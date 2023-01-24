ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Djokovic uses post match interview in tribute to Federer: "Tennis misses him, for sure"

Novak Djokovic received a huge applause when he asked for the Australian crowd to give one to Roger Federer as both he and the sport of tennis miss him. It's been a while since Federer last played at the Australian Open and he'll never play again due to him bidding farewell to the sport last year. He's missed by many including Djokovic who referenced him in his speech after the win over Andrey Rublev. It's another semi-final for him in Melbourne, a place where he never lost a semi-final.
Azarenka sympathises with Djokovic after being accused of cheating in 2013 at Australian Open: "We are not villains or heroes, we are regular human beings"

Victoria Azarenka expressed sympathy for Novak Djokovic after remembering her own experiences with the media 10 years ago at the Australian Open. Ten years ago saw the conclusion of a very controversial trophy run by Azarenka at the Australian Open. There weren't many kinds of things written about Azarenka at that time as she was accused of cheating, gamesmanship, and all sorts of things. Many had a problem with her injury that year, as they deemed it fake, something Djokovic dealt with at this year's Australian Open.
"It is so ridiculous": Wilander slams Djokovic fake injury accusations

Mats Wilander is not impressed by many questioning the validity of Djokovic's leg injury at the Australian Open because he finds the suggestion that he'd fake it ridiculous. Novak Djokovic suffered a leg injury in Adelaide that bothered him greatly in the first week of the Australian Open. It's been one of the main talking points after his matches due to the Serbian wiping the floor with each opponent. It seems to bother him less and less with every match which is good news.
Rublev honest on facing Djokovic next at Australian Open: "No one wants to face Novak"

Andrey Rublev is not keen on facing Novak Djokovic as he explained that no player really wants to face him, especially not at the Australian Open. Djokovic is confidently marching towards his 10th Australian Open trophy and next up for him is Andrey Rublev. The Russian faced Djokovic three times so far and beat him in the Belgrade Open final. Rublev is not excited about having to try and do so again. Speaking after beating Rune, he said:
Djokovic: Red-Hot Form ‘Sends A Message’ To Australian Open Rivals

Serbian dropped just 12 games across De Minaur & Rublev victories. Dismantling high-flying opponents back-to-back in the latter stages of a Grand Slam is no mean feat, even for an ATP Tour great. Yet Novak Djokovic is not getting carried away after backing up his masterful fourth-round Australian Open display against Alex de Minaur by cruising past World No. 6 Andrey Rublev on Wednesday night in Melbourne.
“Even more on a net cord ball”: Mouratoglou left disappointed by Rune exit at Australian Open

Holger Rune was very unlucky in his match against Andrey Rublev failing to convert multiple chances to win the match and his coach was equally disappointed. Rune paired up with Patrick Mouratoglou after Simona Halep got suspended from the Tour and it's been a very successful cooperation since then. He played amazing tennis to finish the year, winning the Paris Masters and beating Novak Djokovic in the final. The start of the year was solid as well but his most recent match didn't end well.
Elena Rybakina sails into Australian Open final over Azarenka

Elena Rybakina continues to deliver smashing tennis as she defeated two-time Melbourne queen Azarenka 7-6(4) 6-3 to move into her second grand slam final. Rybakina played in only one final so far and it was last year's Wimbledon final. She won that one and now she'll have a chance to win one more in Australia. It comes after she defeated Victoria Azarenka rather comfortably even though there were a few nervous moments. The Kazakhstani player controlled the tempo in most rallies with her heavy game.
Tsitsipas: 'My Mentality Is Different'

Stefanos Tsitsipas is a man on a mission at this year’s Australian Open. The Greek has earned straight-sets victories in four of his five matches, while he showed fighting spirit to come through his only major test against Jannik Sinner in the fourth round. After defeating Jiri Lehecka to...
Djokovic remains motivated by Nadal rivalry: "It does keep me going, of course"

Novak Djokovic still finds inspiration in the rivalry with Rafael Nadal as the Spaniard still officially has one more grand slam than the Serbian. Djokovic trails Nadal by one grand slam in the total standings but it's widely expected he ties it up in the next few days. Both of them are still playing so the rivalry is still going strong. Djokovic also find inspiration in Nadal and motivation which he confirmed after his most recent exploit at the Australian Open:
Australian Open ATP Semi-final day Preview: Djokovic v Paul, Tsitsipas v Khachanov

Friday will bring us two very interesting ATP matches that will determine which two players will face each other in the final on the Sunday. The first semi-final is between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov. It's a matchup the Greek player dominated with a 5-1 record so far but the most important match at the Olympics was won by the Russian. They generally play good matches and it probably won't end in straight sets which is good news for the fans.

