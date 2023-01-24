"I still think that it's not the peak of my career": Rybakina remains positive about potential sponsorship deals going forward

Read full article on original website
"Not a good pattern for life": Shriver believes Rybakina shouldn't accept disrespect from coach Vukov
Elena Rybakina's coach caught the spotlight the other day for the way he behaved during her semi-final match against Azarenka and many are not a fan. Stefano Vukov has been the coach of Rybakina for a while and he has a rather aggressive style of coaching. It was first noted by Eurosport analyst Laura Robson who said that he looks very unhappy most of the time when she plays. There is a fair bit of shouting and loud commenting in between points which many fans find rather disrupting as well.
Rybakina denies idolising Sharapova despite initially growing up in Russia: "The idol was for me, like, and still Roger Federer"
Elena Rybakina will contest the Australian Open final today but leading up to the final she denied idolizing Sharapova despite growing up in Russia. There are a lot of similarities between Rybakina and Sharapova. Despite all of that she never idolized the Russian. Growing up she never even had an idol despite being Russian like Sharapova and having plenty of compatriots to watch play:
"I saw a little bit. It was great tennis" - Sabalenka only watched part of Rybakina's final while working out after being banned from Wimbledon
Aryna Sabalenka caught only glimpses of the Wimbledon final between Rybakina and Jabeur but she said it was great tennis as she gets ready to take on Rybakina in the Australian Open final. Sabalenka is trying to do what Elena Rybakina did at Wimbledon and that's to win a grand...
Rybakina hits back at criticism surrounding coach Vukov: "Unlike people that are making these comments, he has great knowledge about me as a person and as an athlete"
Elena Rybakina spoke out against criticism against her coach Vukov who caught some criticism after his 'aggressive' coaching style that involves quite a bit of shouting. Stefanos Vukov caught some criticism on social media for the way he coaches Rybakina as his attitude on the stands was first called into question by former player Laura Robson. His behaviour was also called into question by former player Pam Shriver who urged Rybakina to part ways with him and find a coach who respects her more.
Fritz' girlfriend Morgan Riddle on whirlwind change to becoming a Tennis WAG: "I never had the desire to be an influencer"
The girlfriend of Taylor Fritz has become one of the most prominent members of the tennis community that actually doesn't hold the racquet daily. She's become a tennis influencer of sorts bringing a lot of new people to the sport hey boyfriend plays for a living. It's not somethign she wanted to do but it kind of happened by chance. In an exclusive talk to Metro.co.uk, Morgan explained how it all came to be:
"That's what his career is about": Henman believes Djokovic only has one aim in Australian Open Final
Eurosport analyst Tim Henman is certain that winning his 22nd grand slam is far more important to Djokovic than being ranked number one in the world. The Serbian can do both with a win on Sunday but one goal is far more important. It's fairly clear why as it's the far bigger achievement and makes a greater impact on his legacy. Nadal has 22 grand slams and the victory would tie him with the Spaniard. Discussing it on Eurosport, Henman explained:
Tsitsipas addresses changes to on-court coaching rules: "In my case, it has always been part of how I do things"
Stefanos Tsitsipas was happy to see coaching in tennis legalized as he advocated for it a long time due to being the most penalized player for coaching penalties in recent memories. His father Apostolos Tsitsipas never shuts up during a match and Tsitsipas was often penalized for that code violation....
Tsitsipas roasts Aussie great Mark Philippoussis about what he brings to coaching team after reaching Australian Open final: "Serve and volley which I never use"
Former player Mark Philippoussis joined the coaching team of Stefanos Tsitsipas ahead of Wimbledon and he's been a part ever since then. Tsitsipas has built a real team around him and that includes Philippoussis. His primary coach is still his father Apostolos but Philippoussis has been watching every match from the stands closely. After beating Khachanov in the semi-final and securing his maiden final in Melbourne Tsitsipas joked about Philippoussis.
"97% of players would have pulled out after the MRI results Djokovic received": Ivanisevic dubs Djokovic 'from a different species'
Goran Ivanisevic spoke to the media after Novak Djokovic's incredible 10th Australian Open triumph and said he is from 'a different species'. A coach of Djokovic, Ivanisevic said that given the MRI results he received pre tournament, many others wouldn't have played but Djokovic did. "I will not say 100%,...
"Best answer possible": Mouratoglou applauds Tsitsipas for not getting involved in Djokovic mind games ahead of Australian Open Final
Novak Djokovic had an interesting moment recently when he expressed that Tsitsipas didn't play a grand slam final before when asked about the Greek. The Serbian was asked about facing Tsitsipas and praised his experience on the big stage while being unable to recall if he ever played in a grand slam final before. It's not uncommon for tennis players to not remember the results of a fellow player but Tsitsipas did contest a grand slam final before, against Djokovic no less.
Khachanov jokes on how Tsitsipas can beat Djokovic: "Maybe he should call Daniil, who is the only player from our generation to have beaten Novak in a Grand Slam final"
Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Karen Khachanov in the semi-final of the Australian Open and he'll now face Novak Djokovic in the final of the event on Sunday. Beating him to lift the trophy will be incredibly tough as Daniil Medvedev remains the only player to beat him in the final of a grand slam from the next generation. Khachanov was asked about the chance of Tsitsipas and he referenced that advising him to call Medvedev for advice:
McEnroe hails 'unbelievable' Tsitsipas after booking spot in Australian Open Final: "Some of the biggest shots I’ve seen, and I’ve watched tennis for a long time"
John McEnroe has hailed Stefanos Tsitsipas for his incredible performance against Karen Khachanov praising his shot-making as he blasted 60+ winners. Tsitsipas played the best match of the event against Khachanov in the semi-final and it was a perfect time for that. McEnroe watched that match in the role of a tennis analyst for ESPN and he praised the Greek player on Eurosport after the match. McEnroe was mostly impressed by his ability to his some amazing winners:
Tsitsipas dubs Djokovic the GOAT after Australian Open Final defeat: "Novak is the greatest to have ever held a tennis racquet"
Stefanos Tsitsipas has hailed Novak Djokovic as the greatest player to ever hold a racquet after losing to him in the 2023 Australian Open final. Novak Djokovic played another fascinating match to take down Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets and the Greek player was very complimentary of Djokovic after the match. Tsitsipas didn't play well, he certainly didn't play well enough to take down a solid Djokovic albeit not a special one. There were chances in this match but Tsitsipas simply didn't take them.
Jabeur jokingly takes credit for Sabalenka Australian Open win: "She practised with me ... well at least I like to think that"
Ons Jabeur jokingly took credit for Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open win explaining that they practiced before the event which is why she won. Aryba Sabalenka made her dreams a reality when she won the 2023 Australian Open by beating Elena Rybakina in the final. It's been something that many predicted her to do but it her a few years to finally get all things into place. It's a great moment for a player who was number one in doubles before as she hopes to get to that spot in singles as well.
From deported to dominant: Emotional Djokovic seals unmatched 10th Australian Open crown - "This is probably the biggest victory of my life, considering the circumstances"
Novak Djokovic scored a huge win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to set a few records with the most important one being the grand slam total which is now at 22. Djokovic had to watch Rafael Nada lift his 22nd at Roland Garros last year and it was a low point for the Serbian who was sitting at 20 with an unsure future ahead. He added one at Wimbledon and now finally equalled Nadal at 22 and it couldn't come at a better time. Djokovic has solidified as the best Australian Open player ever having now won 10 of them.
McEnroe believes Tsitsipas is thriving after wake-up call: “When Alcaraz won the Open and became world number one and he’s quite a few years younger.”
Former world No. 1 John McEnroe said that Stefanos Tsitsipas could have changed his mindset after Carlos Alcaraz success at the US Open. Also, he considered that the Greek has the tools to defeat Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open final. Stefanos Tsitsipas is giving his best performance at the...
Serena Williams ex-coach believe all pressure will be on Djokovic heading into Tsitsipas final: “He will be playing that final to tie with Rafa”
Patrick Mouratoglou already anticipated the final of the Australian Open and gave his opinion on the possibilities of Stefanos Tsitsipas against an almost invincible Novak Djokovic. The Frenchman is one of the most successful tennis coaches in recent years, and has worked with several top players, including 10 years with...
Tsonga reflects on facing Djokovic in first of 21 Grand Slam wins at 2008 Australian Open in essay: "My whole career I've been asking myself why did I lose that final"
Novak Djokovic won his first Australian Open by beating Jo-Wiflreid Tsonga in the final and the French player remembered that final for in an essay for Eurosport. Djokovic played Roger Federer in the 2008 Australian Open semi-final and bested him to secure the final. Meanwhile, Tsonga defeated Nadal and they met in the final which Djokovic ultimately won. Tsonga meanwhile retired while Djokovic will contest his 10th Australian Open final in a few days.
"She seems unsure for some reason": McEnroe left puzzled by Swiatek Australian Open exit, believes Barty void may have caused it
John McEnroe was left puzzled by Iga Swiatek's Australian Open exit as he didn't expect it but he was also surprised by the Polish player seeming unsure of what to do. There seemed to have been a lot of doubt in Swiatek at the start of this year and it's not something that was there during her incredible run last year. McEnroe saw her as the clear favourite to win the event yet it didn't happen and it's left him puzzled as to what is going on. Speaking for Eurosport, the former player noted:
Shelton dominates serving stats so far at 2023 Australian Open with whopping 141 mph effort
Ben Shelton demonstrated all of his talents at this year's Australian Open with his serve being particularly impressive at the tournament-best 228 km/h (141 mph) effort. The Australian Open has seen some impressive serves this year as the conditions really suit players that serve well. Ben Shelton is certainly one of them as he demonstrated the devastating power of his serve in the past two weeks. The youngster cemented himself as a bright talent that will make his top 50 debut next Monday.
