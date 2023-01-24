Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested In Phillipsburg

South Main Street Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 57-year-old man from Warren County was arrested in connection with an armed robbery, authorities said.

On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Phillipsburg police were dispatched to 421 South Main St. for a report of an armed robbery. Authorities did not name the victim of the robbery.

During the course of the investigation, Phillipsburg Police Department along with members of the Criminal Investigation Unit (C.I.D.) were able to locate and apprehend a suspect, according to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

The suspect was identified as Hassan Shabazz, of Phillipsburg, the prosecutor said. He was in possession of a knife believed to be the same knife used in the course of the robbery, the prosecutor said.

Shabazz was charged with armed robbery, theft and weapons offenses.

