail to secure firearms from minors through House Bill 9; allowing victims of gun violence to bring civil suits against firearm manufacturers through legislation that will be sponsored by Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces; and allocating $100 million to the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund. “We’re going to work collectively to get as many of the best ideas up here as possible,” the governor said, “and my goal is to be in a position to sign as many of these efforts as possible.” Meanwhile, the Santa Fe City Council last night voted 7-2 in favor of Mayor Alan Webber’s resolution prohibiting guns at certain city facilities that host school activities and directing the city manager to post signs to that effect at such facilities.
Comments / 0