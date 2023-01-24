ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

California storms boost water allocation for cities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weeks of historic rainfall in California mean public agencies that supply 27 million people will get much more water from the state than they were scheduled to get a month ago — enough to supply an estimated 4.4 million households for a year. Video player:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Monterey County disaster assistance center to relocate to Salinas

SPRECKELS, Calif. — A resource center where people impacted by the January storms in Monterey County can apply for assistance from local, state and federal agencies is moving to a new location. Hundreds of families registered for assistance at the Spreckels Veterans Memorial Building since it opened on Jan....
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Capitola businesses still waiting on federal aid

CAPITOLA, Calif. — Storm-damaged businesses in Capitola are still waiting on federal aid since applications opened about a week ago. At the federal level, businesses are only eligible for a small, fixed-interest rate loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration of up to $2 million. According to a spokesperson...
CAPITOLA, CA
KSBW.com

The Pacific Grove Museum of Natural history celebrates Sandy the Whale's birthday

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The Pacific Grove museum of natural history is preparing to celebrate Sandy the Whale's birthday on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Museum says they will host a free birthday celebration event running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring birthday cupcakes, sea-themed activities, and a special reunion from participants of the “Buy a Pound of Sandy” fundraiser.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KSBW.com

Watsonville police arrest wanted man after crashing into cars

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Watsonville police arrested a man wanted on several local and federal warrants after crashing into two cars and running from officers Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they attempted to pull over a Honda Accord for a vehicle code violation near Main and Fifth streets. The driver...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Central Coast nonprofits receive grants to help storm victims

MONTEREY, Calif. — The Community Foundation for Monterey County (CFMC) has granted more than $200,000 to nonprofit organizations for storm recovery. Organizations like Community Bridges, Casa de Cultura and Community Emergency Response Volunteers of the Monterey Peninsula (CERV) are among the organizations that have received grants. The community foundation...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

North Monterey County High School student arrested after bullet found in backpack: MCSO

CASTROVILLE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student at North Monterey County High School was arrested after staff found a bullet in his backpack, sheriff's deputies told KSBW 8. Deputies said school staff issued a shelter-in-place order around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after they saw what they believed was a rifle scope. Staff confronted the student and found a bullet in his backpack, according to deputies.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey exhibit showcases rare art by underrepresented artists

MONTEREY, Calif. — An exhibit highlighting rare California art is underway. The Monterey Museum of Art is showcasing pre-1945 art by artists who during their time did not receive proper recognition for their work. “Primarily with this exhibition, we tried to highlight underrepresented artists or people who were working...
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Editorial: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

We tee off 2023 with the iconic ATT Pebble Beach pro-am golf tournament. Next week, some of the world’s top golfers will head to Pebble Beach for one of the most fun stops on the PGA tour. They’ll be joined by big name celebrities from all fields including actor Jason Bateman, quarterback Arron Rodgers, and returning fan favorite, Bill Murray. Thousands of spectators will turn out for the tournament and many more will tune in from around the world to watch the excitement unfold on the course.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
KSBW.com

Watsonville police corporal nominated for national award

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A Watsonville police corporal has been nominated for a national award, the department said on Thursday. Previous coverage in video player above. Corporal Isaak Rodriguez is one of 20 nominees for the 2023 RISE Awards. The awards honor law enforcement officers who saved a life or showed exemplary performance in a high-stress situation.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Police discover ghost gun, illegal ammunition in Marina

MARINA, Calif. — Marina police arrested one person and seized a handgun, ghost assault rifle, ammunition and high-capacity magazines at a home on Owen Avenue, investigators said. According to police, they were initially aware of an incident related to a suspected felony child abuse and child endangerment at the...
MARINA, CA
KSBW.com

California voters to decide if fast food worker law takes effect

California voters will have the final say in a contentious debate between fast food workers and their franchisees over a new law that would allow the state to bargain wages and working conditions for counter-service workers across the state. Secretary of State Shirley Weber announced Tuesday a referendum against the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Siblings accused of trying to murder their mother

A brother and his sister have been arrested, accused of trying to murder their mother in Monterey county. That’s what sheriff’s deputies say James Stolich, 51, of San Francisco and his sister, Whitney Stolich, 47, of Topanga conspired to do earlier this month. “There's more here than meets...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy