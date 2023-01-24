Teens Busted In Robbery Of Allston Smoke Shop Attacked Police During Arrest: DA

Three teens were busted this week and charged with a robbery of an Allston smoke shop on Sunday before attacking officers when police tried to arrest them, authorities said.

Kaylee O'Connor, 18, of Lynn, was charged in Brighton BMC Monday with unarmed robbery, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, receiving stolen property, possession of Class D substance, minor in possession of liquor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Suffolk County District Attorney said.

She was out on bail for an existing case. A judge revoked that bail and set a $2,000 bond for the new charges.

Angelo Jones-Saucer, 18, of Boston, was arrested but was taken to a hospital after he said he'd taken cocaine, officials said. He will face similar charges to O'Connor.

A juvenile was also arrested in the case and was released to his mother. He'll be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court later.

The trio is accused of robbing Fast Eddie’s Smoke Shop on Harvard Street in Allston just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, authorities said. They stole marijuana, $500 in cash, two large bongs, and a container of CBD tablets, the prosecutor said.

Police spotted three people who matched the robbers' descriptions walking along Commonwealth Avenue, but when they tried to stop them, they split up and began walking in different directions. The juvenile was arrested without incident.

O'Connor tried to run but didn't get far. She kicked an officer after he put her in handcuffs and smashed her head on the inside of the cruiser as police drove her for booking, the prosecutor said.

Jones pulled a knife on police while they frisked him and kicked, head-butted, and tried to bite officers as they put him into a squad car, the prosecutor noted. He kicked the doors once they got him inside.