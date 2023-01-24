Read full article on original website
Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable
It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
Former Angels Manager Among Candidates for Houston Astros GM Job
The Angels don't want to see him join a division rival.
Report reveals how many interested bidders Angels had
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno on Monday announced that he is not selling the team, and it seems clear his decision had nothing to do with a lack of interest. The Angels had as many as five potential bidders, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic. The franchise was expected to sell for more... The post Report reveals how many interested bidders Angels had appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers: Writer Thinks This LA Pitcher Could Have a Breakout Season in 2023
They'll need him to play a bigger role this season.
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major Trade
The Minnesota Twins have been actively busy during the 2022-2023 Major League Baseball offseason. That trend has continued today as the Minnesota Twins have completed a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Dodgers: LA's Top Prospect Seen Working Out With MLB Teammates
He's the most intriguing prospect in a loaded farm system.
MLB Second Base Tiers: Ketel Marte & Tommy Edman headline The Really Good | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's second basemen and have Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte and St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman in The Really Good Tier. Do you agree?
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
Elephant Rumblings: Moreno not selling Angels
Has decided NOT to sell the team, taking the club off the market and instead shutting down the “exploratory process” on the whole thing. “During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the future of the team and the fan experience,” owner Arte Moreno said in a statement. “This offseason, we committed to a franchise-record player payroll and still want to accomplish our goal of bringing a World Series championship back to our fans. We are excited about this next chapter of Angels baseball.”
Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
Diamondbacks Reportedly Sign Former Phillies Relief Pitcher
Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly signed former Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher to Minor League deal.
Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead among Padres' 2023 giveaways
Five player bobbleheads (Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Ha-Seong Kim, Yu Darvish) among the Padres' all-fan giveaways in 2023
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno ends exploratory sale process, will remain owner
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced on Monday his family has ended the exploratory process for a potential sale, and he will remain the teams owner for 2023 and beyond. Five months ago, it looked like the Angels were going to be sold to the...
TRADE: Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles Make a Deal
The Orioles received left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin and right-handed pitcher Kyle Virbitsky from the A's in exchange for infielder Darell Hernaiz, Baltimore Orioles beat reporter Dan Connolly at The Athletic reports.
Six Rangers in New MLB Top 100 Prospects
There's a possibility several top Texas prospects can join Josh Jung in the Majors in 2023.
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
Arte Moreno not selling Angels could have 1 significant consequence
Arte Moreno on Monday announced the surprising news that he is not going to sell the Los Angeles Angels. Angels fans who have grown sick of the 76-year-old’s leadership of the team were not happy about the news. The news could also have one significant consequence. SNY’s Andy Martino wrote a column on Wednesday about... The post Arte Moreno not selling Angels could have 1 significant consequence appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Oakland A’s running out of time to find new home in Oakland, or commit to Las Vegas
The Oakland Athletics have spent years trying to get a new stadium while watching Bay Area neighbors such as the Giants, Warriors, 49ers and Raiders successfully move into state-of-the-art venues, and now time is running short on their efforts.
