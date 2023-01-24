Read full article on original website
Utah man arrested, charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute
SALT LAKE CITY — A 51-year-old man from Taylorsville, Utah, is behind bars on suspicion of possessing illicit drugs, specifically fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Jesse Wood was arrested in Salt Lake County after he was allegedly found with 40 grams, or more, of a substance containing “a detectable amount of fentanyl,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Salt Lake City traffic stop leads to drug bust, illegal gun recovered
SALT LAKE CITY — A 21-year-old man was taken into custody by Salt Lake City Police following a traffic stop for allegedly being in possession of illegal drugs and a firearm in the Ballpark neighborhood. According to a news release, the arrest was made Thursday afternoon. Officers with the...
Idaho Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking
POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Blackfoot man will spend the rest of his life in prison on drug trafficking charges following his trial. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Adam Lee Vallely, 46, was sentenced to federal prison on conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin. The charges stem from between 2017 and 2018 when Vallely moved large quantities of heroin and methamphetamine from a source in Mexico and Salt Lake City, Utah. During the trial evidence was presented that Vallely and his co-conspirators also tried to move large amounts of cocaine from Salt Lake City. During a search of where Vallely lived they found him hiding in the attic while heroin, meth, cash, and money counting machine were pulled from the home. Law enforcement said he continued operating the drug operation while in jail. Hurwit said Vallely has a history of violent crime and dealing drugs. He was on state supervision when he was arrested. A jury found him guilty in June 2022.
Kidnapped teen girl is rescued using SafeUT app, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old girl who police say was kidnapped while walking home and couldn't reach any of her friends downloaded the SafeUT app and was rescued a short time later by Salt Lake police. Jonathan David-Epp Simonji, 26, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with...
Two arrested on alleged involvement and attempt to cover up Ogden drive-by shooting
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Two individuals are facing several felony offenses on behalf of their alleged involvement in nd attempt to cover up an Ogden shooting that seriously injured three victims. Representatives of the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force said that this investigation began Sunday when officers were dispatched...
Salt Lake police update community on drug trafficking investigation, warn of bath salts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police Department Chief Mike Brown joined representatives of other law enforcement agencies Tuesday morning to provide a community update on a lengthy drug trafficking investigation concerning the illicit drug bath salts that has been impacting the Salt Lake Valley and it's surrounding areas.
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
SLCPD, DEA crack down on bath salt trafficking
Police are cracking down on bath salt trafficking and warning the public of the dangers of the drug, according to a press release.
Former Murray mayor accused of spitting in driver's face in road rage case
MURRAY — The former longtime mayor of Murray has been charged with spitting in the face of another driver during a road rage incident. Daniel Clarence Snarr, 73, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with propelling a bodily substance in a person's face, a class A misdemeanor. But...
Law enforcement officials discuss recent progress in ‘bath salts’ investigations, cases
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement agents in Utah say they are making progress in the fight against substances marketed as bath salts, which are dangerous when used as stimulating, mind-altering drugs. Synthetic cathinone products marketed as bath salts are different than products...
SLC police, federal agents make joint drug trafficking bust
SALT LAKE CITY — Investigators with the Salt Lake City Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and other agencies have come together for an ongoing investigation that’s resulted in seizing dangerous drugs, millions of dollars in cash and other means. A plastic bag and what looks...
Utah man arrested on 11 counts after killing 5
CARBON COUNTY, WYOMING — On Jan. 22 at approximately 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at approximately mm 215. At approximately mm 220 near Sinclair, WY, the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction had caused a serious injury crash.
Cab driver wanted for allegedly groping passenger
MIDVALE — A cab driver is accused of inappropriately touching a woman he was driving to a Midvale hotel. Shah Zaman Khan, 62, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. The woman ordered a cab on June 26 to...
Aggravated rape suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A suspect in an aggravated rape case has been arrested, Taylorsville Police announced Tuesday night. Police had asked for the public to be on alert for 45-year-old Christopher Browning and said he was believed to be "dangerous and possibly armed." Police say Browning was released from...
Thief abandons stolen truck in parking lot but takes firearm stored inside: SLCPD
A man reportedly had his truck stolen on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and when he recovered it a day later, the unsecured gun he had stored inside the vehicle was gone.
Body found inside limestone kiln in Salt Lake City foothills
SALT LAKE CITY — A body has been found in the foothills above Beck Street in Salt Lake City. According to a 1:04 p.m. tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, a standard death investigation is currently underway. “Based on the preliminary information, officers do not suspect anything...
WHP: Driver was on meth
CASPER —Prosecutors formally charged a Utah man with five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide on Wednesday in connection with a multi-car wreck that authorities say resulted from him driving the wrong way down Interstate 80 while intoxicated. Arthur Andrew Nelson, 57, of West Jordan, Utah, made his initial appearance...
‘You’re going to see what kind of monster I am,’ fugitive allegedly tells woman before assault
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A man who police say absconded from a halfway house after recently being released from prison is in custody again following a violent assault on a woman in her 70s who had befriended the man while he was incarcerated. New court documents outline the disturbing details...
Man chases teens after shots fired at Taylorsville High
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Hours into the school day at Taylorsville High Thursday afternoon, a loud noise grabbed the attention of a man who lives in the neighborhood that backs up to the high school parking lot. Audio from David Lewis’ ring camera captured what sounded like two gunshots about...
Salt Lake Police report success in finding missing 12-year-old girl
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Abrianna Trujillo, 12, was last seen near Nibley Park School and is known to sometimes hang out at Sugar House Park, according to police. She stands 4’11” tall and has brown eyes with long black hair.
