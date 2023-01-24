ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

B/R Predicts Cardinals Will Hire Frank Reich

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pPyfN_0kPwALxR00

In their latest round of predictions for this coaching cycle, Bleacher Report predicts the Arizona Cardinals will land on Frank Reich as their head coach.

Opinions are like podcasts: Everybody has one.

The 2023 coaching cycle has been officially underway for two weeks now with five teams searching for their next man in charge: The Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.

Different teams will require different needs and fits, and thus a wide array of candidates have either been requested or interviewed up to this point.

As for the Cardinals, names such as Brian Flores and Sean Payton have dominated headlines this cycle. Yet Bleacher Report recently gave their predictions on who will fill the five open spots at head coach, and they have Arizona moving a different direction.

B/R Predicts Cardinals Will Hire Frank Reich

"The Arizona Cardinals need a head coach who's going to elevate Kyler Murray. Team owner Michael Bidwell told reporters that the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback will have some say in the search for a new lead skipper," said Maurice Moton.

"Sure, an offensive coordinator can help develop Murray, but past concerns about the signal-caller's leadership skills may influence new Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort to hire a head coach who brings experience in a CEO-type role.

"While Sean Payton would also make sense in Arizona, the Cardinals wouldn't have to give up premium draft capital in a trade to bring Reich aboard.

"This past season, we saw Murray butt heads with former head coach Kliff Kingsbury, which isn't uncommon for a quarterback and head coach, but Reich isn't known for shouting at his players publicly in a combative fashion. With his calm demeanor, he can foster a smoother coach-to-quarterback relationship.

"According to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, Carson Wentz's "lack of leadership, a resistance to hard coaching and a reckless style of play" frustrated people within the Indianapolis Colts organization. Yet Reich nearly led that team to the 2021 playoffs and finished 9-8. He can guide a team that has a quarterback who's still trying to find his voice as a leader in the locker room.

"Lastly, the Cardinals may open the 2023 season without Murray, who tore his ACL in December. Reich started each of his five seasons in Indianapolis with a new starter under center and went 40-33-1 during his tenure. He's equipped to handle temporary uncertainty in the most important position."

Reich is one of the very few offensive-minded coaches the Cardinals have shown interest in. He won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles as their OC and led the Colts to a handful of playoff appearances with a constant rotation of quarterbacks in place.

There's hope that stability with Kyler Murray can help Reich regain his form. He was the first coach interviewed after general manager Monti Ossenfort was initially hired.

Reich has been praised for his leadership style and with his ability to (hopefully) maximize Murray, the prospects of Reich leading the way in Arizona doesn't sound too shabby.

Here's how the rest of the coaching search unfolded in the article:

Carolina Panthers: Shane Steichen

Denver Broncos: Sean Payton

Houston Texans: DeMeco Ryans

Indianapolis Colts: Dan Quinn

Follow All Cardinals on Facebook

Subscribe to All Cardinals on YouTube

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Updated Odds for Next Cardinals Head Coach

Is Sean Payton Using Arizona as Leverage?

Report: Cardinals May Request Jonathan Gannon, Brian Callahan

J.J. Watt Addresses Coaching, Future in Television

Report: Cardinals, Sean Payton to Meet Thursday

What Cardinals Fans Should Expect From Brian Flores

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Denver Broncos poised for major move

The Denver Broncos could reveal the franchise’s next head coach as soon as Wednesday, according to NFL sources. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, “some” sources believe that the Broncos could kick off the league’s annual hiring process. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up

Sean Payton has interviewed with multiple teams for head coach jobs, but it is sounding more and more like he will not return to the sideline in 2023. The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have all interviewed Payton. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, none of those teams have scheduled second interviews... The post Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ROBERT, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate

Jim Irsay will have the final say when the Indianapolis Colts decide on a new head coach, and that may be good news for one particular candidate. Jeff Saturday is among several candidates who will get a second interview for the Colts’ head coach job. According to Josina Anderson of USA Today, Irsay wants to... The post Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job

The Denver Broncos appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the “top candidate” for the Broncos job, Mike Klis of 9 News reports. The Broncos have only had one interview with Ryans. They will have to wait until after the Niners face... The post Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich’s daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers

The Carolina Panthers this week announced the hiring of Frank Reich as their head coach. Reich did a very good job during his four-plus seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, so the hiring is a strong one by the NFC South club. But the team faced some questions about the hiring thanks to a... The post Frank Reich’s daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

And just like that – Sean Payton jumps back to frontrunner

Sean Payton has re-emerged as the frontrunner to take over as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals this fall. Of course, this means almost nothing considering the back-and-forth action we have seen over the past few weeks. Names such as Brian Flores, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, and Vance Joseph have...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Sean Payton ‘still in play’ for 2 teams

Sean Payton seemed at one point like he would almost certainly be back coaching with an NFL team next season, but there have been numerous reports over the past week that he is leaning toward remaining at FOX. That is not a done deal yet, according to one NFL insider. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media... The post Report: Sean Payton ‘still in play’ for 2 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Major name emerges as top Broncos head coach candidate

A huge name has emerged as the potential frontrunner for the open Denver Broncos head coaching job. 9News Denver reporter Mike Klis reported on Thursday afternoon that DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top candidate for the Broncos job. Ryans is currently the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. DeMeco Ryans emerges as a Read more... The post Major name emerges as top Broncos head coach candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rams' Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Los Angeles Rams might make a major change on defense this offseason. There are rumors that they could trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey as they try to retool a bit. Ramsey currently has three years remaining on his contract and is set to earn $17 million next season. The NFL community has ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement

Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season.  She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Sean Payton's Most-Likely Decision For 2023 Revealed

Sean Payton has been the target for several head coaching vacancies this offseason, but it appears he's more likely to return to the broadcast booth in 2023. The Denver Broncos, one of the leading candidates to land Payton, have not requested a second interview with the former Saints head coach. ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Jim Irsay's No. 1 Candidate

Jim Irsay is sticking with interim head coach Jeff Saturday as his No. 1 pick to retain the full-time position, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Irsay's preference reportedly comes despite disagreement from other executives within the Colts' front office. "Saturday, I’m told, presented his staff ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos reportedly make decision on 1 coach candidate

The Denver Broncos have yet to make a decision on their next head coach, but they have made one decision on who will not get the job. Interim coach Jerry Rosburg will not be retained as part of the team’s staff for 2023, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Rosburg has already been informed that... The post Broncos reportedly make decision on 1 coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jeff Saturday's Rumored Move

Jeff Saturday remains in the running for the Indianapolis Colts' head-coaching position. According to Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star, the former ESPN analyst is tapping into his media connections to help bolster his candidacy.  "Since the season ended, Saturday has put on a full-court ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Comeback

Georges Niang picks sides despite Brock Purdy connection

College connections often transcend into the professional ranks for pro athletes, they can also cross sports. Unfortunately, those connections may be triumphed by the city which you now call home. That’s the case with Georges Niang, a power forward for the Philadelphia 76ers, who played his college ball at Iowa State. With the San Francisco Read more... The post Georges Niang picks sides despite Brock Purdy connection appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy