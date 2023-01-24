Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Digest
Tennis pro wins Australian Open match, immediately invites Margot Robbie to see him play
Margot Robbie may have gotten snubbed in this year’s Best Actress race, but we definitely know one person that would’ve voted for her: Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. After dispatching Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, Tsitsipas used his time in the limelight to make a bid for the...
Watch: Stefanos Tsitsipas invites Oscar-nominated actress to Australian Open
Tsitsipas is the third-ranked player at this year's Grand Slam event and is the No. 4 men's player in the world. He defeated Jiri Lehecka in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 in the quarterfinals and is scheduled to play Karen Khachanov in the semifinals on Friday. Despite having now...
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff advance to doubles semifinals at Australian Open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula is still in contention for an Australian Open title as semifinalist in the doubles tournament with partner Coco Gauff. Pegula, the Buffalo native who is ranked No. 3 in the world, and Gauf, the second-highest ranked American at No. 7, will face the Japanese tandem of Shuko Aoyama and […]
Australian Open nearly ends in disaster for Stefanos Tsitsipas after narrowly missing ball kid during outburst
Stefanos Tsitsipas was nearly defaulted in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Tuesday after narrowly missing a ball kid when he hit a ball out of frustration.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic uses post match interview in tribute to Federer: "Tennis misses him, for sure"
Novak Djokovic received a huge applause when he asked for the Australian crowd to give one to Roger Federer as both he and the sport of tennis miss him. It's been a while since Federer last played at the Australian Open and he'll never play again due to him bidding farewell to the sport last year. He's missed by many including Djokovic who referenced him in his speech after the win over Andrey Rublev. It's another semi-final for him in Melbourne, a place where he never lost a semi-final.
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
Tennis-Tsitsipas sends cheeky invite to actress Margot Robbie after reaching semis
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas produced a blockbuster performance to reach the Australian Open semi-final on Tuesday then sent out an invitation to actress Margot Robbie to come and support him.
tennisuptodate.com
Azarenka sympathises with Djokovic after being accused of cheating in 2013 at Australian Open: "We are not villains or heroes, we are regular human beings"
Victoria Azarenka expressed sympathy for Novak Djokovic after remembering her own experiences with the media 10 years ago at the Australian Open. Ten years ago saw the conclusion of a very controversial trophy run by Azarenka at the Australian Open. There weren't many kinds of things written about Azarenka at that time as she was accused of cheating, gamesmanship, and all sorts of things. Many had a problem with her injury that year, as they deemed it fake, something Djokovic dealt with at this year's Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
"It is so ridiculous": Wilander slams Djokovic fake injury accusations
Mats Wilander is not impressed by many questioning the validity of Djokovic's leg injury at the Australian Open because he finds the suggestion that he'd fake it ridiculous. Novak Djokovic suffered a leg injury in Adelaide that bothered him greatly in the first week of the Australian Open. It's been one of the main talking points after his matches due to the Serbian wiping the floor with each opponent. It seems to bother him less and less with every match which is good news.
tennisuptodate.com
Rublev honest on facing Djokovic next at Australian Open: "No one wants to face Novak"
Andrey Rublev is not keen on facing Novak Djokovic as he explained that no player really wants to face him, especially not at the Australian Open. Djokovic is confidently marching towards his 10th Australian Open trophy and next up for him is Andrey Rublev. The Russian faced Djokovic three times so far and beat him in the Belgrade Open final. Rublev is not excited about having to try and do so again. Speaking after beating Rune, he said:
atptour.com
Djokovic: Red-Hot Form ‘Sends A Message’ To Australian Open Rivals
Serbian dropped just 12 games across De Minaur & Rublev victories. Dismantling high-flying opponents back-to-back in the latter stages of a Grand Slam is no mean feat, even for an ATP Tour great. Yet Novak Djokovic is not getting carried away after backing up his masterful fourth-round Australian Open display against Alex de Minaur by cruising past World No. 6 Andrey Rublev on Wednesday night in Melbourne.
tennisuptodate.com
“Even more on a net cord ball”: Mouratoglou left disappointed by Rune exit at Australian Open
Holger Rune was very unlucky in his match against Andrey Rublev failing to convert multiple chances to win the match and his coach was equally disappointed. Rune paired up with Patrick Mouratoglou after Simona Halep got suspended from the Tour and it's been a very successful cooperation since then. He played amazing tennis to finish the year, winning the Paris Masters and beating Novak Djokovic in the final. The start of the year was solid as well but his most recent match didn't end well.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open Wednesday Schedule featuring with Djokovic v Rublev and Shelton v Paul
The second quarter-final day at the Australian Open will give us some interesting matchups that should delight the crowd in Melbourne with Novak Djokovic -Andrey Rublev most interesting. As yesterday, the day will feature two ATP and two WTA matches that will determine which players will play in the Australian...
tennisuptodate.com
Elena Rybakina sails into Australian Open final over Azarenka
Elena Rybakina continues to deliver smashing tennis as she defeated two-time Melbourne queen Azarenka 7-6(4) 6-3 to move into her second grand slam final. Rybakina played in only one final so far and it was last year's Wimbledon final. She won that one and now she'll have a chance to win one more in Australia. It comes after she defeated Victoria Azarenka rather comfortably even though there were a few nervous moments. The Kazakhstani player controlled the tempo in most rallies with her heavy game.
atptour.com
Tsitsipas: 'My Mentality Is Different'
Stefanos Tsitsipas is a man on a mission at this year’s Australian Open. The Greek has earned straight-sets victories in four of his five matches, while he showed fighting spirit to come through his only major test against Jannik Sinner in the fourth round. After defeating Jiri Lehecka to...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Tsitsipas risks explusion from Australian Open after near mirror incident to Djokovic's US Open default
Stefanos Tsisipas nearly did something that cost Djokovic the US Open a few years ago and that's hitting somebody on the court with a tennis ball as he nearly avoids disqualification. A few years ago Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open after hitting a court umpire with a tennis...
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic remains motivated by Nadal rivalry: "It does keep me going, of course"
Novak Djokovic still finds inspiration in the rivalry with Rafael Nadal as the Spaniard still officially has one more grand slam than the Serbian. Djokovic trails Nadal by one grand slam in the total standings but it's widely expected he ties it up in the next few days. Both of them are still playing so the rivalry is still going strong. Djokovic also find inspiration in Nadal and motivation which he confirmed after his most recent exploit at the Australian Open:
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Artist paints mural of Coco Gauff in Melbourne, American delighted by tribute - "I can't wait to see it in person!"
Coco Gauff received a special and unique tribute as an Australian muralist dedicated a portrait on the streets of Melbourne to the American tennis superstar. Gauff reacted to the mural painted by Australian artist Tayla Broekman and expressed her desire to see it in person soon. Broekman specializes in creating...
tennisuptodate.com
Australian Open ATP Semi-final day Preview: Djokovic v Paul, Tsitsipas v Khachanov
Friday will bring us two very interesting ATP matches that will determine which two players will face each other in the final on the Sunday. The first semi-final is between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov. It's a matchup the Greek player dominated with a 5-1 record so far but the most important match at the Olympics was won by the Russian. They generally play good matches and it probably won't end in straight sets which is good news for the fans.
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka reach Melbourne final
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has another shot at a major title after reaching the Australian Open final...
Comments / 0