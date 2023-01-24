ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Car crashes into home on Oliver Avenue

2 people were transported to a hospital after a car crashes into a home on Oliver Avenue, the driver fleeing on foot afterward.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Car crashes into house on Indy's west side

Dave Griffiths has high school basketball scores and highlights from across central Indiana. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 27, 2023.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

INDOT encouraging drivers to report potholes following winter storm

INDOT encouraging drivers to report potholes following winter storm.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IMPD on deadly small plane crash

Police are providing an update after one person died in a small plane crash in a residential area on the south side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Ambulance Roll Over Crash in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An ambulance belonging to Preferred Auto Body in Indianapolis crashed on Campus Parkway in Noblesville, but nobody was severely hurt. Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville Police were called to Campus Parkway by the I-69 overpass for the report of a single vehicle, a 1999 Ford Ambulance, involved in a crash.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville man killed in crash

A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Family says missing Indiana airman fell to his death while hiking in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – An Indiana airman who had been reported missing in Las Vegas earlier this week fell to his death, family members say. Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Unionville native had been hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red Rock Canyon area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox 59

Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking lot

Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Devour Indy Winterfest

More than 130 restaurants are participating in Devour Indy this year. Catch the premiere of the music from the Broadway-bound musical at the Madame Walker Legacy Center. Man found dead on Oxford Street. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND continues Winter Storm Warning for Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Greene, Johnson, Knox, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan [IN] till Jan 25, 7:00 PM EST. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78

INDIANAPOLIS – It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978. Over a foot of snow dropped in some areas with others picking up as much as three feet of snow! On January 25, 1978, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever statewide blizzard warning along with […]
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 26, 2023

Two days after a winter storm left a few inches of snow across Indianapolis, many parts of the Monon Trail remained icy Friday morning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

School bus evacuated after nearly tipping over in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A loaded bus was evacuated Thursday morning after nearly tipping over. The bus slid off the road and slightly into a ditch while making a turn at College and Jackson streets, says Carroll schools Superintendent Keith Thackery. The students were taken to school on a...
BURLINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday

Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Serpentine Fire coming to Carmel

Serpentine Fire are coming to central Indiana this Saturday to perform with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra’s artistic director Janna Hymes joined Daniel in the studio to share more about the unique concert. For more information, click here.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Dr. Mimms' license suspended

Two days after a winter storm left a few inches of snow across Indianapolis, many parts of the Monon Trail remained icy Friday morning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

